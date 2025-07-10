On This Page
- 1. Introduction
- 2. DPL Nspect Execution
- 3. DPL Nspect Commands and Flags
- 4. DPL Nspect Commands
- 5. Commands and Flags Summary
DPL Nspect
Contents:
This page describes the DPL Nspect tool, which is used to inspect DPL programs loaded onto the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DPL Nspect is a CLI tool with several key use cases:
Viewing the dynamic state of DPL program components, including tables, entries, keys, actions, and counters
Recording a debug session and generating an archive that can be opened in the DPL Debugger
Dumping the state of a DPL program into an archive for offline analysis
Running
dpl_nspect.sh without arguments displays the basic usage information. For a more detailed usage guide, use the
-h or
--help argument. This argument also provides command-specific usage details (e.g.,
dpl_nspect.sh [command] -h).
Connecting to a Host
DPL Nspect requires a connection to a local or remote host where the
dpl_nspect_server is running. The host address and port can be configured using the environment variable. For example:
DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS=127.0.0.1:9560.
Command Output
The output format of executed commands varies depending on the command. In some cases, the output can be modified using additional arguments to enable integration with automated scripts.
The
dpl_nspect offers various commands for interacting with the DPL program and BlueField:
system-info– Displays BlueField system information, including hardware model, OS name and version, and OFED version
devices– Lists all configured devices on BlueField, including their ID, name, virtual devices, and the loaded DPL program nameNote
Virtual devices are software abstractions representing real or emulated hardware components. They provide a standardized interface for applications to interact with BlueField resources, regardless of the underlying physical hardware. For example:
Virtual network interfaces (VNIs) – Logical representations of physical NICs, allowing multiple virtual networks to share a single physical interface
Virtual processing units (VPUs) – Software-defined processing units within BlueField that can be allocated to applications for tasks like packet processing or security offloading
Virtual storage devices – Software-defined representations of physical storage, offering flexibility in managing and allocating storage resources
counters– Displays details and values of DPL counters, including the associated table, offset, and value
tables– Lists the P4 tables of DPL programs loaded on BlueField, detailing their keys, actions, counters, and references to the program's source location
query– Lists P4 table entries, showing keys, actions, and the priority of each key set
graph– Generates a DPL pipeline graph using DOT language, which can be rendered with DOT-compatible visualization tools
hw-steering– Displays a hardware steering rules dump, providing a low-level view of hardware entries
debug– starts a debug session
Help Flags
To display details of
dpl_nspect options usage use any of the following flags:
help,
-h,
--help– Displays the help message and exits
Output Control Flags
The following optional flags can be used independently to modify command output format and behavior:
-ll,
--low-level(default: false) – Displays low-level internal information (DOCA HWS implementation)
-ni,
--non-interactive(default: false) – Disables interactive output mode. Interactive mode outputs data in chunks similar to the Linux
lesscommand, making it easier to analyze large outputs. Disabling this mode may be necessary when running
dpl_nspectcommands in automated scripts.
-nh,
--no-hints– Disables hints for additional information
--csv(default: false) – Outputs command results in CSV format
--json(default: false) – Outputs command results in JSON format
Flags for the
dpl_nspect counterscommand:
--top-packets TOP_PACKETS(default: false) – Displays the top entries with the highest packet counter values
--top-bytes TOP_BYTES(default: false) – Displays the top entries with the highest byte counter values
Flags for the
dpl_nspect graphcounters command:
--url(default: false) – Encodes the output as a URL that can be directly pasted into a web browser for quick rendering using online visualization tools
--type– Specifies the type of graph to generate
Filter Control Flags
The following flags allow filtering of data based on specific criteria:
-d DEVICE_IDS, --device_ids DEVICE_IDS(default: None) – Specifies a comma-separated list of device IDs to filter, e.g.,
1000,2000. If not specified, data is retrieved for all devices.
--table_ids TABLE_IDS(default:
[]) – Filters results by specific table IDs
--table_names TABLE_NAMES(default:
[]) – Filters results by specific table names
--counter-names COUNTER_NAMES(default:
[]) – Filters results by specific counter names
--indices INDICES(default:
[]) – Filters results by specific entry indices
Control Flags for Connecting to BlueField
-a ADDRESS,
--address ADDRESS– Specifies the
dpl_nspect_serversocket address in the format
[IPv4/IPv6][:port].Info
For IPv6 addresses, if a port is specified, the address must be enclosed in square brackets. Examples:
ipv6:[2607:f8b0:400e:c00::ef]:443
ipv6:[::]:1234
This parameter is mandatory, unless the environment variable
DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESSis set with the address and port. For example:
DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS=
127.0.
0.1:
9560
--timeout TIMEOUT(default:
0) – Specifies the connectivity timeout (optional)
Misc Flags
--version,
-V– Displays the program's version number and exits
System-info
dpl_nspect system-info
DESCRIPTION
VALUE
DOCA Version
2.10.0
Debug Schema Version
Device ID: 1000, doctype:
Linux OS version
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
OFED Version
DPL Runtime Service version
Not Found
RDMA Core Version
Devices
dpl_nspect devices
ID
NAME
PCI ADDRESS
PORT ID
NAME
NUMBER
DPL PROGRAM
FW VERSION
HW MODEL
1000
br9
0000:65:00.0
0
enp101s0f0np0
50
alpha2_d2
32.38.0588
BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller
4
eth3
5
1
eth0
2
2
eth1
3
3
eth2
4
Counters
dpl_nspect counters
DEVICE: 1000, NV_COUNTER: alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_counter, SCOPE: alpha2_drop2, TYPE: Pkts/Bts, SIZE: 4, IN USE: 3
IDX
P4
ENTRY OFFSET
VALUE
0
1
(2, 140)
1
2
(0, 0)
2
0
(0, 0)
DEVICE: 1000, NV_COUNTER: alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_counter, SCOPE: alpha2_drop2, TYPE: Pkts/Bts, SIZE: 4, IN USE: 3
IDX
P4
ENTRY OFFSET
VALUE
0
0
(0, 0)
1
2
(0, 0)
2
1
(0, 0)
DEVICE: 1000, NV_DIRECT_COUNTER: alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_counter, SCOPE: alpha2_drop2, TYPE: Pkts/Bts, SIZE: 128, IN USE: 3
IDX
P4
ENTRY OFFSET
VALUE
0
2
(0, 0)
1
1
(0, 0)
2
0
(0, 0)
The value is in the following format:
(number of packets, number of bytes)
Tables
dpl_nspect tables
DEVICE: 1000
ID
TABLE
KEYS
ACTIONS
COUNTER
ENTRIES
SOURCE
44963766
NoAction
4
41521446
NoAction
4
34318161
3
Query
dpl_nspect query
DEVICE: 1000, TABLE: alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_table, ID: 34318161, SOURCE: alpha2_d2.p4:102
PRIO
P4 KEY
VALUE
MASK
TYPE
P4 ACTION
0
0x0
0x1
exact
exact
0
0x1
0x1
exact
exact
0
DEVICE: 1000, TABLE: alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table, ID: 41521446, SOURCE: alpha2_d2.p4:173
PRIO
P4 KEY
VALUE
MASK
TYPE
P4 ACTION
3
0x0
0x10000000
|
0xff000000
exact
ternary
2
0x0
0x20000000
|
0xff000000
exact
ternary
1
0x0
0x20000000
|
0xff000000
exact
ternary
0
DEVICE: 1000, TABLE: alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_table, ID: 44963766, SOURCE: alpha2_d2.p4:235
PRIO
P4 KEY
VALUE
MASK
TYPE
P4 ACTION
0
0x3
0x0
0x1
exact
exact
exact
0
0x4
0x0
0x0
exact
exact
exact
0
0x2
0x1
0x0
exact
exact
exact
0
Different Output Option Flags
--csv
dpl_nspect --csv tables
"DEVICE: 1000"
"ID",
"TABLE",
"KEYS",
"ACTIONS",
"COUNTER",
"ENTRIES",
"SOURCE"
"44963766",
"alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_table","std_meta.ingress_port headers.gre.$valid$ headers.vxlan.$valid$
","alpha2_drop2.decap.send_to_port alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_gre alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_vxlan NoAction
","
","
4
","alpha2_d2.p4:
235"
"41521446",
"alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table","std_meta.ingress_port headers.ipv4.src_addr
","alpha2_drop2.encap.send_to_port alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_gre alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_vxlan NoAction
","
","
4
","alpha2_d2.p4:
173"
"34318161",
"alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_table","std_meta.ingress_port headers.gtpv1.teid
","alpha2_drop2.gtp.send_to_port alpha2_drop2.gtp.drop
","alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_counter
","
3
","alpha2_d2.p4:
102"
--json
dpl_nspect --json tables
[ [ {
"DEVICE":
1000}, {
"ID":
44963766,
"TABLE":
"alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_table",
"KEYS": [
"std_meta.ingress_port",
"headers.gre.$valid$",
"headers.vxlan.$valid$"],
"ACTIONS": [
"alpha2_drop2.decap.send_to_port",
"alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_gre",
"alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_vxlan",
"NoAction"],
"COUNTER":
"",
"ENTRIES":
4,
"SOURCE": {
"filename":
"/tmp/p4src/alpha2_d2.p4",
"line":
235,
"column":
11} }, {
"ID":
41521446,
"TABLE":
"alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table",
"KEYS": [
"std_meta.ingress_port",
"headers.ipv4.src_addr"],
"ACTIONS": [
"alpha2_drop2.encap.send_to_port",
"alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_gre",
"alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_vxlan",
"NoAction"],
"COUNTER":
"",
"ENTRIES":
4,
"SOURCE": {
"filename":
"/tmp/p4src/alpha2_d2.p4",
"line":
173,
"column":
11} }, {
"ID":
34318161,
"TABLE":
"alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_table",
"KEYS": [
"std_meta.ingress_port",
"headers.gtpv1.teid"],
"ACTIONS": [
"alpha2_drop2.gtp.send_to_port",
"alpha2_drop2.gtp.drop"],
"COUNTER":
"alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_counter",
"ENTRIES":
3,
"SOURCE": {
"filename":
"/tmp/p4src/alpha2_d2.p4",
"line":
102,
"column":
11} } ] ]
Graph (requires the --low-level flag)
No extra flags
dpl_nspect -ll graph --type pipeline_low_level
Device
1000: digraph hybrid_pipeline { graph [compound=
true]
// Legendsubgraph cluster_legend { hal_table [label=<<B>HAL Table ID</B><BR/>[Implements P4 Objects]> shape=diamond] legend_invis [label=legend_invis shape=point style=invis width=
0] p4_control [label=
"P4 Control"color=blue shape=rectangle] } alpha2_drop2_start [label=start color=green shape=none] legend_invis -> alpha2_drop2_start [style=invis]
// Pipeline Stage: mainsubgraph cluster_alpha2_drop2 { graph [color=blue label=alpha2_drop2 shape=rectangle]
24[label=<<B>
24</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond] alpha2_drop2_start ->
24
48[label=<<B>
48</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_table]> shape=diamond] DROP [label=DROP fontcolor=red shape=box]
48-> DROP alpha2_drop2_end [label=end color=red shape=none]
48-> alpha2_drop2_end
36[label=<<B>
36</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
36->
48
56[label=<<B>
56</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_table]> shape=diamond]
56-> alpha2_drop2_end
44[label=<<B>
44</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
44->
56
44-> alpha2_drop2_end
32[label=<<B>
32</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
32->
44
32-> alpha2_drop2_end
52[label=<<B>
52</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table]> shape=diamond]
52->
32
52-> alpha2_drop2_end
40[label=<<B>
40</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
55[label=<<B>
55</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table]> shape=diamond]
40->
55
40->
32
40-> alpha2_drop2_end
28[label=<<B>
28</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
28->
40
28-> alpha2_drop2_end
36->
28
36-> alpha2_drop2_end
24->
36
24-> alpha2_drop2_end } }
--url– generates an HTTP URL link to the program's control flow graph, in dot format, rendered using https://dreampuf.github.io/GraphvizOnline/.
dpl_nspect -ll graph --url --type pipeline_low_level
Generate the program's parser graph in dot format:
dpl_nspect -ll graph --type parser
Device
1000:
// Parser packet_parserdigraph packet_parser { graph [concentrate=
truesplines=compound]
// Legendsubgraph cluster_legend { fixed_state [label=
"Fixed State"style=filled] legend_invis [label=legend_invis shape=point style=invis width=
0] flex_state [label=
"Flex State"] default_transition_note [label=
"All states have an hidden transition to accept\nEdges are annotated with their match value."shape=none] legend_invis -> default_transition_note [style=invis] } start [label=start color=green shape=point] default_transition_note -> start [style=invis] nv_parse_ethernet [label=ethernet id=nv_parse_ethernet style=filled] start -> nv_parse_ethernet nv_parse_vlan [label=vlan id=nv_parse_vlan style=filled] nv_parse_ethernet -> nv_parse_vlan [label=
"0x8100"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ethernet-nv_parse_vlan"] nv_parse_ipv4 [label=ipv4 id=nv_parse_ipv4 style=filled] nv_parse_ethernet -> nv_parse_ipv4 [label=
"0x800"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ethernet-nv_parse_ipv4"] nv_parse_ipv6 [label=ipv6 id=nv_parse_ipv6 style=filled] nv_parse_ethernet -> nv_parse_ipv6 [label=
"0x86dd"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ethernet-nv_parse_ipv6"] nv_parse_mpls [label=mpls id=nv_parse_mpls style=filled] nv_parse_ethernet -> nv_parse_mpls [label=
"0x8847"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ethernet-nv_parse_mpls"] nv_parse_geneve [label=geneve id=nv_parse_geneve style=filled] nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label=inner_ipv4 id=nv_parse_inner_ipv4 style=filled] nv_parse_geneve -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label=
"0x800"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_geneve-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"] nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label=inner_ipv6 id=nv_parse_inner_ipv6 style=filled] nv_parse_geneve -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label=
"0x86dd"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_geneve-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"] nv_parse_inner_mpls [label=inner_mpls id=nv_parse_inner_mpls style=filled] nv_parse_geneve -> nv_parse_inner_mpls [label=
"0x8847"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_geneve-nv_parse_inner_mpls"] nv_parse_inner_ethernet [label=inner_ethernet id=nv_parse_inner_ethernet style=filled] nv_parse_geneve -> nv_parse_inner_ethernet [label=
"0x6558"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_geneve-nv_parse_inner_ethernet"] nv_parse_gre [label=gre id=nv_parse_gre style=filled] nv_parse_gre -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label=
"0x800"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_gre-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"] nv_parse_gre -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label=
"0x86dd"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_gre-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"] nv_parse_gre -> nv_parse_inner_mpls [label=
"0x8847"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_gre-nv_parse_inner_mpls"] nv_parse_nvgre_vsid [label=nvgre_vsid id=nv_parse_nvgre_vsid style=filled] nv_parse_gre -> nv_parse_nvgre_vsid [label=
"0x6558"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_gre-nv_parse_nvgre_vsid"] nv_parse_icmp [label=icmp id=nv_parse_icmp style=filled] nv_parse_icmpv6 [label=icmpv6 id=nv_parse_icmpv6 style=filled] nv_parse_inner_vlan [label=inner_vlan id=nv_parse_inner_vlan style=filled] nv_parse_inner_ethernet -> nv_parse_inner_vlan [label=
"0x8100"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_ethernet-nv_parse_inner_vlan"] nv_parse_inner_ethernet -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label=
"0x800"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_ethernet-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"] nv_parse_inner_ethernet -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label=
"0x86dd"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_ethernet-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"] nv_parse_inner_ethernet -> nv_parse_inner_mpls [label=
"0x8847"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_ethernet-nv_parse_inner_mpls"] nv_parse_inner_icmp [label=inner_icmp id=nv_parse_inner_icmp style=filled] nv_parse_inner_icmpv6 [label=inner_icmpv6 id=nv_parse_inner_icmpv6 style=filled] nv_parse_inner_ipv4 -> nv_parse_inner_icmp [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_ipv4-nv_parse_inner_icmp"] nv_parse_inner_tcp [label=inner_tcp id=nv_parse_inner_tcp style=filled] nv_parse_inner_ipv4 -> nv_parse_inner_tcp [label=
"0x6"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_ipv4-nv_parse_inner_tcp"] nv_parse_inner_udp [label=inner_udp id=nv_parse_inner_udp style=filled] nv_parse_inner_ipv4 -> nv_parse_inner_udp [label=
"0x11"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_ipv4-nv_parse_inner_udp"] nv_parse_inner_ipv6 -> nv_parse_inner_icmpv6 [label=
"0x3a"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_ipv6-nv_parse_inner_icmpv6"] nv_parse_inner_ipv6 -> nv_parse_inner_tcp [label=
"0x6"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_ipv6-nv_parse_inner_tcp"] nv_parse_inner_ipv6 -> nv_parse_inner_udp [label=
"0x11"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_ipv6-nv_parse_inner_udp"] nv_parse_inner_mpls1 [label=inner_mpls1 id=nv_parse_inner_mpls1 style=filled] nv_parse_inner_mpls -> nv_parse_inner_mpls1 [label=
"0x0"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls-nv_parse_inner_mpls1"] nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label=nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header id=nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header style=filled] nv_parse_inner_mpls -> nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls-nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header"] nv_parse_inner_mpls2 [label=inner_mpls2 id=nv_parse_inner_mpls2 style=filled] nv_parse_inner_mpls1 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls2 [label=
"0x0"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls1-nv_parse_inner_mpls2"] nv_parse_inner_mpls1 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls1-nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header"] nv_parse_inner_mpls3 [label=inner_mpls3 id=nv_parse_inner_mpls3 style=filled] nv_parse_inner_mpls2 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls3 [label=
"0x0"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls2-nv_parse_inner_mpls3"] nv_parse_inner_mpls2 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls2-nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header"] nv_parse_inner_mpls4 [label=inner_mpls4 id=nv_parse_inner_mpls4 style=filled] nv_parse_inner_mpls3 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls4 [label=
"0x0"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls3-nv_parse_inner_mpls4"] nv_parse_inner_mpls3 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls3-nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header"] nv_parse_inner_mpls4 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls4-nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header"] nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label=
"0x4"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"] nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label=
"0x6"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"] nv_parse_inner_vlan -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label=
"0x800"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_vlan-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"] nv_parse_inner_vlan -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label=
"0x86dd"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_vlan-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"] nv_parse_inner_vlan -> nv_parse_inner_mpls [label=
"0x8847"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_inner_vlan-nv_parse_inner_mpls"] nv_parse_ipsec_esp [label=esp id=nv_parse_ipsec_esp style=filled] nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label=
"0x4"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"] nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label=
"0x29"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"] nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_icmp [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_icmp"] nv_parse_tcp [label=tcp id=nv_parse_tcp style=filled] nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_tcp [label=
"0x6"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_tcp"] nv_parse_udp [label=udp id=nv_parse_udp style=filled] nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_udp [label=
"0x11"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_udp"] nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_gre [label=
"0x2f"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_gre"] nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_ipsec_esp [label=
"0x32"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_ipsec_esp"] nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label=
"0x4"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"] nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label=
"0x29"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"] nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_icmpv6 [label=
"0x3a"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_icmpv6"] nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_tcp [label=
"0x6"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_tcp"] nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_udp [label=
"0x11"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_udp"] nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_gre [label=
"0x2f"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_gre"] nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_ipsec_esp [label=
"0x32"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_ipsec_esp"] nv_parse_mpls1 [label=mpls1 id=nv_parse_mpls1 style=filled] nv_parse_mpls -> nv_parse_mpls1 [label=
"0x0"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls-nv_parse_mpls1"] nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label=nv_parse_mpls_next_header id=nv_parse_mpls_next_header style=filled] nv_parse_mpls -> nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls-nv_parse_mpls_next_header"] nv_parse_mpls2 [label=mpls2 id=nv_parse_mpls2 style=filled] nv_parse_mpls1 -> nv_parse_mpls2 [label=
"0x0"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls1-nv_parse_mpls2"] nv_parse_mpls1 -> nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls1-nv_parse_mpls_next_header"] nv_parse_mpls3 [label=mpls3 id=nv_parse_mpls3 style=filled] nv_parse_mpls2 -> nv_parse_mpls3 [label=
"0x0"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls2-nv_parse_mpls3"] nv_parse_mpls2 -> nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls2-nv_parse_mpls_next_header"] nv_parse_mpls4 [label=mpls4 id=nv_parse_mpls4 style=filled] nv_parse_mpls3 -> nv_parse_mpls4 [label=
"0x0"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls3-nv_parse_mpls4"] nv_parse_mpls3 -> nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls3-nv_parse_mpls_next_header"] nv_parse_mpls4 -> nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls4-nv_parse_mpls_next_header"] nv_parse_mpls_next_header -> nv_parse_ipv4 [label=
"0x4"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls_next_header-nv_parse_ipv4"] nv_parse_mpls_next_header -> nv_parse_ipv6 [label=
"0x6"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_mpls_next_header-nv_parse_ipv6"] nv_parse_nvgre_vsid -> nv_parse_inner_ethernet [label=
"0x0"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_nvgre_vsid-nv_parse_inner_ethernet"] nv_parse_psp [label=psp id=nv_parse_psp style=filled] parse_gtp [label=gtpv1 id=parse_gtp style=
""] nv_parse_udp -> parse_gtp [label=
"0x868"color=black id=
"nv_parse_udp-parse_gtp"] nv_parse_vxlan [label=vxlan id=nv_parse_vxlan style=filled] nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_vxlan [label=
"0x12b5"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_vxlan"] nv_parse_vxlan_gpe [label=vxlan_gpe id=nv_parse_vxlan_gpe style=filled] nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_vxlan_gpe [label=
"0x12b6"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_vxlan_gpe"] nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_geneve [label=
"0x17c1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_geneve"] nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_inner_mpls [label=
"0x19eb"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_inner_mpls"] nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_ipsec_esp [label=
"0x1194"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_ipsec_esp"] nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_psp [label=
"0x3e8"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_psp"] nv_parse_vlan -> nv_parse_ipv4 [label=
"0x800"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_vlan-nv_parse_ipv4"] nv_parse_vlan -> nv_parse_ipv6 [label=
"0x86dd"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_vlan-nv_parse_ipv6"] nv_parse_vlan -> nv_parse_mpls [label=
"0x8847"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_vlan-nv_parse_mpls"] nv_parse_vxlan -> nv_parse_inner_ethernet [label=
"0x0"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_vxlan-nv_parse_inner_ethernet"] nv_parse_vxlan_gpe -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label=
"0x1"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_vxlan_gpe-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"] nv_parse_vxlan_gpe -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label=
"0x2"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_vxlan_gpe-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"] nv_parse_vxlan_gpe -> nv_parse_inner_ethernet [label=
"0x3"color=gray id=
"nv_parse_vxlan_gpe-nv_parse_inner_ethernet"] }
--url --type parser
dpl_nspect -ll graph --url --type parser
Illustration
It is possible to render the graph to get the following picture:
Some command flags are universally applicable to all commands, but others are applicable to only specific commands.
The following table outlines commands and applicable flags:
system-info
devices
counters
tables
query
graph
hw-steering
debug
--address
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
--time-out
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
--non-interactive
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
--no-hints
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
--csv
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
--json
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
--device-ids
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
--low-level
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
--table-ids
✔
✔
✔
--table_names
✔
✔
✔
--counter-names
✔
--indices
✔
--top-packets
✔
--top-bytes
✔
--url
✔
--type
✔
--output-file
✔
--debug-device-id
✔