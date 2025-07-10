The DPL Development Container is intended for developers wishing to utilize NVIDIA's DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL) to build data path applications based in a P4 derived programming language. The DPL is supported on of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms (DPUs, or SuperNICs in DPU-mode).

DPL Target Architecture is important to read for new DPL developers to understand the target architecture, its capabilities and the main building blocks that DPL applications rely upon.

P4 Language Support in DPL outlines specific P4-16 language features supported by the DOCA Pipeline Language.

DPL Installation Guide describes how to install the DPL Development container.

Compiling DPL Applications describes in detail how to compile a DPL program and the various compilation options.

Loading DPL Applications demonstrates how to load the resulting binary output of the DPL compiler on NVIDIA BlueField devices.