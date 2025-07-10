General Support

DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
Supported Platforms and NIC Firmware Versions

Note

BlueField-2 and ConnectX-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families, respectively, that are supported by MLNX_OFED.

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField-3

32.44.1036

BlueField-2

24.44.1036

ConnectX-8

40.44.1036

ConnectX-7

28.44.1036

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.44.1036

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.44.1036

ConnectX-6

20.43.2026

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.4030

BlueField

18.33.1048

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1900

To obtain the official firmware versions, refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Download page.

Embedded DOCA Firmware Components - BlueField

Component

Version

Description

BlueField-3 NIC firmware

32.43.1010

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run

BlueField-2 NIC firmware

24.43.1010

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run

BMC firmware

25.01

BlueField BMC firmware

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)

00.02.0195.0000

BlueField-3 eROT firmware

BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)

04.0f

BlueField-2 eROT firmware

Embedded DOCA Drivers

Component

Version

Description

Licenses

clusterkit

1.14.462-1.2410068

Multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters

BSD

collectx-clxapi

1.19.1

CollectX API library which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs

Proprietary

cuda

12.6

Parallel computing platform and programming model designed to leverage the power of NVIDIA GPUs for general-purpose computing

Proprietary

dpacc

1.9.0-6

High-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program

Proprietary

dpcp

1.1.50-1.2410068

Provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX

Proprietary

flexio

24.10.2454

SDK which exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor

Proprietary

fwctl

24.10-OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1

Subsystem designed to standardize the secure firmware interface for userspace, focusing on debugging, configuration, and provisioning

GPLv2

hcoll

4.8.3230-1.2410068

Contains support for building runtime configurable hierarchical collectives

Proprietary

ibarr

0.1.3-1.2410068

ip2gid address resolution and gid2lid path record resolution

GPL-2.0 with Linux-syscall-note or BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-1.2410068

Dump of InfiniBand traffic; diagnostic tool

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12-1.2410068

Open-source InfiniBand fabric simulator

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils

2.1.1

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

Proprietary

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.21902.MLNX20241029.g46cf6278.2410068

Utilities for InfiniBand

Proprietary

iser

24.10-OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1

Storage related drivers

GPLv2

isert

24.10-OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1

Storage related drivers

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.30.0-139

Kernel part of MFT tools (for firmware burning, etc.)

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1

Open-source kernel module that enables high-perf intra-node MPI communication

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.60-1

Accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC or HCA

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.40.0-1

Boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK

GPLv2 or BSD

mft

4.30.0-139

Set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices

Proprietary

mlnx-dpdk

22.11.0-2410.1.0

Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).

BSD, LGPLv2, and GPLv2

mlnx-en

24.10-0.6.8.0.g9b1cc6c

Kernel drivers part for Ethernet-only package

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

6.9-1.2410068

Ethtool with optional MLNX adaptation

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

6.10.0-1.2410068

IPRoute with optional MLNX adaptation

GPL

mlnx-libsnap

1.6.0-1

Library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities

Proprietary

mlnx-nfsrdma

24.10-OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1

Storage related driver for NFS over RDMA

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

24.10-OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1

Storage related driver for NVMe

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

24.10-OFED.24.10.0.6.8.1

Kernel drivers for Ethernet InfiniBand together

GPLv2

mlnx-snap

3.8.0-6

BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage

Proprietary

mlnx-tools

24.10-0.2410068

Tools for loading modules, configurations, scripts, etc.

GPLv2 or BSD

mlx-regex

1.2-ubuntu1

Library providing RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required

Proprietary

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2410068

Hardware/software steering dump parsing tools

GPLv2

mpitests

3.2.24-2ffc2d6.2410068

Test suite for benchmarking the MPI

BSD

mstflint

4.29.0-1

User space part of our MFT tools

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2410068

Linux tool for perf testing

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-scripts

24.10-OFED.24.10.0.6.8

Scripts used to build OFED

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.7rc1-1.2410068

MPI implementation (for RDMA/RoCE) with some improvements done by the HPC team

BSD

opensm

5.21.0.MLNX20241029.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410068

InfiniBand Subnet Manager and Subnet Administrator based on OpenSM

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.17.8-1.2410068

OVS (virtual switch), DPDK based

ASL 2.0, LGPLv2+, and SISSL

perftest

24.10.0-0.65.g9093bae.2410068

Test suite for performance

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2, or later

rdma-core

2410mlnx54-1.2410068

Implementation of the RDMA verbs

GPLv2 or BSD

rivermax

1:1.60.6

Optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications

Proprietary

rshim

2.1.5-0.g8dfd6ea

User-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface

GPLv2

sharp

3.9.0.MLNX20241029.7a20b607-1.2410068

Improves the performance of MPI and machine learning collective operation by offloading from CPUs and GPUs to the network and eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2410068

Network benchmarking utility over socket API UDP/TCP designed for testing network performance (latency and throughput)

BSD

spdk

23.01.5-24

Provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications

Proprietary

srp

24.10-OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1

Storage-related driver for SCSI RDMA Protocol initiator

GPLv2

ucx

1.18.0-1.2410068

High-level application-oriented API for high-performance communication over RDMA networks

BSD

virtio-net-controller

24.10.23-1

Systemd service running on BlueField with a user interface front-end to manage the emulated virtio-net devices

Proprietary

xpmem

2.7.4-1.2410068

Kernel module to enable inter-process mapping for memory copy in user space

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

xpmem-lib

2.7-0.2310055

High-performance inter-process memory sharing

LGPLv2.1

DOCA Packages

Device

Component

Version

Description

Host

DOCA Devel

2.10.0

Software development kit package and tools for developing host software

DOCA Runtime

2.10.0

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host

DOCA Extra

2.10.0

Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)

DOCA OFED

2.10.0

Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions

Target BlueField DPU (Arm)

BlueField BSP

4.10.0

BlueField image and firmware

DOCA SDK

2.10.0

Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software

DOCA Runtime

2.10.0

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

Supported DOCA Profile

OS Support Model

doca-all

doca-networking

doca-ofed

doca-roce

Alinux 3.2

x86

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Alma 8.7

x86

4.18.0-425.13.1.el8_7.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

Alma 9.4

aarch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

Anolis OS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-348.2.1.an8_4.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

x86

4.18.0-305.an8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

Anolis OS 8.6

aarch64

5.10.134+

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.134+

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Azure Linux 3.0

aarch64

6.6.57.1-2.azl3

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

6.6.35.1-5.azl3

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

BCLinux 21.10SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

BCLinux 22.10

aarch64

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

CentOS Stream 8

aarch64

4.18.0-552.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

x86

4.18.0-552.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

CentOS Stream 9

aarch64

5.14.0-554.el9.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

x86

5.14.0-554.el9.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

CTyunOS 22.06

aarch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

CTyunOS 23.01

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Debian 10.8

aarch64

4.19.0-14-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.19.0-14-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Debian 10.9

x86

4.19.0-14-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.19.0-16-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Debian 10.13

aarch64

4.19.0-21-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.19.0-21-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Debian 11.3

aarch64

5.10.0-13-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.0-13-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Debian 12.1

aarch64

6.1.0-10-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

6.1.0-10-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Debian 12.5

aarch64

6.1.0-18-arm64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

EulerOS 2.0 SP9

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

x86

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

EulerOS 2.0 SP10

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

x86

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

EulerOS 2.0 SP11

aarch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

EulerOS 2.0 SP12

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Kylin 10 SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Kylin 10 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Linux Kernel 6.13

aarch64

6.13

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Mariner 2.0

x86

5.15.148.2-2.cm2

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Oracle Linux 8.4

x86

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Oracle Linux 8.6

x86

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Oracle Linux 8.8

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Oracle Linux 8.10

x86

5.15.0-206.153.7.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Oracle Linux 9.1

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Oracle Linux 9.2

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Oracle Linux 9.4

aarch64

5.15.0-205.149.5.1.el9uek.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

OpenSUSE 15.3

aarch64

-

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

x86

5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

openEuler 20.03 SP1

aarch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

x86

4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

openEuler 20.03 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

openEuler 22.03 SP1

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

openEuler 22.03 SP3

x86

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

openEuler 22.03 SP4

aarch64

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

openEuler 24.03 SP0

aarch64

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Photon OS 3.0

x86

4.19.225-3.ph3

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Community

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

aarch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

aarch64

aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

aarch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

aarch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

aarch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

aarch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 9.4

aarch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

RHEL/Rocky 9.5

aarch64

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP2

aarch64

5.3.18-22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.3.18-22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.3.18-22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP3

aarch64

5.3.18-57-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.3.18-57-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.3.18-57-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP4

aarch64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.21-150400.22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.21-150400.22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP5

aarch64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.14.21-150500.53-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.14.21-150500.53-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

SLES 15 SP6

aarch64

6.4.0-150600.21-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

6.4.0-150600.21-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

6.4.0-150600.21-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

TencentOS 3.3

aarch64

5.4.119-19.0009.39

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.4.119-19.0009.39

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Ubuntu 20.04

aarch64

5.4.0-26-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.4.0-26-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.4.0-26-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Ubuntu 22.04

aarch64

5.15.0-25-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

5.15.0-25-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.15.0-25-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Ubuntu 24.04

aarch64

6.8.0-31-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

ppc64le

6.8.0-31-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

6.8.0-31-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Ubuntu24.10

x86

6.11.0-8-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

UOS 20.1060

aarch64

5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

UOS 20.1060a

aarch64

5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

x86

5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

XenServer 8.2

x86

4.19.0+1

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

Storage Supported DOCA-Host Operating Systems

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

NFS-over-RDMA

NVMe-OF

GPUDirect Storage

BCLinux 21.10SP2

x86

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 22.10

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 22.06

x86

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 23.01

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.13

x86

4.19.0-21-amd64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Debian 11.3

x86

5.10.0-13-amd64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.1

x86

6.1.0-10-amd64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.5

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

openEuler 22.03 SP4

x86

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

openEuler 24.03 SP0

x86

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

x86

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

x86

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

x86

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

x86

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

x86

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

x86

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

x86

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 9.4

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

RHEL/Rocky 9.5

x86

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

SLES 15 SP2

x86

5.3.18-22-default

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP3

x86

5.3.18-57-default

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP4

x86

5.14.21-150400.22-default

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP5

x86

5.14.21-150500.53-default

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP6

x86

6.4.0-150600.21-default

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu 20.04

x86

5.4.0-26-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Ubuntu 22.04

x86

5.15.0-25-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Ubuntu 24.04

x86

6.8.0-31-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

DOCA-Host Version Interoperability

This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for multi-version environments (i.e., environments with more than one doca-ofed version on host servers).

Current Version

Versions Verified for Interoperability

Release Type

Release Date

2.10 Jan 2025

24.10-1.1.4.0- DOCA-OFED Profile-2.9.1

GA-LTS

November 2024

23.10-4.0.9.1 LTS-DOCA-OFED-2.5.3

LTS-Update

December 2024

5.8-6.0.4.2 LTS

LTS-Update

December 2024

BF-Bundle (BFB) Version Upgrade/Downgrade

The following table provides a matrix for the supported upgrade/downgrade of BFBs across different versions.

Version

Upgrade to

Downgrade to

2.10.0 1

N/A

2.9.0; 2.8.0; 2.7.0

2.9.1 1

2.10.0

2.9.0; 2.8.0; 2.7.0

2.9.0 1

2.9.1

2.8.0; 2.7.0

2.8.0 1

2.9.0

2.7.0; 2.6.0; 2.5.0

2.7.0 1

2.8.0; 2.9.0

2.6.0; 2.5.0; 2.2.1 for BlueField-3; 2.2.0 for BlueField-2

2.6.0 1

2.7.0; 2.8.0

2.5.0; 2.2.1 for BlueField-3; 2.2.0 for BlueField-2

2.5.2 1

2.6.0; 2.7.0; 2.8.0; 2.9.0

2.5.1; 2.5.0

2.5.1 1

2.5.2

2.5.0

2.5.0 1

2.5.1; 2.6.0

2.2.1 for BlueField-3; 2.2.0 for BlueField-2

2.2.1

2.5.0; 2.6.0

N/A

2.2.0

2.5.0; 2.6.0

N/A

2.0.2

2.2.0; 2.5.0

1.5.0; 1.4.0

1.5.3

N/A

1.5.2; 1.5.0

1.5.2

1.5.3

1.5.1; 1.5.0

1.5.1

1.5.2

1.5.0

1.5.0

2.0.2; 2.2.0; 1.5.1; 1.5.2; 1.5.3

1.4.0; 1.3.0

  1. Supports upgrade using standard Linux tools.                                                             
