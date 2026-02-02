The DPL Debugger is a GUI application that can run a live debug session or open a pre-recorded debug session file captured using the dpl_nspect debug command.

A debug session visualizes the flow of network packets through a DPL program's pipeline, allowing developers to trace each packet's path in detail. For more information, refer to the documentation on the nv_send_debug_pkt extern function.

