DPL Installation Guide

The /install.sh script provided within the dpl_dev container copies the launch scripts to the current working directory.

Below is an example command of how it can used to copy the launch scripts from within the container to a mounted directory of your choosing (specifically ${PWD} in this example).

Copy Copied! docker run --rm -it -v ${PWD}:${PWD} -u $(id -u):$(id -g) -w ${PWD} nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/dpl_dev: 1.0 . 1 -doca2. 10.0 -host /install.sh

Make sure the copied scripts have execute permission with:

Info chmod +x scripts/*.sh

The above command copies the following scripts to the local host file system:

Tool launch scripts dplp4c.sh dpl_admin.sh p4runtime_sh.sh dpl_nspect.sh dpl_debugger.sh

Configuration script scripts_config.sh

General purpose script for internal use only scripts_utils.sh



For a detailed explanation on each tool, see DOCA Pipeline Language Developer Tool.

For your convenience, the scripts_config.sh file can be used to avoid specifying commonly used arguments when executing the scripts.

By editing the following file you can avoid passing the -i <DPL Dev image name:tag> and -a <DPL Runtime daemon address:port> to the various tools.

scripts_config.sh Collapse Source Copy Copied! DEV_IMAGE=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/dpl_dev:1.0.1-doca2.10.0-host



