On This Page
DPL Admin
Contents:
DPL Admin is a CLI tool used for managing and inspecting the DPL Runtime daemon. It provides the following functionalities:
Viewing the current configuration of the DPL Runtime daemon
Reading the DPL Runtime Service logs
Setting the log level for the DPL Runtime Service
Retrieving the hardware steering dump, capabilities, and NVConfig of the DPL Runtime Service
Usage:
./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> [options] <command> [command-options]
Options:
-h,
--help– Displays help message and exits
-v,
--version– Displays
dpl_admin's version and exits
-a,
--address– Required; specifies
dpl_admin's server address (refer to agent config file) and port of the template ipv4/6:
[address]:[port]. Examples:
192.168.0.1:9600
ipv6:[2607:f8b0:400e:c00::ef]:443
ipv6:[::]:1234
config
Displays the DPL Runtime Service configuration information, including servers, logging, devices and HAL configurations.
Usage:
./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> config
Options:
-h,
- help– Displays command's help message and exit
Example:
./dpl_admin.sh -a 10.1.1.1:9600 config
Output:
╔═══════════════╦═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗ ║ CONFIGURATION ║ ║ ╠═══════════════╬═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ servers ║ server_address tcp_port ║ ║ ║ dpl_rt [::] 9559 ║ ║ ║ dpl_nspect [::] 9560 ║ ║ ║ admin [::] 9600 ║ ╠═══════════════╬═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ log ║ name: /var/log/doca/dpl_rtd/agent.log ║ ║ ║ level: INFO ║ ╠═══════════════╬═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ devices ║ ┌──────┬──────────────────────────────┬──────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────┐ ║ ║ ║ │ id │ counter cache timeout [msec] │ controller attr │ interfaces │ ║ ║ ║ ├──────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────┤ ║ ║ ║ │ 1000 │ 0 │ port_id: 9876 │ name port_id mtu mac │ ║ ║ ║ │ │ │ │ eth7 4 1514 00:00:00:00:00:00 │ ║ ║ ║ │ │ │ │ eth6 3 1514 00:00:00:00:00:00 │ ║ ║ ║ │ │ │ │ eth5 2 1514 00:00:00:00:00:00 │ ║ ║ ║ │ │ │ │ eth4 1 1514 00:00:00:00:00:00 │ ║ ║ ║ │ │ │ │ eth2 0 1514 00:00:00:00:00:00 │ ║ ║ ║ └──────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┘ ║ ╠═══════════════╬═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ hal ║ number of queues: 1 ║ ║ ║ queue size: 1024 ║ ║ ║ burst size: 32 ║ ╚═══════════════╩═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝
set-counter-cache-timeout
Sets counter cache timeout for device.
Usage:
./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> set-counter-cache-timeout --device_id/-did <DEVICE_ID> --timeout_value/-nto <TIMEOUT_VALUE>
Options:
-h,
- help– Displays command's help message and exit
--device_id,
-did– Required; specifies device ID.
--timeout_value,
-nto– Required; specifies new counter cache time-out value
Example:
./dpl_admin.sh -a 10.1.1.1:9600 set-counter-cache-timeout --device_id 1000 --timeout_value 3
Output:
Device ID: 1000, new timeout: 3 msec
set-log-level
Sets DPL Runtime Service's log level.
Usage:
dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> set-log-level --level <LOG_LEVEL>
Options:
-h,
- help– Displays command's help message and exit
--level – Required; new log level out of
{DISABLE, CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG, TRACE}
Example:
./dpl_admin.sh -a 10.1.1.1:9600 set-log-level --level DEBUG
Output:
dpl_rtd log level set to: 'DEBUG'
Setting log level is not persistent. DPL Admin restarts with log level according to config file.
get-log-full
Reads DPL Runtime Service's log into a file.
Usage:
./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> get-log-full
Options:
-h,
- help– Displays command's help message and exit
--outpath– Optional; specifies output log file path. Defaults to current directory.
Example:
./dpl_admin.sh -a 10.1.1.1:9600 get-log-full --outpath '/tmp/dpl_agent.log'
Output:
Find Log file at: '/tmp/dpl_agent.log'
get-log-recent
Displays recent DPL Runtime Service's log lines.
Usage:
./dpl_admin.sh -a <host:port> get-log-recent
Options:
-h,
- help– Displays command's help message and exit
--number_of_lines– Optional; specifies number of recent log lines to read. Defaults to 10.
Example:
./dpl_admin.sh -a 10.1.1.1:9600 get-log-recent --number_of_lines 6
Output:
[12:45:09:480451][73079][DOCA][INF][OnReadDone] New client connected to device 1000 [12:45:09:481295][73078][DOCA][INF] A program was previously loaded, clearing it before applying new one... [12:45:09:481314][73078][DOCA][INF] [DPL Device 1000] Removing DPL program ... [12:45:09:498476][73078][DOCA][INF] [DPL Device 1000] DPL program was removed. [12:45:09:499432][73078][DOCA][INF] [DPL Device 1000] Loading DPL program ... [12:45:09:522419][73078][DOCA][INF] [DPL Device 1000] DPL program was loaded successfully.
hws-dump
Dumps DPL Runtime Service's hardware steering rules into a file.
Usage:
./dpl_admin.sh -a<host:port> hws-dump --device_id/-did <DEVICE_ID>
Options:
-h,
- help– Displays command's help message and exit
--device_id,
-did– Required; specifies device ID
--parser_args– Optional; specifies arguments to pass to HWS dump tool
--outpath– Optional; specifies output file path. Defaults to current directory.
Example:
./dpl_admin.sh -a 10.1.1.1:9600 hws-dump --device_id 1000 --parser_args '\-vvv' --outpath '/tmp/dpl_hws_dump.txt'
Output:
Find HWS dump file at: '/tmp/dpl_hws_dump.txt'
Intended as a debugging aid for developers.
hca-capabilities
Dumps NIC HCA capabilities into a file.
Usage:
./dpl_admin.sh -a<host:port> hca-capabilities --device_id/-did <DEVICE_ID>
Options:
-h,
- help– Displays command's help message and exit
--device_id,
-did– Required; specifies device ID
--outpath– Optional; specifies output file path. Defaults to current directory.
Example:
./dpl_admin.sh -a 10.1.1.1:9600 hca-capabilities --device_id 1000 --outpath '/tmp/dpl_hca_capabilities.json'
Output:
Find HCA capabilities file at: '/tmp/dpl_hca_capabilities.json'
nv-config
Dumps DPL Runtime Service's NV config into a file.
Usage:
./dpl_admin.sh -a<host:port> nv-config --device_id/-did <DEVICE_ID>
Options:
-h,
- help– Displays command's help message and exit
--device_id,
-did– Required; specifies device ID
--outpath– Optional; specifies output file path. Defaults to current directory.
Example:
./dpl_admin.sh -a 10.1.1.1:9600 nv-config --device_id 1000 --outpath '/tmp/dpl_nv_config.txt'
Output:
Find NV config file at: '/tmp/dpl_nv_config.txt'