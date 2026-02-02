DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
DOCA YARA Inspection Application Guide

This guide provides YARA inspection implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Introduction

YARA inspection monitors all processes in the host system for specific YARA rules using the DOCA App Shield library.

This security capability helps identify malware detection patterns in host processes from an independent and trusted DPU. This is an innovative Intrusion Detection System (IDS) as it is designed to run independently on the DPU's Arm cores without hindering the host.

This DOCA App Shield based application provides the capability to read, analyze, and authenticate the host (bare metal/VM) memory directly from the DPU.

Using the library, this application scans host processes and looks for pre-defined YARA rules. After every scan iteration, the application indicates if any of the rules matched. Once there is a match, the application reports which rules were detected in which process. The reports are both printed to the console and exported to the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) using inter-process communication (IPC).

This guide describes how to build YARA inspection using the DOCA App Shield library which leverages DPU abilities such as hardware-based DMA, integrity, and more.

Note

As the DOCA App Shield library only supports the YARA API for Windows hosts, this application can only be used to inspect Windows hosts.

System Design

The host's involvement is limited to generating the required ZIP and JSON files to pass to the DPU. This is done before the app is triggered, when the host is still in a "safe" state.

Generating the needed files can be done by running DOCA App Shield's doca_apsh_config.py tool on the host. See DOCA App Shield for more info.

system-design-diagram-version-1-modificationdate-1734470464383-api-v2.png

Application Architecture

The user creates the ZIP and JSON files using the DOCA tool doca_apsh_config.py and copies them to the DPU.

The application can report YARA rules detection to the:

  • File

  • Terminal

  • DTS

application-architecture-diagram-version-1-modificationdate-1734470464763-api-v2.png

  1. The files are generated by running doca_apsh_config.py on the host against the process at time zero.

  2. The following steps recur at regular time intervals:

    1. The YARA inspection app requests a list of all apps from the DOCA App Shield library.

    2. The app loops over all processes and checks for YARA rules match using the DOCA App Shield library.

    3. If YARA rules are found (1 or more), the YARA attestation app reports results with a timestamp and details about the process and rules to:

      • Local telemetry files – a folder and files representing the data a real DTS would have received

        Note

        These files are used for the purpose of this example only as normally this data is not exported into user-readable files.

      • DOCA log

      • DTS IPC interface (even if no DTS is active)

  3. The App Shield agent exits on first YARA rule detection.

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:

Refer to their respective programming guide for more information.

Limitations

  • The application is only available on Ubuntu 22.04 environments

  • The application only supports the inspection of Windows hosts

Compiling the Application

Info

Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

Tip

For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/yara_inspection/.

Compiling All Applications

All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.

To build all the applications together, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_yara_inspection is created under /tmp/build/yara_inspection/.


Compiling Only the Current Application

To directly build only the YARA inspection application:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=false -Denable_yara_inspection=true
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_yara_inspection is created under /tmp/build/yara_inspection/.

Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

  1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:

    • Set enable_all_applications to false

    • Set enable_yara_inspection to true

  2. Run the following compilation commands :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

    Info

    doca_yara_inspection is created under /tmp/build/yara_inspection/.

Troubleshooting

Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application .

Running the Application

Prerequisites

  1. Configure the BlueField's firmware

    1. On the BlueField system, configure the PF base address register and NVME emulation. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      dpu> mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s PF_BAR2_SIZE=2 PF_BAR2_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1

    2. Perform a BlueField system reboot for the mlxconfig settings to take effect.

    3. This configuration can be verified using the following command:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      dpu> mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 q | grep -E "NVME|BAR"

  2. Download target system (host/VM) symbols.

    • For Ubuntu:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host> sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ddebs.list << EOF
deb http://ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs) main restricted universe multiverse
deb http://ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs)-updates main restricted universe multiverse
deb http://ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs)-proposed main restricted universe multiverse
EOF
host> sudo apt install ubuntu-dbgsym-keyring
host> sudo apt-get update
host> sudo apt-get install linux-image-$(uname -r)-dbgsym

    • For CentOS:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host> yum install --enablerepo=base-debuginfo kernel-devel-$(uname -r) kernel-debuginfo-$(uname -r) kernel-debuginfo-common-$(uname -m)-$(uname -r)

    • No action is needed for Windows

  3. Perform IOMMU passthrough. This stage is only needed on some of the cases where IOMMU is not enabled by default (e.g., when the host is using an AMD CPU).

    Note

    Skip this step if you are not sure whether you need it. Return to it only if DMA fails with a message in dmesg similar to the following:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host> dmesg
[ 3839.822897] mlx5_core 0000:81:00.0: AMD-Vi: Event logged [IO_PAGE_FAULT domain=0x0047 address=0x2a0aff8 flags=0x0000]

    • Locate your OS's grub file (most likely /boot/grub/grub.conf, /boot/grub2/grub.cfg, or /etc/default/grub) and open it for editing. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host> vim /etc/default/grub

    • Search for the line defining GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT and add the argument iommu=pt. For example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="iommu=pt <intel/amd>_iommu=on"

    • Run:

      Note

      Prior to performing a power cycle, make sure to do a graceful shutdown.

      • For Ubuntu:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host> sudo update-grub
host> ipmitool power cycle

      • For CentOS:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host> grub2-mkconfig -o /boot/grub2/grub.cfg
host> ipmitool power cycle

      • For Windows targets: Turn off Hyper-V capability.

  4. The DOCA App Shield library uses hugepages for DMA buffers. Therefore, the user must allocate 42 huge pages.

    1. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      dpu> nr_huge=$(cat /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages)
     nr_huge=$((42+$nr_huge))
     echo $nr_huge | sudo tee -a /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages

    2. Create the ZIP and JSON files. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      target-system> cd /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/
target-system> python3 doca_apsh_config.py <pid-of-process-to-monitor> --os <windows/linux> --path <path to dwarf2json executable  or pdbparse-to-json.py>
target-system> cp /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/*.* <shared-folder-with-baremetal>
dpu> scp <shared-folder-with-baremetal>/* <path-to-app-shield-binary>

      If the target system does not have DOCA installed, the script can be copied from the BlueField.

      The required dwaf2json and pdbparse-to-json.py are not provided with DOCA.

      Note

      If the kernel and process .exe have not changed, there no need to redo this step.

Application Execution

The YARA inspection application is provided in source form. Therefore, a compilation is required before the application can be executed.

  1. Application usage instructions:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_yara_inspection [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -m, --memr <path>                 System memory regions map
  -f, --vuid                        VUID of the System device
  -d, --dma                         DMA device name
  -o, --osym <path>                 System OS symbol map path
  -t, --time <seconds>              Scan time interval in seconds

    Info

    This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help) options:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_yara_inspection -h

    Info

    For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".

  2. CLI example for running the application on the BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_yara_inspection -m mem_regions.json -o symbols.json -f MT2125X03335MLNXS0D0F0VF1 -d mlx5_0 -t 3

    Note

    All used identifiers (-f and -d flags) should match the identifier of the desired devices.

Command Line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag

Description

General flags

h

help

Prints a help synopsis

v

version

Prints program version information

l

log-level

Set the log level for the application:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70 ( requires compilation with TRACE log level support )

N/A

sdk-log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70

j

json

Parse all command flags from an input JSON file

Program flags

m

memr

Path to the pre-generated mem_regions.json file transferred from the host

f

pcif

System PCIe function vendor unique identifier (VUID) of the VF/PF exposed to the target system. Used for DMA operations.

To obtain this argument, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
target-system> lspci -vv | grep "\[VU\] Vendor specific:"

Example output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[VU] Vendor specific: MT2125X03335MLNXS0D0F0
[VU] Vendor specific: MT2125X03335MLNXS0D0F1

Two VUIDs are printed for each DPU connected to the target system. The first is of the DPU on pf0 and the second is of the DPU on port pf1.

Note

Running this command on the DPU outputs VUIDs with an additional "EC" string in the middle. You must remove the "EC" to arrive at the correct VUID.

The VUID of a VF allocated on PF0/1 is the VUID of the PF with an additional suffix, VF<vf-number>, where vf-number is the VF index +1.

For example, for the output in the example above:

  • PF0 VUID = MT2125X03335MLNXS0D0F0

  • PF1 VUID = MT2125X03335MLNXS0D0F1

  • VUID of VF0 on PF0 = MT2125X03335MLNXS0D0F0VF1

VUIDs are persistent even on reset.

d

dma

DMA device name to use

o

osym

Path to the pre-generated symbols.json file transferred from the host

t

time

Number of seconds to sleep between scans

Info

Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.


Troubleshooting

Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications .

Application Code Flow

  1. Parse application argument.

    1. Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_init();

    2. Register application parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      register_apsh_params();

    3. Parse the arguments.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_start();

  2. Initialize DOCA App Shield lib context.

    1. Create lib context.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_apsh_create();

    2. Set DMA device for lib.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      open_doca_device_with_ibdev_name();
doca_apsh_dma_dev_set();

    3. Start the context

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_apsh_start();
apsh_system_init();

  3. Initialize DOCA App Shield lib system context handler.

    1. Get the representor of the remote PCIe function exposed to the system.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      open_doca_device_rep_with_vuid();

    2. Create and start the system context handler.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_apsh_system_create();
doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set();
doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set();
doca_apsh_sys_dev_set();
doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set();
doca_apsh_system_start();

  4. Telemetry initialization.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    telemetry_start();

    1. Initialize a new telemetry schema.

    2. Register YARA type event.

    3. Set up output to file (in addition to default IPC).

    4. Start the telemetry schema.

    5. Initialize and start a new DTS source with the gethostname() name as source ID.

  5. Loop until YARA rule is matched.

    1. Get all processes from the host.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_apsh_processes_get();

    2. Check for YARA rule identification and send a DTS event if there is a match.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_apsh_yara_get();
if (yara_matches_size != 0) {
	/* event fill logic
	doca_telemetry_exporter_source_report();
DOCA_LOG_INFO();
sleep();

  6. Telemetry destroy.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    telemetry_destroy();

  7. YARA inspection clean-up.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_apsh_system_destroy();
doca_apsh_destroy();
doca_dev_close();
doca_dev_rep_close();

  8. Arg parser destroy.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_argp_destroy();

References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/yara_inspection/
