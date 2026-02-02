Flow steering defines the concept of domain and priority. Each domain represents a user agent that can attach a flow. The domains are prioritized. A higher priority domain will always supersede a lower priority domain when their flow specifications overlap. Setting a lower priority value will result in a higher priority.

In addition to the domain, there is a priority within each of the domains. Each domain can have at most 2^12 priorities in accordance with its needs.

The following are the domains at a descending order of priority:

User Verbs allows a user application QP to be attached to a specified flow when using ibv_create_flow and ibv_destroy_flow verbs

ibv_create_flow Copy Copied! struct ibv_flow *ibv_create_flow(struct ibv_qp *qp, struct ibv_flow_attr *flow) Input parameters : struct ibv_qp - the attached QP. struct ibv_flow_attr - attaches the QP to the flow specified. The flow contains mandatory control parameters and optional L2, L3 and L4 headers. The optional headers are detected by setting the size and num_of_specs fields: struct ibv_flow_attr can be followed by the optional flow headers structs: Copy Copied! struct ibv_flow_spec_eth struct ibv_flow_spec_ipv4 struct ibv_flow_spec_tcp_udp struct ibv_flow_spec_ipv6 For further information, please refer to the ibv_create_flow man page.

