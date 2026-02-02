On This Page
DOCA Pipeline Language Developer Tool
These pages describe the NVIDIA DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL) Developer Tools, which are used to inspect and debug DPL programs loaded onto the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
For details on creating, compiling, and running DPL programs, refer to the DOCA Pipeline Language Services Guide page.
Developers working with DPL programs require tools for validation and debugging. NVIDIA provides the following DPL developer tools:
DPL Compiler – converts DPL source code into a binary blob that can be loaded by the DPL Runtime daemon on the DPU
P4 Runtime Shell – control plane manager that implements the P4Runtime API
DPL Nspect – command-line interface (CLI) tool for inspecting the current state of tables, keys, counters, and more
DPL Debugger – user interface tool for debugging packet flow within a DPL program
DPL Admin – CLI tool for dynamically modifying configuration items in the DPL Runtime daemon
These tools interact with the DPL Runtime daemon (
dpl_rtd) running on BlueField.
The following pages outline the usage, commands, and options available for each tool.
DPL Runtime Service
The DPL Runtime Service container must be set up and running. This service manages the DPL Runtime daemon.
dpl_rtdmust be active on a BlueField configured to operate in DPU mode on the host machine.
DPL program compiled for debugging:
Compile the DPL program using the DPL Compiler with the debug option enabled (e.g.,
dplp4c.sh -g).
Load the compiled binary into
dpl_rtdusing the P4Runtime controller.Info
For more, refer to section Compiling DPL Applications.
The developer tools are included in the DPL Development Container, which is publicly available on NGC.
For installation instructions, refer to DPL Installation Guide.