Note MACsec full offload is supported at alpha level only.

MACsec Full offload feature, also known as MACsec inline Full offload, enables the user to offload MACsec crypto encryption and decryption, MACsec headers encapsulation and decapsulation, and Anti replay operations to the hardware.

Note Hardware implementation supports GCM-AES & GCM-AES-XPN encryption schemes and is supported with ConnectX-7 onwards.

Note MACsec introduced in MOFED v5.9 requires a minimal Kernel version of 6.1.

To enable the feature, support in both kernel and adapter firmware is required.

For support in the kernel, make sure the following flags are set as follows:

CONFIG_MACSEC=y

CONFIG_MLX5_EN_MACSEC=y

For support in firmware, use version xx.34.0364 and up.