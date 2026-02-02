On This Page
DOCA Secure Channel Application Guide
This guide provides a secure channel implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
The DOCA Secure Channel reference application leverages the DOCA Comch API which creates a secure, network independent communication channel between the host and the NVIDIA BlueField DPU.
Comch allows the host to control services on the DPU, activate certain offloads, or exchange messages using client-server/producer-consumer framework.
The client (host) side can communicate only with one server at a time while the server side is able to communicate with multiple clients.
The API allows communication between any PF/VF/SF on the host to the server located on the DPU.
Once a client-server connection is established, multiple producer-consumer instances can be spawned to transfer large amount of data in a first-in-first-out (FIFO) style queue.
Secure channel allows the user to select the message size and amount to be exchanged between the client and the server to simulate heavy load on the channel.
A secure channel application runs on client mode (host) and server mode (DPU). Once a channel is open, messages can flow from both sides.
The secure channel application runs on top of the DOCA Comch API.
The application begins by establishing a client-server connection between host (client) and DPU (server). Once this connection is established, the application on both sides spawns two new threads:
Consumer – The consumer thread registers a number of
post_recvbuffers with the opposite end of the connection
Producer – The producer thread, after it detects the consumer, populates these
post_recvbuffers with data that can then be read by the consumer
Once the consumer has processed a received buffer, the buffer is reposted (via task submit) to again be populated by the opposite producer.
When the producer has sent the requested number of messages, and the consumer has received the same amount, both threads exit and the main client-server connection is destroyed.
The flow is described in the following diagram:
This application leverages the following DOCA library:
Refer to its respective programming guide for more information.
Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.
For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.
The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/.
Compiling All Applications
All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.
To build all the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_secure_channel is created under
/tmp/build/secure_channel/.
Compiling Only the Current Application
To directly build only the secure channel application:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=
false -Denable_secure_channel=
true
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_secure_channel is created under
/tmp/build/secure_channel/.
Alternatively, users can set the desired flags in the
meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:
Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:
Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
Set
enable_secure_channelto
true
Run the following compilation commands :
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
doca_secure_channelis created under
/tmp/build/secure_channel/.
Troubleshooting
Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application .
Application Execution
The secure channel application is provided in source form. Therefore, a compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions:
Usage: doca_secure_channel [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -s, --msg-size Message size to be sent -n, --num-msgs Number of messages to be sent -p, --pci-addr DOCA Comm Channel device PCI address -r, --rep-pci DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCI address (needed only on DPU)Info
This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the
-h(or
--help) options:
./doca_secure_channel -hInfo
For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".
CLI example for running the application on the BlueField:
./doca_secure_channel -s
256-n
10-p
03:
00.0-r 3b:
00.0Note
Both the DOCA Comch device PCIe address (
03:00.0) and the DOCA Comch device representor PCIe address (
3b:00.0) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe devices. Users may use the DOCA Capabilities Print Tool to find out their device and device representor PCIe addresses.
CLI example for running the application on the host:
./doca_secure_channel -s
256-n
10-p 3b:
00.0Note
The DOCA Comch device PCIe address (
3b:00.0) should match the address of the desired PCIe device.
The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:
./doca_secure_channel --json [json_file]
For example:
./doca_secure_channel --json ./sc_params.jsonNote
Before execution, ensure that the used JSON file contains the correct configuration parameters, and especially the PCIe addresses necessary for the deployment.
Command Line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag/JSON Key
Description
JSON Content
General flags
Prints a help synopsis
N/A
Prints program version information
N/A
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Sets the log level for the program:
Parse all command flags from an input JSON file
N/A
Program flags
Message size in bytes
Note
This is a mandatory flag.
Number of messages to send on both sides
Note
This is a mandatory flag.
DOCA Comch device PCIe address
Note
This is a mandatory flag.
DOCA Comch device representor PCIe address
Note
This is a mandatory flag only on the DPU.
Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.
Troubleshooting
Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications .
Parse application argument.
Initialize the arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.
doca_argp_init();
Register secure channel application parameters.
register_secure_channel_params();
Parse application parameters:
doca_argp_start();
Establish the client-server control path connection:
comch_utils_fast_path_init();
Create a
doca_comch_clientor
doca_comch_serverdepending on where the application is run (x86 host or DPU Arm cores).
Register a callback which is triggered when new consumers are created on the opposite end.
Progress the connection until it becomes established.
Run main logic.
sc_start();
Send a message on the control channel telling the opposite end how many fastpath messages it intends to send and their length.
Wait to receive a similar message from the opposite side.
Start a producer thread:
Create and starts a
doca_comch_producer.
Wait until a consumer has been registered from the opposite end of the control channel.
Create a
doca_bufof input message length to send repeatedly.
Submit the max number of
doca_comch_producer_task_sendtasks each containing the
doca_buf.
Resubmit each task from its completion callback until the requested number of tasks are sent.
Destroy producer and ends thread.
Start a consumer thread
Create and starts a
doca_comch_consumer.
Progress until consumer has been fully registered with the control channel connection.
Create
doca_bufs of negotiated size to receive data on.
Submit the max number of
doca_comch_consumer_task_post_recvtasks with each of the allocated
doca_bufs.
Resubmit each
post_recvbuffer from its callback when it has been populated by a producer.
Destroy consumer and thread when it has received the communicated number of fastpath messages.
Sends (DPU) or waits (host) on a message to indicate that all fastpath messages have completed and the Comch control connection can be destroyed.
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/secure_channel/sc_params.json