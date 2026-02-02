Docker Using SR-IOV
In this setup, Docker is used to run containers alongside the SR-IOV networking plugin, enabling high-performance networking. This configuration supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet link layers.
To isolate virtual RDMA devices within containers, the
docker_rdma_sriov tool should be used.
Resources:
SR-IOV Networking Plugin available at hub.docker.com/r/rdma/sriov-plugin
Container Tools Installer (for
docker_rdma_sriov) available at hub.docker.com/r/rdma/container_tools_installer
For step-by-step guidance on setting up Docker with SR-IOV for RDMA networking (supported on ConnectX-4/5/6), refer to the Docker RDMA SRIOV Networking with ConnectX-4/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6