DOCA Installation Guide for Linux

For BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) - Deployment of the BF-Bundle software requires installing/upgrading DOCA on the host side before installing/upgrading the BF-bundle on the BlueField

The following networking platforms are supported with DOCA.

The BlueField networking platforms supported with this DOCA version can be found in the BlueField hardware manuals.

The NVIDIA® ConnectX® NICs supported with DOCA-Host version can be found in the ConnectX hardware manuals.

For BlueField Platform users, this guide assumes that a BlueField device has been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in your DPU's hardware user guide .

See information in the NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes.

Refer to section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile" in the release notes to learn which profiles are supported with a specific OS.