DPL Nspect

This page describes the DPL Nspect tool, which is used to inspect DPL programs loaded onto the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Introduction

DPL Nspect is a CLI tool with several key use cases:

  • Viewing the dynamic state of DPL program components, including tables, entries, keys, actions, and counters

  • Recording a debug session and generating an archive that can be opened in the DPL Debugger

  • Dumping the state of a DPL program into an archive for offline analysis

DPL Nspect Execution

Running dpl_nspect.sh without arguments displays the basic usage information. For a more detailed usage guide, use the -h or --help argument. This argument also provides command-specific usage details (e.g., dpl_nspect.sh [command] -h).

Connecting to a Host

DPL Nspect requires a connection to a local or remote host where the dpl_nspect_server is running. The host address and port can be configured using the environment variable. For example: DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS=127.0.0.1:9560.

Command Output

The output format of executed commands varies depending on the command. In some cases, the output can be modified using additional arguments to enable integration with automated scripts.

DPL Nspect Commands and Flags

The dpl_nspect offers various commands for interacting with the DPL program and BlueField:

  • system-info – Displays BlueField system information, including hardware model, OS name and version, and OFED version

  • devices – Lists all configured devices on BlueField, including their ID, name, virtual devices, and the loaded DPL program name

    Note

    Virtual devices are software abstractions representing real or emulated hardware components. They provide a standardized interface for applications to interact with BlueField resources, regardless of the underlying physical hardware. For example:

    • Virtual network interfaces (VNIs) – Logical representations of physical NICs, allowing multiple virtual networks to share a single physical interface

    • Virtual processing units (VPUs) – Software-defined processing units within BlueField that can be allocated to applications for tasks like packet processing or security offloading

    • Virtual storage devices – Software-defined representations of physical storage, offering flexibility in managing and allocating storage resources

  • counters – Displays details and values of DPL counters, including the associated table, offset, and value

  • tables – Lists the P4 tables of DPL programs loaded on BlueField, detailing their keys, actions, counters, and references to the program's source location

  • query – Lists P4 table entries, showing keys, actions, and the priority of each key set

  • graph – Generates a DPL pipeline graph using DOT language, which can be rendered with DOT-compatible visualization tools

  • hw-steering – Displays a hardware steering rules dump, providing a low-level view of hardware entries

  • debug – starts a debug session

Help Flags

To display details of dpl_nspect options usage use any of the following flags:

  • help, -h, --help – Displays the help message and exits

Output Control Flags

The following optional flags can be used independently to modify command output format and behavior:

  • -ll, --low-level (default: false) – Displays low-level internal information (DOCA HWS implementation)

  • -ni, --non-interactive (default: false) – Disables interactive output mode. Interactive mode outputs data in chunks similar to the Linux less command, making it easier to analyze large outputs. Disabling this mode may be necessary when running dpl_nspect commands in automated scripts.

  • -nh, --no-hints – Disables hints for additional information

  • --csv (default: false) – Outputs command results in CSV format

  • --json (default: false) – Outputs command results in JSON format

  • Flags for the dpl_nspect counters command:

    • --top-packets TOP_PACKETS (default: false) – Displays the top entries with the highest packet counter values

    • --top-bytes TOP_BYTES (default: false) – Displays the top entries with the highest byte counter values

  • Flags for the dpl_nspect graph counters command:

    • --url (default: false) – Encodes the output as a URL that can be directly pasted into a web browser for quick rendering using online visualization tools

    • --type – Specifies the type of graph to generate

Filter Control Flags

The following flags allow filtering of data based on specific criteria:

  • -d DEVICE_IDS, --device_ids DEVICE_IDS (default: None) – Specifies a comma-separated list of device IDs to filter, e.g., 1000,2000. If not specified, data is retrieved for all devices.

  • --table_ids TABLE_IDS (default: []) – Filters results by specific table IDs

  • --table_names TABLE_NAMES (default: []) – Filters results by specific table names

  • --counter-names COUNTER_NAMES (default: []) – Filters results by specific counter names

  • --indices INDICES (default: []) – Filters results by specific entry indices

Control Flags for Connecting to BlueField

  • -a ADDRESS, --address ADDRESS – Specifies the dpl_nspect_server socket address in the format [IPv4/IPv6][:port].

    Info

    For IPv6 addresses, if a port is specified, the address must be enclosed in square brackets. Examples:

    • ipv6:[2607:f8b0:400e:c00::ef]:443

    • ipv6:[::]:1234

  • This parameter is mandatory, unless the environment variable DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS is set with the address and port. For example:

    DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS=127.0.0.1:9560

  • --timeout TIMEOUT (default: 0) – Specifies the connectivity timeout (optional)

Misc Flags

  • --version, -V – Displays the program's version number and exits

DPL Nspect Commands

System-info

dpl_nspect system-info

DESCRIPTION

VALUE

DOCA Version

2.10.0

Debug Schema Version

Device ID: 1000, doctype: /dplp4c/devtools/base/v6, target_doctype: /dplp4c/devtools/doca/v1

Linux OS version

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

OFED Version

MLNX_OFED_LINUX-24.01-0.1.7.0

DPL Runtime Service version

Not Found

RDMA Core Version

99999P4.2410mlnx54-1.P4.109.gec00b3c78ef6


Devices

dpl_nspect devices

ID

NAME

PCI ADDRESS

PORT ID

NAME

NUMBER

DPL PROGRAM

FW VERSION

HW MODEL

1000

br9

0000:65:00.0

0

enp101s0f0np0

50

alpha2_d2

32.38.0588

BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller

4

eth3

5

1

eth0

2

2

eth1

3

3

eth2

4


Counters

dpl_nspect counters

DEVICE: 1000, NV_COUNTER: alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_counter, SCOPE: alpha2_drop2, TYPE: Pkts/Bts, SIZE: 4, IN USE: 3

IDX

P4

ENTRY OFFSET

VALUE

0

decap_table

1

(2, 140)

1

decap_table

2

(0, 0)

2

decap_table

0

(0, 0)

DEVICE: 1000, NV_COUNTER: alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_counter, SCOPE: alpha2_drop2, TYPE: Pkts/Bts, SIZE: 4, IN USE: 3

IDX

P4

ENTRY OFFSET

VALUE

0

encap_table

0

(0, 0)

1

encap_table

2

(0, 0)

2

encap_table

1

(0, 0)

DEVICE: 1000, NV_DIRECT_COUNTER: alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_counter, SCOPE: alpha2_drop2, TYPE: Pkts/Bts, SIZE: 128, IN USE: 3

IDX

P4

ENTRY OFFSET

VALUE

0

gtp_table

2

(0, 0)

1

gtp_table

1

(0, 0)

2

gtp_table

0

(0, 0)

The value is in the following format: (number of packets, number of bytes)

Tables

dpl_nspect tables

DEVICE: 1000

ID

TABLE

KEYS

ACTIONS

COUNTER

ENTRIES

SOURCE

44963766

alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_table

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.gre.$valid$

headers.vxlan.$valid$

alpha2_drop2.decap.send_to_port

alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_gre

alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_vxlan

NoAction

4

alpha2_d2.p4:235

41521446

alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.ipv4.src_addr

alpha2_drop2.encap.send_to_port

alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_gre

alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_vxlan

NoAction

4

alpha2_d2.p4:173

34318161

alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_table

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.gtpv1.teid

alpha2_drop2.gtp.send_to_port

alpha2_drop2.gtp.drop

alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_counter

3

alpha2_d2.p4:102


Query

dpl_nspect query

DEVICE: 1000, TABLE: alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_table, ID: 34318161, SOURCE: alpha2_d2.p4:102

PRIO

P4 KEY

VALUE

MASK

TYPE

P4 ACTION

0

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.gtpv1.teid

0x0

0x1

exact

exact

alpha2_drop2.gtp.send_to_port(

port=0x1)

0

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.gtpv1.teid

0x1

0x1

exact

exact

alpha2_drop2.gtp.send_to_port(

port=0x0)

0

ALWAYS_HIT

alpha2_drop2.gtp.drop()

DEVICE: 1000, TABLE: alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table, ID: 41521446, SOURCE: alpha2_d2.p4:173

PRIO

P4 KEY

VALUE

MASK

TYPE

P4 ACTION

3

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.ipv4.src_addr

0x0

0x10000000

0xff000000

exact

ternary

alpha2_drop2.encap.send_to_port(

port=0x4)

2

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.ipv4.src_addr

0x0

0x20000000

0xff000000

exact

ternary

alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_gre(

port=0x2,

src_mac=0x112233445566,

dst_mac=0x10203040506,

sip=0x1010101,

dip=0x2020202,

key=0xabcd)

1

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.ipv4.src_addr

0x0

0x20000000

0xff000000

exact

ternary

alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_vxlan(

port=0x3,

src_mac=0x112233445566,

dst_mac=0x10203040506,

sip=0x1010101,

dip=0x2020202,

vni=0xabcd)

0

ALWAYS_HIT

NoAction()

DEVICE: 1000, TABLE: alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_table, ID: 44963766, SOURCE: alpha2_d2.p4:235

PRIO

P4 KEY

VALUE

MASK

TYPE

P4 ACTION

0

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.gre.$valid$

headers.vxlan.$valid$

0x3

0x0

0x1

exact

exact

exact

alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_vxlan(

port=0x0,

src_mac=0xaabbccddeeff,

dst_mac=0x112233445566)

0

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.gre.$valid$

headers.vxlan.$valid$

0x4

0x0

0x0

exact

exact

exact

alpha2_drop2.decap.send_to_port(

port=0x0)

0

std_meta.ingress_port

headers.gre.$valid$

headers.vxlan.$valid$

0x2

0x1

0x0

exact

exact

exact

alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_gre(

port=0x0)

0

ALWAYS_HIT

NoAction()

Different Output Option Flags

  • --csv

    dpl_nspect --csv tables

    "DEVICE: 1000"
"ID","TABLE","KEYS","ACTIONS","COUNTER","ENTRIES","SOURCE"
"44963766","alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_table","std_meta.ingress_port
headers.gre.$valid$
headers.vxlan.$valid$","alpha2_drop2.decap.send_to_port
alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_gre
alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_vxlan
NoAction","","4","alpha2_d2.p4:235"
"41521446","alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table","std_meta.ingress_port
headers.ipv4.src_addr","alpha2_drop2.encap.send_to_port
alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_gre
alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_vxlan
NoAction","","4","alpha2_d2.p4:173"
"34318161","alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_table","std_meta.ingress_port
headers.gtpv1.teid","alpha2_drop2.gtp.send_to_port
alpha2_drop2.gtp.drop","alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_counter","3","alpha2_d2.p4:102"

  • --json

    dpl_nspect --json tables

    [
    [
        {
            "DEVICE": 1000
        },
        {
            "ID": 44963766,
            "TABLE": "alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_table",
            "KEYS": [
                "std_meta.ingress_port",
                "headers.gre.$valid$",
                "headers.vxlan.$valid$"
            ],
            "ACTIONS": [
                "alpha2_drop2.decap.send_to_port",
                "alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_gre",
                "alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_vxlan",
                "NoAction"
            ],
            "COUNTER": "",
            "ENTRIES": 4,
            "SOURCE": {
                "filename": "/tmp/p4src/alpha2_d2.p4",
                "line": 235,
                "column": 11
            }
        },
        {
            "ID": 41521446,
            "TABLE": "alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table",
            "KEYS": [
                "std_meta.ingress_port",
                "headers.ipv4.src_addr"
            ],
            "ACTIONS": [
                "alpha2_drop2.encap.send_to_port",
                "alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_gre",
                "alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_vxlan",
                "NoAction"
            ],
            "COUNTER": "",
            "ENTRIES": 4,
            "SOURCE": {
                "filename": "/tmp/p4src/alpha2_d2.p4",
                "line": 173,
                "column": 11
            }
        },
        {
            "ID": 34318161,
            "TABLE": "alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_table",
            "KEYS": [
                "std_meta.ingress_port",
                "headers.gtpv1.teid"
            ],
            "ACTIONS": [
                "alpha2_drop2.gtp.send_to_port",
                "alpha2_drop2.gtp.drop"
            ],
            "COUNTER": "alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_counter",
            "ENTRIES": 3,
            "SOURCE": {
                "filename": "/tmp/p4src/alpha2_d2.p4",
                "line": 102,
                "column": 11
            }
        }
    ]
]

Graph (requires the --low-level flag)

  • No extra flags

    dpl_nspect -ll graph --type pipeline_low_level

    Device 1000:
digraph hybrid_pipeline {
        graph [compound=true]
        // Legend
        subgraph cluster_legend {
                hal_table [label=<<B>HAL Table ID</B><BR/>[Implements P4 Objects]> shape=diamond]
                legend_invis [label=legend_invis shape=point style=invis width=0]
                p4_control [label="P4 Control" color=blue shape=rectangle]
        }
        alpha2_drop2_start [label=start color=green shape=none]
        legend_invis -> alpha2_drop2_start [style=invis]
        // Pipeline Stage: main
        subgraph cluster_alpha2_drop2 {
                graph [color=blue label=alpha2_drop2 shape=rectangle]
                24 [label=<<B>24</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
                alpha2_drop2_start -> 24
                48 [label=<<B>48</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2.gtp.gtp_table]> shape=diamond]
                DROP [label=DROP fontcolor=red shape=box]
                48 -> DROP
                alpha2_drop2_end [label=end color=red shape=none]
                48 -> alpha2_drop2_end
                36 [label=<<B>36</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
                36 -> 48
                56 [label=<<B>56</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2.decap.decap_table]> shape=diamond]
                56 -> alpha2_drop2_end
                44 [label=<<B>44</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
                44 -> 56
                44 -> alpha2_drop2_end
                32 [label=<<B>32</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
                32 -> 44
                32 -> alpha2_drop2_end
                52 [label=<<B>52</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table]> shape=diamond]
                52 -> 32
                52 -> alpha2_drop2_end
                40 [label=<<B>40</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
                55 [label=<<B>55</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2.encap.encap_table]> shape=diamond]
                40 -> 55
                40 -> 32
                40 -> alpha2_drop2_end
                28 [label=<<B>28</B><BR/>[alpha2_drop2]> shape=diamond]
                28 -> 40
                28 -> alpha2_drop2_end
                36 -> 28
                36 -> alpha2_drop2_end
                24 -> 36
                24 -> alpha2_drop2_end
        }
}

  • --url – generates an HTTP URL link to the program's control flow graph, in dot format, rendered using https://dreampuf.github.io/GraphvizOnline/.

    dpl_nspect -ll graph --url --type pipeline_low_level

    image-2024-4-24_9-24-0-version-1-modificationdate-1738502141887-api-v2.png

  • Generate the program's parser graph in dot format:

    dpl_nspect -ll graph --type parser

    Device 1000:
// Parser packet_parser
digraph packet_parser {
graph [concentrate=true splines=compound]
// Legend
subgraph cluster_legend {
fixed_state [label="Fixed State" style=filled]
legend_invis [label=legend_invis shape=point style=invis width=0]
flex_state [label="Flex State"]
default_transition_note [label="All states have an hidden transition to accept\nEdges are annotated with their match value." shape=none]
legend_invis -> default_transition_note [style=invis]
}
start [label=start color=green shape=point]
default_transition_note -> start [style=invis]
nv_parse_ethernet [label=ethernet id=nv_parse_ethernet style=filled]
start -> nv_parse_ethernet
nv_parse_vlan [label=vlan id=nv_parse_vlan style=filled]
nv_parse_ethernet -> nv_parse_vlan [label="0x8100" color=gray id="nv_parse_ethernet-nv_parse_vlan"]
nv_parse_ipv4 [label=ipv4 id=nv_parse_ipv4 style=filled]
nv_parse_ethernet -> nv_parse_ipv4 [label="0x800" color=gray id="nv_parse_ethernet-nv_parse_ipv4"]
nv_parse_ipv6 [label=ipv6 id=nv_parse_ipv6 style=filled]
nv_parse_ethernet -> nv_parse_ipv6 [label="0x86dd" color=gray id="nv_parse_ethernet-nv_parse_ipv6"]
nv_parse_mpls [label=mpls id=nv_parse_mpls style=filled]
nv_parse_ethernet -> nv_parse_mpls [label="0x8847" color=gray id="nv_parse_ethernet-nv_parse_mpls"]
nv_parse_geneve [label=geneve id=nv_parse_geneve style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label=inner_ipv4 id=nv_parse_inner_ipv4 style=filled]
nv_parse_geneve -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label="0x800" color=gray id="nv_parse_geneve-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"]
nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label=inner_ipv6 id=nv_parse_inner_ipv6 style=filled]
nv_parse_geneve -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label="0x86dd" color=gray id="nv_parse_geneve-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls [label=inner_mpls id=nv_parse_inner_mpls style=filled]
nv_parse_geneve -> nv_parse_inner_mpls [label="0x8847" color=gray id="nv_parse_geneve-nv_parse_inner_mpls"]
nv_parse_inner_ethernet [label=inner_ethernet id=nv_parse_inner_ethernet style=filled]
nv_parse_geneve -> nv_parse_inner_ethernet [label="0x6558" color=gray id="nv_parse_geneve-nv_parse_inner_ethernet"]
nv_parse_gre [label=gre id=nv_parse_gre style=filled]
nv_parse_gre -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label="0x800" color=gray id="nv_parse_gre-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"]
nv_parse_gre -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label="0x86dd" color=gray id="nv_parse_gre-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"]
nv_parse_gre -> nv_parse_inner_mpls [label="0x8847" color=gray id="nv_parse_gre-nv_parse_inner_mpls"]
nv_parse_nvgre_vsid [label=nvgre_vsid id=nv_parse_nvgre_vsid style=filled]
nv_parse_gre -> nv_parse_nvgre_vsid [label="0x6558" color=gray id="nv_parse_gre-nv_parse_nvgre_vsid"]
nv_parse_icmp [label=icmp id=nv_parse_icmp style=filled]
nv_parse_icmpv6 [label=icmpv6 id=nv_parse_icmpv6 style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_vlan [label=inner_vlan id=nv_parse_inner_vlan style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_ethernet -> nv_parse_inner_vlan [label="0x8100" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_ethernet-nv_parse_inner_vlan"]
nv_parse_inner_ethernet -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label="0x800" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_ethernet-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"]
nv_parse_inner_ethernet -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label="0x86dd" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_ethernet-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"]
nv_parse_inner_ethernet -> nv_parse_inner_mpls [label="0x8847" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_ethernet-nv_parse_inner_mpls"]
nv_parse_inner_icmp [label=inner_icmp id=nv_parse_inner_icmp style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_icmpv6 [label=inner_icmpv6 id=nv_parse_inner_icmpv6 style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_ipv4 -> nv_parse_inner_icmp [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_ipv4-nv_parse_inner_icmp"]
nv_parse_inner_tcp [label=inner_tcp id=nv_parse_inner_tcp style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_ipv4 -> nv_parse_inner_tcp [label="0x6" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_ipv4-nv_parse_inner_tcp"]
nv_parse_inner_udp [label=inner_udp id=nv_parse_inner_udp style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_ipv4 -> nv_parse_inner_udp [label="0x11" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_ipv4-nv_parse_inner_udp"]
nv_parse_inner_ipv6 -> nv_parse_inner_icmpv6 [label="0x3a" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_ipv6-nv_parse_inner_icmpv6"]
nv_parse_inner_ipv6 -> nv_parse_inner_tcp [label="0x6" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_ipv6-nv_parse_inner_tcp"]
nv_parse_inner_ipv6 -> nv_parse_inner_udp [label="0x11" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_ipv6-nv_parse_inner_udp"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls1 [label=inner_mpls1 id=nv_parse_inner_mpls1 style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_mpls -> nv_parse_inner_mpls1 [label="0x0" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls-nv_parse_inner_mpls1"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label=nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header id=nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_mpls -> nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls-nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls2 [label=inner_mpls2 id=nv_parse_inner_mpls2 style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_mpls1 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls2 [label="0x0" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls1-nv_parse_inner_mpls2"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls1 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls1-nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls3 [label=inner_mpls3 id=nv_parse_inner_mpls3 style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_mpls2 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls3 [label="0x0" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls2-nv_parse_inner_mpls3"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls2 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls2-nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls4 [label=inner_mpls4 id=nv_parse_inner_mpls4 style=filled]
nv_parse_inner_mpls3 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls4 [label="0x0" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls3-nv_parse_inner_mpls4"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls3 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls3-nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls4 -> nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls4-nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label="0x4" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"]
nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label="0x6" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_mpls_next_header-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"]
nv_parse_inner_vlan -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label="0x800" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_vlan-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"]
nv_parse_inner_vlan -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label="0x86dd" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_vlan-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"]
nv_parse_inner_vlan -> nv_parse_inner_mpls [label="0x8847" color=gray id="nv_parse_inner_vlan-nv_parse_inner_mpls"]
nv_parse_ipsec_esp [label=esp id=nv_parse_ipsec_esp style=filled]
nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label="0x4" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"]
nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label="0x29" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"]
nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_icmp [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_icmp"]
nv_parse_tcp [label=tcp id=nv_parse_tcp style=filled]
nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_tcp [label="0x6" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_tcp"]
nv_parse_udp [label=udp id=nv_parse_udp style=filled]
nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_udp [label="0x11" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_udp"]
nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_gre [label="0x2f" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_gre"]
nv_parse_ipv4 -> nv_parse_ipsec_esp [label="0x32" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv4-nv_parse_ipsec_esp"]
nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label="0x4" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"]
nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label="0x29" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"]
nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_icmpv6 [label="0x3a" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_icmpv6"]
nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_tcp [label="0x6" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_tcp"]
nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_udp [label="0x11" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_udp"]
nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_gre [label="0x2f" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_gre"]
nv_parse_ipv6 -> nv_parse_ipsec_esp [label="0x32" color=gray id="nv_parse_ipv6-nv_parse_ipsec_esp"]
nv_parse_mpls1 [label=mpls1 id=nv_parse_mpls1 style=filled]
nv_parse_mpls -> nv_parse_mpls1 [label="0x0" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls-nv_parse_mpls1"]
nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label=nv_parse_mpls_next_header id=nv_parse_mpls_next_header style=filled]
nv_parse_mpls -> nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls-nv_parse_mpls_next_header"]
nv_parse_mpls2 [label=mpls2 id=nv_parse_mpls2 style=filled]
nv_parse_mpls1 -> nv_parse_mpls2 [label="0x0" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls1-nv_parse_mpls2"]
nv_parse_mpls1 -> nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls1-nv_parse_mpls_next_header"]
nv_parse_mpls3 [label=mpls3 id=nv_parse_mpls3 style=filled]
nv_parse_mpls2 -> nv_parse_mpls3 [label="0x0" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls2-nv_parse_mpls3"]
nv_parse_mpls2 -> nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls2-nv_parse_mpls_next_header"]
nv_parse_mpls4 [label=mpls4 id=nv_parse_mpls4 style=filled]
nv_parse_mpls3 -> nv_parse_mpls4 [label="0x0" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls3-nv_parse_mpls4"]
nv_parse_mpls3 -> nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls3-nv_parse_mpls_next_header"]
nv_parse_mpls4 -> nv_parse_mpls_next_header [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls4-nv_parse_mpls_next_header"]
nv_parse_mpls_next_header -> nv_parse_ipv4 [label="0x4" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls_next_header-nv_parse_ipv4"]
nv_parse_mpls_next_header -> nv_parse_ipv6 [label="0x6" color=gray id="nv_parse_mpls_next_header-nv_parse_ipv6"]
nv_parse_nvgre_vsid -> nv_parse_inner_ethernet [label="0x0" color=gray id="nv_parse_nvgre_vsid-nv_parse_inner_ethernet"]
nv_parse_psp [label=psp id=nv_parse_psp style=filled]
parse_gtp [label=gtpv1 id=parse_gtp style=""]
nv_parse_udp -> parse_gtp [label="0x868" color=black id="nv_parse_udp-parse_gtp"]
nv_parse_vxlan [label=vxlan id=nv_parse_vxlan style=filled]
nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_vxlan [label="0x12b5" color=gray id="nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_vxlan"]
nv_parse_vxlan_gpe [label=vxlan_gpe id=nv_parse_vxlan_gpe style=filled]
nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_vxlan_gpe [label="0x12b6" color=gray id="nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_vxlan_gpe"]
nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_geneve [label="0x17c1" color=gray id="nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_geneve"]
nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_inner_mpls [label="0x19eb" color=gray id="nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_inner_mpls"]
nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_ipsec_esp [label="0x1194" color=gray id="nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_ipsec_esp"]
nv_parse_udp -> nv_parse_psp [label="0x3e8" color=gray id="nv_parse_udp-nv_parse_psp"]
nv_parse_vlan -> nv_parse_ipv4 [label="0x800" color=gray id="nv_parse_vlan-nv_parse_ipv4"]
nv_parse_vlan -> nv_parse_ipv6 [label="0x86dd" color=gray id="nv_parse_vlan-nv_parse_ipv6"]
nv_parse_vlan -> nv_parse_mpls [label="0x8847" color=gray id="nv_parse_vlan-nv_parse_mpls"]
nv_parse_vxlan -> nv_parse_inner_ethernet [label="0x0" color=gray id="nv_parse_vxlan-nv_parse_inner_ethernet"]
nv_parse_vxlan_gpe -> nv_parse_inner_ipv4 [label="0x1" color=gray id="nv_parse_vxlan_gpe-nv_parse_inner_ipv4"]
nv_parse_vxlan_gpe -> nv_parse_inner_ipv6 [label="0x2" color=gray id="nv_parse_vxlan_gpe-nv_parse_inner_ipv6"]
nv_parse_vxlan_gpe -> nv_parse_inner_ethernet [label="0x3" color=gray id="nv_parse_vxlan_gpe-nv_parse_inner_ethernet"]
}

  • --url --type parser

    dpl_nspect -ll graph --url --type parser

    image-2024-4-24_9-28-19-version-1-modificationdate-1738502142517-api-v2.png

Illustration

It is possible to render the graph to get the following picture:

Picture1-version-1-modificationdate-1738502142997-api-v2.png

Commands and Flags Summary

Some command flags are universally applicable to all commands, but others are applicable to only specific commands.

The following table outlines commands and applicable flags:

system-info

devices

counters

tables

query

graph

hw-steering

debug

--address

--time-out

--non-interactive

--no-hints

--csv

--json

--device-ids

--low-level

--table-ids

--table_names

--counter-names

--indices

--top-packets

--top-bytes

--url

--type

--output-file

--debug-device-id
