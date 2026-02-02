DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.10.0  DPL Release Notes

On This Page

DPL Release Notes

Contents:

Changes and New Features

  • First release (GA)

Capabilities and Limitations

P4 Runtime

  • The size of any of P4 table and counter object must be a power-of-2 (smaller than UINT32_MAX)

  • A P4 table of size N allows for "N-1" regular entries and 1 default entry

  • P4 Controller support:

    • Only one P4 Controller can be connected to the DPL Runtime daemon at a given time.

  • RPC messages support:

    • Supported RPC messages:

      • Write RPC:

        • Only CONTINUE_ON_ERROR atomicity is supported

        • Batching is supported

        • Supported entities:

          • TableEntry

          • CounterEntry

          • DirectCounterEntry

          • MeterEntry

          • DirectMeterEntry

        • INSERT operation:

          • Supports regular entries only

        • DELETE operation:

          • Supports regular entries only

        • MODIFY operation:

          • Supports Default entry only

          • Supports indirect and direct counter entry

          • Supports indirect and direct meter entry

            Mode

            max cir/pir

            max cburst/pburst

            BYTES

            255000000000

            80000000

            PACKETS

            1992187500

            625000

            * In packets mode packet =128 bytes

      • Read RPC:

        • Batching is supported

        • Supported entities:

          • TableEntry

          • CounterEntry

          • DirectCounterEntry

          • MeterEntry

          • DirectMeterEntry

      • SetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC

      • GetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC

    • Unsupported RPC messages:

      • Capabilities RPC

DPL Nspect

  • dpl_nspect graph command – default graph type (pipeline) is not supported. Therefore, the --type argument is mandatory.

  • dpl_nspect graph --help – shows the available graph types.

Bug Fixes

N/A

Known Issues

The following are known limitations of the DPL Runtime daemon service.

Ref #

Issue

4294992

Description: If the configuration file refers to interfaces that don't exist, the error is only reported when loading a program and is not friendly to the user

Workaround: fix the configuration files or create the missing VFs or SFs

Keywords: dpl_rtd

Reported in version: N/A

4320688

Description: The dpl_rtd service may crash if adding constant table entries defined in the program fails.

Workaround: No action needed, the dpl_rtd service will automatically restart.

Keywords: dpl_rtd

Reported in version: N/A

1141

Description: Debugging packets from the second wire port P1 is currently not supported

Workaround: Use wire port P0 for debugging packets.

Keywords: debug

Reported in version: N/A

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here