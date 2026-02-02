GTP Tunnel Encapsulation Example

The following example demonstrates GTPv1 encapsulation which must be declared as a custom header:

GTPv1 definition Collapse Source Copy Copied! header gtp_v1_h { bit<3> version; bit protocol_type; bit reserved; bit extension_header_flag; bit seq_number_flag; bit n_pdu_number_flag; bit<8> message_type; bit<16> message_length; bit<32> teid; bit<16> sequence_number; bit<8> n_pdu_number; bit<8> next_extension_hdr_type; }

The custom GTPv1 header can optionally be added to the parse graph (see Custom Parser States) is optional, and is only required if any of the custom header fields need to be read from or modified after encapsulation.

GTPv1 Parsing Collapse Source Copy Copied! struct headers_t { NV_FIXED_HEADERS gtp_v1_h gtpv1; } parser packet_parser(packet_in packet, out headers_t headers) { NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers) @nv_transition_from( "nv_parse_udp" , GTP_U_PORT) state parse_gtp { packet.extract(headers.gtpv1); transition nv_parse_inner_ipv4; } }

The extern object NvTunnelTemplate<HEADER_TYPE> requires a struct type, for which the entire underlay header is defined as a struct:

Underlay headers Collapse Source Copy Copied! struct tunnel_headers_t { nv_ethernet_h ethernet; nv_ipv4_h ipv4; nv_udp_h udp; gtp_v1_h gtpv1; }

Finally, when declaring a NvTunnelTemplate object, the annotation @nv_tunnel_fields must be present. This annotation contains a key-value entry for each header in the specified struct type. Under each header, each header field must be specified in the order that the field appears in the header. For the GTPv1 example, a NvTunnelTemplate would be declared in the main control:

NvTunnelTemplate declaration Collapse Source Copy Copied! @nv_tunnel_fields( ethernet = { dst_addr = "variable" , src_addr = "variable" , ether_type = 0x0800 }, ipv4 = { version = 0x4, ihl = 0x5, diffserv = 0, ecn = "ignore" , total_len = "ignore" , identification = "ignore" , flags = 0, frag_offset = 0, ttl = 64, protocol = 17, hdr_checksum = "ignore" , src_addr = "variable" , dst_addr = "variable" }, udp = { src_port = "ignore" , dst_port = "variable" , length = "ignore" , checksum = "ignore" }, gtpv1 = { version = 1, protocol_type = 1, reserved = 0, extension_header_flag = 1, seq_number_flag = 1, n_pdu_number_flag = 1, message_type = 0xFF, message_length = "variable" , teid = "variable" , sequence_number = 0, n_pdu_number = 0, next_extension_hdr_type = 0 } ) NvTunnelTemplate<tunnel_headers_t>() gtpv1Tunnel;

The type tunnel_headers_t determines the required structure of the annotation. Fields marked "variable" will be determined according to the arguments passed to nv_set_l2tunnel_underlay or nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay . Some fields will always be overwritten by reparse, such as IPv4 length, IPv4 checksum, UDP length, etc which must be calculated and cannot be set by the user. Such fields can be marked "ignore". Marking other fields "ignore", would set them to zero.

Finally, the instantiated NvTunnelTemplate object can be used in one of the custom tunnel externs. For example:

NvTunnelTemplate usage Collapse Source Copy Copied! action forward(nv_ipv4_addr_t src_addr) { nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay(headers, gtpv1Tunnel, { 48w0x001A2B3C4D5E, 48w0x00F1E2D3C4B5, src_addr, 32w0xC07B7B01, 16w0x868, 16w0x4, 32w0x1234567 }); nv_send_to_port(1); }

The third argument to nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay is required to be a list expression where each element corresponds to a header field marked "variable" in the NvTunnelTemplate annotation. The order of the values in the list is the order in which the header fields appear in the packet.

Full example of gtp_tunnel.p4: