On This Page
DPL Debugger
Contents:
This page describes the DPL Debugger tools, which are used to debug pipeline packets processed by DPL programs on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
The DPL Debugger is a GUI application that can run a live debug session or open a pre-recorded debug session file captured using the
dpl_nspect debug command.
A debug session visualizes the flow of network packets through a DPL program's pipeline, allowing developers to trace each packet's path in detail. For more information, refer to the documentation on the nv_send_debug_pkt extern function.
A debug session visualizes the flow of network packets through a DPL program’s pipeline, allowing developers to trace packet details throughout its course. For more information, refer to the documentation on the nv_send_debug_pkt extern function.
The current version of the debugger only displays debug packets received by the DPU (Rx path) or packets arriving from the primary wire port (P0) in the network-to-host direction.
Running
dpl_debugger.sh without any arguments launches the GUI application.
To open and debug a pre-recorded session specify the session archive when executing the program:
dpl_debugger.sh my-debug-archive.tar.gz
Open Debug Session File
To open a pre-recorded debug session in the DPL Debugger GUI:
Select the File → Open Debug Session File.
Choose the appropriate debug session file (
hello_packet.tar.gzin this example).Info
The
tar.gzarchive should be the output of a recorded debug session created using the
dpl_nspect debugcommand.
Packets List
The left pane of the DPL Debugger displays the Packets list, which includes the following fields:
Date Time – The timestamp when the packet entered the DPL pipeline
Time Since Start – The elapsed time since the first packet entered the DPL pipeline
Size – The packet size
Ingress Port – The port through which the packet entered the pipeline
Protocol – The network protocol associated with the packet
Filter
The Packets list can be filtered using the fields located at the bottom left of the GUI.
To apply a filter:
Enter a condition (e.g., "packet ID is not 0").
Click the + button to add the filter.
Click the Apply button to apply the filter.
To reset the Packets list to its original state:
Click the Clear All button.
Click Apply.
Parser Graph
The Parser graph, located at the bottom of the GUI, outlines the possible routes a packet can take within the DPL pipeline.
Blue nodes (
inner_ethernetin the example) indicate the nodes the packet has traversed.
The graph consists of two types of nodes:
Flex nodes – Defined by the DPL programmer
Static (fixed) nodes – Built-in components of the hardware
This visualization helps developers understand the packet's path through the parsing stages.
Debug Points
Selecting a packet from the Packets List displays its pipeline stages in the Debug Points view at the top of the GUI:
Each row corresponds to a specific source location in the DPL program code
The table cells are interactive—clicking a cell highlights the relevant source location, when applicable
This allows developers to trace a packet’s processing path and correlate it with the corresponding code sections.
Variables
Selecting a pipeline stage (either a single cell or an entire row) displays variable information in two tabs:
P4 Variables – Shows DPL variables defined in the program and their values at the selected pipeline stage.
Raw Variables – Provides a low-level view of internal variables, such as registers, samplers, and other hardware-related data.
This helps developers inspect both high-level program variables and hardware-level details while debugging.
Source Code
Selecting a cell in a pipeline stage opens the DPL program source code in a new tab on the right-hand side of the DPL Debugger GUI. When applicable, the relevant source location is highlighted.
The debugger locates the DPL source file using:
Search paths defined in the Settings
Manual file selection, if the source file is not found automatically
Log
The Log tab, located on the right side of the GUI, displays internal logs from the DPL Runtime daemon.
Currently, no log messages are being sent.
System Info
The System Info tab, located on the right side of the GUI, displays details about the system where debugging is performed.
Packet Dissector
The Dissector view, located in the center of the GUI, analyzes a packet's structure when a pipeline stage is selected.
Hex Dump
The Hex Dump view, located in the center of the GUI, displays a raw hexadecimal representation of the packet when a pipeline stage is selected.
Options
The File → Preferences menu opens the Preferences window, where users can configure various debugger and debug session settings.