DOCA Switching

Switchdev mode allows the physical function (PF) to operate as a virtual switch, granting software a means to control associated virtual function (VF) and scalable function (SF) traffic. In this mode, software can intercept incoming/outgoing VF/SF traffic and configure steering rules that offload traffic.

Once this mode is configured, the PF is considered an E-Switch, and additional ports are allocated for each associated VF and SF. The additional ports are referred to as port representors.

Switchdev mode may be configured for each PF as described in the "Configuring Switchdev Mode" section.

When BlueField operates in DPU mode, switchdev mode is configured by default for all PFs on the Arm. That configuration must not be changed. In this mode, the host cannot configure PFs to operate in switchdev mode. Instead, host PFs operate in legacy mode only.

The following diagram shows the mapping of between the PCIe functions exposed on the host side and the representors. For the sake of simplicity, the diagram shows a single port model (duplicated for the second port).

The red arrow demonstrates packet flow through the representors, while the green arrow demonstrates the packet flow when steering rules are offloaded to the embedded switch.