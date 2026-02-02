DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.10.0  DOCA SHA

On This Page

DOCA SHA

This guide provides instructions on building and developing applications that calculate message digest using the SHA1, SHA2-256, or SHA2-512 algorithms.

Introduction

Note

The DOCA SHA library is currently supported at alpha level.

The library provides an API for executing SHA operations on DOCA buffers, where the buffers reside in either local memory (i.e., within the same host) or host memory accessible by the NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 device (remote memory). Using DOCA SHA, complex cryptographic hash operations can be easily executed in an optimized, hardware-accelerated manner.

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 does not support this library because it has no SHA acceleration engine.

This document is intended for software developers wishing to accelerate their applications' SHA calculations typically used in digital signature schemes or hash-based message authentication code calculations.

Prerequisites

This library follows the architecture of a DOCA Core context, it is recommended to read the following sections before:

Environment

DOCA SHA-based applications can run either on the host machine or on the BlueField-2 DPU target.

DOCA SHA calculations from the host to BlueField and vice versa can only be run when the DPU is configured in DPU mode.

Architecture

DOCA SHA is a DOCA Core Context. This library leverages the DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous tasks/events offloaded to hardware.

SHA can be used to calculate message digest as illustrated in the following diagrams:

  • SHA from local memory to local memory:

    image-2024-7-2_14-15-49-1-version-1-modificationdate-1727186121880-api-v2.png

  • Using the DPU to do SHA using the memory between the host and the DPU:

    image-2024-7-2_14-16-8-1-version-1-modificationdate-1727186121620-api-v2.png

  • Using the host to do SHA calculation using memory between the host and the DPU:

    image-2024-7-2_14-16-27-1-version-1-modificationdate-1727186121363-api-v2.png

Objects

Device and Representor

The library requires a DOCA device to operate. The device is used to access memory and perform the actual SHA calculation. See DOCA Core Device Discovery.

For the same BlueField DPU, it does not matter which device is used (i.e., PF/VF/SF) as these devices utilize the same hardware component. If there are multiple DPUs, then it is possible to create a SHA instance per DPU, providing each instance with a device from a different DPU.

To access non-local memory (i.e., from the host to DPU or vice versa), the DPU side of the application must choose a device with an appropriate representor (see DOCA Core Device Representor Discovery). The device must stay valid for as long as the SHA instance is not destroyed.

Memory Buffers

The SHA task requires at least two DOCA buffers containing the destination and the source.

The destination is always a single doca_buf. The source can be a single doca_buf or a linked_list of doca_buf. All destination and source doca_bufs can be allocated from doca_buf_inventory.

Info

For the usage of doca_buf_inventory, please refer to the DOCA Core Inventory Types table.

Buffers must not be modified or read during the SHA operation. For information on what kind of memory is supported, refer to the table in section "Buffer Support".

Configuration Phase

To start using the library, users must go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.

This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow the execution of tasks and retrieval of events.

Configurations

The context can be configured to match the application use case.

To find if a configuration is supported or its min/max value, refer to section "Device Support".

Mandatory Configurations

These configurations must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:

  • At least one task/event type must be configured. See configuration of tasks and/or events in sections "Tasks" and "Events" respectively for information.

  • A device with appropriate support must be provided upon creation

Device Support

DOCA SHA requires a device to operate. For information on choosing a device, see DOCA Core Device Discovery.

As device capabilities may change in the future (see DOCA Core Device Support) it is recommended to select your device using the following methods:

  • doca_sha_cap_task_hash_get_supported

  • doca_sha_cap_task_partial_hash_get_supported

Some devices can allow different capabilities such as:

  • The maximum number of tasks

  • The maximum source buffer size

  • The minimum destination buffer size

  • The maximum supported number of elements in DOCA linked-list buffer

  • Check whether SHA1, SHA2-256 or SHA2-512 is supported

Buffer Support

Tasks support buffers with the following features:

Buffer Type

Source Buffer

Destination Buffer

Local mmap buffer

Yes

Yes

Mmap from PCIe export buffer

Yes

Yes

Mmap from RDMA export buffer

No

No

Linked list buffer

Yes

No


Execution Phase

This section describes execution on the CPU using DOCA Core Progress Engine.

Tasks

DOCA SHA exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage DPU hardware according to DOCA Core architecture.

SHA Task

The SHA task doca_sha_task_hash allows one-shot SHA calculation using buffers as described in section "Buffer Support". One-shot means that the source buffer is used as a whole input, therefore, the SHA operation is completed after this task completion event arrives.

image-2024-7-2_16-51-13-1-version-1-modificationdate-1727186121133-api-v2.png

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set Configuration

API to Query Support

Enable the task

doca_sha_task_hash_set_conf

doca_sha_cap_task_hash_get_supported

Number of tasks

doca_sha_task_hash_set_conf

doca_sha_cap_get_max_num_tasks

Maximal source buffer size

doca_sha_cap_get_max_src_buf_size

Maximum source buffer list size

doca_sha_cap_get_max_list_buf_num_elem

Minimum destination buffer size

doca_sha_cap_get_min_dst_buf_size


Task Input

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name

Description

Notes

Source buffer

Buffer pointing to the memory to be used for SHA calculation

Only the data residing in the data segment is to be used

Destination buffer

Buffer pointing to the memory used for writing the SHA calculation result

The SHA result is appended to the tail segment

SHA algorithm type

SHA algorithm to be used in SHA calculation

Must be one of DOCA_SHA_ALGORITHM_SHA1, DOCA_SHA_ALGORITHM_SHA256, DOCA_SHA_ALGORITHM_SHA512


Task Output

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Task Completion Success

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

  • The SHA calculation of data from the source buffer is successfully completed and the result is written to the destination buffer

  • The destination buffer data segment is extended to include the SHA result data

Task Completion Failure

If the task fails midway:

  • The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

  • The source and destination doca_buf objects are not modified

  • The destination buffer contents may be modified

Task Limitations

  • The operation is not atomic

  • Once the task is submitted, the source and destination should not be read/written to

  • Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

Partial-SHA Task

The partial-SHA task doca_sha_task_partial_hash allows stateful SHA calculation for a collection of messages. Using buffers as described in section "Buffer Support".

Stateful means that the input data is composed of many segments (may be spatial or timely non-consecutive), therefore, its SHA calculation requires more than one one-shot SHA operation to finish. During any stateful operation, other independent SHA tasks can also be executed.

image-2024-7-2_16-51-41-1-version-1-modificationdate-1727186120750-api-v2.png

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set Configuration

API to Query Support

Enable the task

doca_sha_task_partial_hash_set_conf

doca_sha_cap_task_partial_hash_get_supported

Number of tasks

doca_sha_task_partial_hash_set_conf

doca_sha_cap_get_max_num_tasks

Maximal source buffer size

doca_sha_cap_get_max_src_buf_size

Maximum source buffer list size

doca_sha_cap_get_max_list_buf_num_elem

Minimum destination buffer size

doca_sha_cap_get_min_dst_buf_size

SHA block size

doca_sha_cap_get_partial_hash_block_size


Task Input

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name

Description

Notes

Source buffer

Buffer pointing to the memory to be used for SHA calculation

Only the data residing in the data segment is to be used.

And the data length for the non-last data segment must be multiple of the SHA block size queried by doca_sha_cap_get_partial_hash_block_size

Destination buffer

Buffer pointing to the memory is used for writing the SHA calculation result

The SHA result is appended to the tail segment. During the whole calculation process, this buffer cannot be modified.

SHA algorithm type

SHA algorithm to be used in SHA calculation

Must be one of DOCA_SHA_ALGORITHM_SHA1, DOCA_SHA_ALGORITHM_SHA256, DOCA_SHA_ALGORITHM_SHA512

Whether the current source buffer is the last segment

Indicate whether the current source Buffer is the last segment data to be used for partial-SHA calculation

Use doca_sha_task_partial_hash_set_is_final_buf to set this property

Set source buffer

Use to set the subsequent source segment buffer after the initial doca_sha_task_partial_hash task is allocated

doca_sha_task_partial_hash_set_src


Task Output

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Task Completion Success

After the task completes successfully, the following happens:

  • The SHA calculation of data from the source buffer is successfully completed and the result is written to the destination buffer

  • The destination buffer data segment is extended to include the SHA result data

Task Completion Failure

If the task fails midway:

  • The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

  • The source and destination doca_buf objects is not modified

  • The destination buffer contents may be modified

Task Limitations

  • The operation is not atomic

  • Once the task is submitted, the source and destination should not be read/written to

  • Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

Events

DOCA SHA exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen unexpectedly according to the DOCA Core architecture.

The only events SHA exposes are common events as described in DOCA Core Event.

State Machine

The DOCA SHA library follows the context state machine as described in DOCA Core Context State Machine.

The following section describes moving states and what is allowed in each state.

Idle

In this state, it is expected that the application either:

  • Destroys the context

  • Starts the context

Allowed operations:

  • Configuring the context according to section "Configurations"

  • Starting the context

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

None

Create the context

Running

Call stop after making sure all tasks have been freed

Stopping

Call progress until all tasks are completed and freed


Starting

This state cannot be reached.

Running

In this state, it is expected that the application:

  • Allocates and submits tasks

  • Calls progress to complete tasks and/or receive events

Allowed operations:

  • Allocating previously configured task

  • Submitting a task

  • Calling stop

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Idle

Call start after configuration


Stopping

In this state, it is expected that the application:

  • Calls progress to complete all inflight tasks (tasks complete with failure)

  • Frees any completed tasks

Allowed operations:

  • Calling progress

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Running

Call progress and fatal error occurs

Running

Call stop without freeing all tasks


Alternative Datapath Options

DOCA SHA only supports datapath on the CPU. See section "Execution Phase".

DOCA SHA Samples

This section describes DOCA SHA samples based on the DOCA SHA library.

The samples in this section illustrate how to use the DOCA SHA API to do the following:

  • Do SHA calculation of contents of a buffer, and write result to another buffer

  • Chop the contents of a buffer into a collection of segments, and do partial-SHA calculation of this collection of segments, and write result to another

Info

All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.

Running the Samples

  1. Refer to the following documents:

  2. To build a given sample:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/<sample_name>
meson/tmp/build
ninja -C/tmp/build

    Info

    The binary doca_<sample_name> is created under /tmp/build/.

  3. Sample (e.g., doca_sha_create) usage:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_sha_create [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -d, --data                        user data

  4. For additional information per sample, use the -h option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /tmp/build/doca_<sample_name>-h

Samples

SHA Create

This sample illustrates how to perform SHA calculation with DOCA SHA.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing required DOCA Core structures.

  3. Setting the task_pool configuration for doca_sha_task_hash.

  4. Populating DOCA memory map with two relevant buffers.

  5. Allocating element in DOCA buffer inventory for each buffer.

  6. Allocating and initializing a doca_sha_task_hash.

  7. Submitting the task.

  8. Retrieving task result once it is done.

Reference:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_create/sha_create_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_create/sha_create_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_create/meson.build

SHA-Partial Create

This sample illustrates how to perform partial-SHA calculation for a collection of data segments with DOCA SHA.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the required DOCA Core structures.

  3. Setting the task_pool configuration for doca_sha_task_partial_hash.

  4. Chopping the source data into a collection of data segments according to the selected SHA algorithm's block size

  5. Populating DOCA memory map with needed buffers for all source data segments and destination buffer.

  6. Allocating element in DOCA buffer inventory for the first source buffer and destination buffer.

  7. Allocating and initializing a doca_sha_task_partial_hash with the first source buffer and the destination buffer.

  8. Iteratively repeating the following sub-steps until all data segments are consumed:

    1. Submitting the doca_sha_task_partial_hash.

    2. Waiting for the submitted task to finish.

    3. Allocating a doca_buf for the next source segment and use doca_sha_task_partial_hash_set_src to set it as source buffer of the above allocated task.

    4. If it is the final segment, use doca_sha_task_partial_hash_set_is_final_buf to mark it in the allocate task.

  9. Retrieving the result of the final iteration in the destination buffer as the full partial-SHA calculation result.

  10. Destroying all SHA and DOCA Core structures.

Reference:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_partial_create/sha_partial_create_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_partial_create/sha_partial_create_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_partial_create/meson.build

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here