DOCA Reference Applications
This page provides an overview of the DOCA reference applications implemented on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.
All of the DOCA reference applications described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.
DOCA reference applications are an educational resource provided as a guide on how to program on the NVIDIA BlueField networking platform using DOCA API.
The reference application are not production-ready and should be used as reference only.
For instructions regarding the development environment and installation, refer to the DOCA Developer Guide and the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux respectively.
For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at doca-feedback@nvidia.com.
Installation
DOCA applications are installed under
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications with each application having its own dedicated folder. Each directory contains the source code and compilation files for the matching application.
Prerequisites
The DOCA SDK references (samples and applications) require the use of meson, with a minimal version requirement of 0.61.2. This version is already included as part of the packages provided by most Linux distributions, hence it is recommended to simply install it from packages:
Ubuntu/Debian:
$
sudoapt
installmeson
RHEL:
$
sudoyum
installmeson
In the rare case in which the version provided by the distribution is lower than the minimal required version of 0.61.2, one can install meson directly through pip instead of through packages:
$
sudo pip3
install meson==0.61.2
Unlike the package installation, in the case of installation through pip, users should also remember to install their compiler of choice as it won't be installed automatically.
Compilation
As applications are shipped alongside their sources, developers may want to modify some of the code during their development process and then recompile the applications. The files required for the compilation are the following:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson.build– main compilation file for a project that contains all the applications
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt– configuration file for the compilation process
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/<application_name>/meson.build– application-specific compilation definitions
To recompile all the reference applications:
Move to the applications directory:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications
Prepare the compilation definitions:
meson /tmp/build
Compile all the applications:
ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
The generated applications are located under the
/tmp/build/directory, using the following path
/tmp/build/<application_name>/doca_<application_name>.
Compilation against DOCA's SDK relies on environment variables which are automatically defined per user session upon login. For more information, please refer to section "Meson Complains About Missing Dependencies" in the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide.
Developer Configurations
When recompiling the applications, meson compiles them by default in "debug" mode. Therefore, the binaries would not be optimized for performance as they would include the debug symbol. For comparison, the application binaries shipped as part of DOCA's installation are compiled in "release" mode. To compile the applications in something other than debug, please consult Meson's configuration guide.
The applications also offer developers the ability to use the DOCA log's
TRACE level (
DOCA_LOG_TRC) on top of the existing DOCA log levels. Enabling the
TRACE log level during compilation activates various developer log messages left out of the release compilation. Activating the
TRACE log level may be done through
enable_trace_log in the
meson_options.txt file, or directly from the command line:
Prepare the compilation definitions to use the trace log level:
meson /tmp/build -Denable_trace_log=
true
Compile the applications:
ninja -C /tmp/build
The following table maps DOCA reference applications to the libraries they make use of.
Application Category
Application
Library Category
BareMetal/Virtualized Cloud
Secure Cloud Gateway
Cloud Storage
Monitoring
Streaming
HPC
Network
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Security
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Data Path Acceleration
✔
✔
Storage
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
HPC
✔