DOCA UROM Service Guide

When the application initiates a connection request to the DOCA UROM Service, the daemon reads the UROM_PLUGIN_PATH environment variable. This variable stores directory paths to .so files for the plugins with multiple paths separated by semicolons. The daemon scans these paths sequentially and tries loading each .so file. Once the daemon finishes the scan, it reports the available BlueField plugins to the host application.

The host application gets the list of available plugins as a list of doca_urom_service_plugin_info structures:

Copy Copied! struct doca_urom_service_plugin_info { uint64_t id; uint64_t version; char plugin_name[DOCA_UROM_PLUGIN_NAME_MAX_LEN]; };

The UROM daemon is responsible for generating unique identifiers for the plugins, which are necessary to enable the worker to distinguish between different plugin tasks.

During the spawning of UROM workers by the UROM daemon, the daemon attaches a list of desired plugins in the worker command line. Each plugin is passed in a format of so_path:id .

As part of worker bootstrapping, the flow iterates all .so files and tries to load them by using dlopen system call and look for urom_plugin_get_iface() symbol to get the plugin operations interface.

The .yaml file downloaded from NGC can be easily edited according to users' needs:

Copy Copied! env: # Service-Specific command line arguments - name: SERVICE_ARGS value: "-l 60 -m 4096" - name: UROM_PLUGIN_PATH value: "/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_urom/plugins/worker_sandbox/;/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_urom/plugins/worker_graph/"

The SERVICE_ARGS are the runtime arguments received by the service: -l , --log-level <value> – sets the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level – sets the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> -m , --max-msg-size – specify UROM communication channel maximum message size



The UROM_PLUGIN_PATH is an env variable that stores directory paths to .so files for the plugins

For each plugin on the BlueField, it is necessary to add a volume mount inside the service container. For example:

Copy Copied! volumes: - name: urom-sandbox-plugin hostPath: path: /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_urom/plugins/worker_sandbox type: DirectoryOrCreate ... volumeMounts: - mountPath: /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_urom/plugins/worker_sandbox name: urom-sandbox-plugin



