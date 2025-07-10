On This Page
DPL Release Notes
First release (GA)
P4 Runtime
The size of any of P4 table and counter object must be a power-of-2 (smaller than UINT32_MAX)
A P4 table of size N allows for "N-1" regular entries and 1 default entry
P4 Controller support:
Only one P4 Controller can be connected to the DPL Runtime daemon at a given time.
RPC messages support:
Supported RPC messages:
Write RPC:
Only CONTINUE_ON_ERROR atomicity is supported
Batching is supported
Supported entities:
TableEntry
CounterEntry
DirectCounterEntry
MeterEntry
DirectMeterEntry
INSERT operation:
Supports regular entries only
DELETE operation:
Supports regular entries only
MODIFY operation:
Supports Default entry only
Supports indirect and direct counter entry
Supports indirect and direct meter entry
Mode
max cir/pir
max cburst/pburst
BYTES
255000000000
80000000
PACKETS
1992187500
625000
* In packets mode packet =128 bytes
Read RPC:
Batching is supported
Supported entities:
TableEntry
CounterEntry
DirectCounterEntry
MeterEntry
DirectMeterEntry
SetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC
GetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC
Unsupported RPC messages:
Capabilities RPC
DPL Nspect
dpl_nspect graphcommand – default graph type (
pipeline) is not supported. Therefore, the
--typeargument is mandatory.
dpl_nspect graph --help– shows the available graph types.
N/A
The following are known limitations of the DPL Runtime daemon service.
Ref #
Issue
4294992
Description: If the configuration file refers to interfaces that don't exist, the error is only reported when loading a program and is not friendly to the user
Workaround: fix the configuration files or create the missing VFs or SFs
Keywords: dpl_rtd
Reported in version: N/A
4320688
Description: The dpl_rtd service may crash if adding constant table entries defined in the program fails.
Workaround: No action needed, the dpl_rtd service will automatically restart.
Keywords: dpl_rtd
Reported in version: N/A
1141
Description: Debugging packets from the second wire port P1 is currently not supported
Workaround: Use wire port P0 for debugging packets.
Keywords: debug
Reported in version: N/A