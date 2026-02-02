On This Page
DOCA Socket Relay
This document describes DOCA Socket Relay architecture, usage, etc.
DOCA Socket Relay allows Unix Domain Socket (AF_UNIX family) server applications to be offloaded to the DPU while communication between the two sides is proxied by DOCA Comch.
Socket relay only supports SOCK_STREAM communication with a limit of 512 AF_UNIX application clients.
The tool is coupled to the client AF_UNIX server application. That is, a socket relay instance should be initiated per AF_UNIX server application.
Socket relay is transparent to the application except for the following TCP flows:
Connection termination must be done by the host side application only
Once a FIN packet (shutdown system call has been made) is sent by the host side application, data cannot be transferred between the DPU and the host, and the connection must be closed.
The following details the communication flow between the client and server:
The AF_UNIX client application connects to the socket relay AF_UNIX server in the same way as in the original flow
The AF_UNIX client application sends SOCK_STREAM packets
The socket relay (host) AF_UNIX server receives the client application packets, and the Comm Channel client sends them on the channel
The socket relay (DPU) Comm Channel server receives the client application packets and the AF_UNIX client sends them to the user's AF_UNIX server application
Windows 10 build 17063 is the minimal Windows version to run DOCA Socket Relay on a Windows host.
NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 firmware version 24.35.1012 or higher.
To execute DOCA Socket Relay:
Usage: doca_socket_relay [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
DOCA Flags:
-h, --help Print a help synopsis
-v, --version Print program version information
-l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
--sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
-j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file
Program Flags:
-s, --socket Unix domain socket path, host side will bind to and DPU connect to
-n, --cc-name Comm Channel service name
-p, --pci-addr DOCA Comm Channel device PCI address
-r, --rep-pci DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCI address (needed only on DPU)
For example (DPU side):
doca_socket_relay -s /tmp/sr_server.socket -n cc_channel -p 03:00.0 -r b1:00.0
To run
doca_socket_relay using a JSON file:
doca_socket_relay --json [json_file]
For example:
doca_socket_relay --json /tmp/doca_socket_relay.json
Refer to the DOCA Arg Parser for more information.
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag/JSON Key
Description
JSON Content
General flags
Prints a help synopsis
N/A
Prints program version information
N/A
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
SDK log events are currently unsupported for this tool
N/A
Parse all command flags from an input JSON file
N/A
Program flags
AF_UNIX (
Note
This flag is mandatory.
Comm Channel service name
Note
This flag is mandatory.
DOCA Comm Channel device PCIe address
Note
This flag is mandatory.
DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCIe address
Note
This flag is available and mandatory only on the DPU.