DOCA Telemetry
This guide provides instructions for building and developing applications that require telemetry data collection, supported by the NVIDIA® BlueField and NVIDIA® ConnectX® families of networking platforms.
DOCA Telemetry includes a suite of specialized libraries, each designed to access a specific hardware feature or function of a device. Each telemetry library provides a dedicated interface and context, allowing users to gather metrics related to the corresponding operation.
DOCA Telemetry supports the following libraries:
DOCA Telemetry Diag - High-frequency diagnostic telemetry
DOCA Telemetry PCC - Programmable Congestion Control telemetry