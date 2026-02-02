On This Page
Kubernetes Using SR-IOV
To enable RDMA in a Kubernetes environment with SR-IOV networking, two key components are required:
This plugin is responsible for exposing RDMA-capable devices to Kubernetes Pods. It ensures that RDMA resources (e.g., InfiniBand or RoCE VFs) are made available and consumable through Kubernetes scheduling.
The SR-IOV Container Network Interface (CNI) plugin provisions Virtual Function (VF) network devices into the Pods. When used in SR-IOV mode, the plugin handles:
SR-IOV enablement
GUID and MAC address configuration
Privilege mode setup
Trust mode setup
The plugin also manages VF allocation during Pod scheduling based on requests made via Kubernetes resource definitions.