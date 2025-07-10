GTP Parsing Example
This example demonstrates how to add a simple flex parser node to the existing hardware defined parse graph.
The example starts with some basic definitions.
#include <doca_model.p4>
#include <doca_headers.p4>
#include <doca_externs.p4>
#include <doca_parser.p4>
const bit<
32> WIRE_PORT = 32w00;
const bit<
32> GTP_VPORT = 32w01;
const bit<
32> DEFAULT_VPORT = 32w04;
struct metadata_t {
}
#define GTP_U_PORT
2152
Then we define the GTP-U version 1 header.
header Gtp_v1_h {
bit<
3> version;
/** For GTPv1, this has a value of 1. */
bit protocol_type;
/** GTP (value 1) from GTP' (value 0) */
bit reserved;
bit extension_header_flag;
/** extension header optional field. */
bit seq_number_flag;
/** Sequence Number optional field */
bit n_pdu_number_flag;
/** N-PDU number optional field */
bit<
8> message_type;
/** types of messages are defined in 3GPP TS 29.060 section 7.1 */
bit<
16> message_length;
/** length of the payload in bytes */
bit<
32> teid;
/** Tunnel endpoint identifier */
bit<
16> sequence_number;
/** optional */
bit<
8> n_pdu_number;
/** optional */
bit<
8> next_extension_hdr_type;
/** optional if any of the E, S, or PN bits are on. The field must be interpreted only if the E bit is on */
}
Then we add NV_FIXED_HEADERS to the headers struct, along with the new GTP header.
struct headers_t {
NV_FIXED_HEADERS
Gtp_v1_h gtpv1;
}
Using the nv_transition_from annotation, the GTP parser state is connected as a select transition from the UDP state.
parser packet_parser(packet_in packet, out headers_t headers) {
NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers)
@nv_transition_from(
"nv_parse_udp", GTP_U_PORT)
state parse_gtp
{
packet.extract(headers.gtpv1);
transition accept;
}
}
The control example uses a single flow table that matches on input port and GTP tunnel endpoint ID. The policy is then to forward the GTP packet to a port or drop the packet.
/**
* This control admits GTP packets only if the tunnel ID matches
*
*/
control gtp_tunnel(
inout headers_t headers,
in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta,
inout metadata_t user_meta,
inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta
) {
NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) gtp_counter;
action send_to_port(nv_logical_port_t port) {
gtp_counter.count();
nv_send_to_port(port);
}
action drop() {
gtp_counter.count();
nv_drop();
}
table gtp_table {
key = {
std_meta.ingress_port: exact;
headers.gtpv1.teid: exact;
}
actions = {
send_to_port;
drop;
}
default_action = drop;
direct_counter = gtp_counter;
const entries = {
(WIRE_PORT,
0x000000001) : send_to_port(GTP_VPORT);
(GTP_VPORT,
0x000000001) : send_to_port(WIRE_PORT);
}
}
apply {
if (headers.gtpv1.isValid()) {
if (gtp_table.apply().miss) {
nv_send_to_port(DEFAULT_VPORT);
}
}
drop();
}
}
NvDocaPipeline(
packet_parser(),
gtp_tunnel()
) main;
See the full DPL example gtp_parsing.p4