GTP Parsing Example

The example starts with some basic definitions.

Copy Copied! #include <doca_model.p4> #include <doca_headers.p4> #include <doca_externs.p4> #include <doca_parser.p4> const bit< 32 > WIRE_PORT = 32w00; const bit< 32 > GTP_VPORT = 32w01; const bit< 32 > DEFAULT_VPORT = 32w04; struct metadata_t { } #define GTP_U_PORT 2152

Then we define the GTP-U version 1 header.

Copy Copied! header Gtp_v1_h { bit< 3 > version; /** For GTPv1, this has a value of 1. */ bit protocol_type; /** GTP (value 1) from GTP' (value 0) */ bit reserved; bit extension_header_flag; /** extension header optional field. */ bit seq_number_flag; /** Sequence Number optional field */ bit n_pdu_number_flag; /** N-PDU number optional field */ bit< 8 > message_type; /** types of messages are defined in 3GPP TS 29.060 section 7.1 */ bit< 16 > message_length; /** length of the payload in bytes */ bit< 32 > teid; /** Tunnel endpoint identifier */ bit< 16 > sequence_number; /** optional */ bit< 8 > n_pdu_number; /** optional */ bit< 8 > next_extension_hdr_type; /** optional if any of the E, S, or PN bits are on. The field must be interpreted only if the E bit is on */ }

Then we add NV_FIXED_HEADERS to the headers struct, along with the new GTP header.

Copy Copied! struct headers_t { NV_FIXED_HEADERS Gtp_v1_h gtpv1; }

Using the nv_transition_from annotation, the GTP parser state is connected as a select transition from the UDP state.

Copy Copied! parser packet_parser(packet_in packet, out headers_t headers) { NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers) @nv_transition_from ( "nv_parse_udp" , GTP_U_PORT) state parse_gtp { packet.extract(headers.gtpv1); transition accept; } }

The control example uses a single flow table that matches on input port and GTP tunnel endpoint ID. The policy is then to forward the GTP packet to a port or drop the packet.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! /** * This control admits GTP packets only if the tunnel ID matches * */ control gtp_tunnel( inout headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) gtp_counter; action send_to_port(nv_logical_port_t port) { gtp_counter.count(); nv_send_to_port(port); } action drop() { gtp_counter.count(); nv_drop(); } table gtp_table { key = { std_meta.ingress_port: exact; headers.gtpv1.teid: exact; } actions = { send_to_port; drop; } default_action = drop; direct_counter = gtp_counter; const entries = { (WIRE_PORT, 0x000000001 ) : send_to_port(GTP_VPORT); (GTP_VPORT, 0x000000001 ) : send_to_port(WIRE_PORT); } } apply { if (headers.gtpv1.isValid()) { if (gtp_table.apply().miss) { nv_send_to_port(DEFAULT_VPORT); } } drop(); } } NvDocaPipeline( packet_parser(), gtp_tunnel() ) main;

See the full DPL example gtp_parsing.p4