Running dpl_nspect.sh without arguments displays the basic usage information. For a more detailed usage guide, use the -h or --help argument. This argument also provides command-specific usage details (e.g., dpl_nspect.sh [command] -h ).

DPL Nspect requires a connection to a local or remote host where the dpl_nspect_server is running. The host address and port can be configured using the environment variable. For example: DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS=127.0.0.1:9560 .

The output format of executed commands varies depending on the command. In some cases, the output can be modified using additional arguments to enable integration with automated scripts.