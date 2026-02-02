DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
Introduction

DOCA Mmap Advise is used to give advanced memory-related instructions to NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs in order to improve system or application performance.

Note

To use DOCA Mmap Advise with BlueField, the device must be configured to work in DPU mode as described in BlueField Modes of Operation.

The operations in the instructions are meant to influence the performance of the application, but not its semantics. The operations allow an application to inform the NIC how it expects it to use some mapped memory areas, so the BlueField's hardware can choose appropriate optimization techniques.

Prerequisites

DOCA Mmap Advise is a context and follows the architecture of a DOCA Core Context, it is recommended to read the following sections of the DOCA Core page before proceeding:

Architecture

DOCA Mmap Advise is a DOCA Context as defined by DOCA Core. S ee DOCA Core Context for more information.

DOCA Mmap Advise currently supports the following list of advised operations:

  • Cache Invalidate Operation

Cache Invalidate Operation

When data is processed by BlueField's cores it may be temporarily stored in the cores' system-level cache (i.e., L3 cache). When a cache line is occupied and new data must be written to it, the cache management sub-system evicts the existing data, usually based on LRU policy, by performing a write-back operation to store this data in the main (DDR) memory. When this data is not required to be stored in the BlueField's memory (e.g., it is host data and is no longer needed after it is copied to the host's memory), the cache's write-back operation wastes memory bandwidth that reduces overall system performance, which is undesirable. The simplest way to avoid this write-back operation is to mark the appropriate cache lines as "invalid". This enables their immediate reuse, without additional operations.

The cache invalidate operation facilitates invalidating a set of cache lines.

Environment

Applications based on DOCA Mmap Advise can run on the BlueField target.

Objects

Device and Device Representor

The MMAP Advise context requires a DOCA Device to operate. The device is used to access memory and perform the copy operation. See DOCA Core Device Discovery.

Info

For the same DPU, it does not matter which device is used (i.e., PF, VF, SF) as all these devices utilize the same hardware components.

Note

The device must stay valid for as long as the MMAP Advise instance is not destroyed.


Memory Buffers

The cache invalidate task requires one DOCA Buffer containing the address space to invalidate depending on the allocation pattern of the buffers (refer to the table in section "Inventory Types"). To find what kind of memory is supported, refer to the table in section "Buffer Support".

Buffers must not be modified or read during the cache invalidate operation.

Configuration Phase

To start using the context, users must go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.

This section describes how to configure and start the context, to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.

Configurations

The context can be configured to match the application's use case.

To find if a configuration is supported, or what the min/max value for it is, refer to section "Device Support".

Mandatory Configurations

These configurations are mandatory and must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:

  • At least one task/event type must be configured. See configuration of tasks and/or events in sections "Tasks" and "Events" respectively for information.

  • A device with appropriate support must be provided upon creation

Device Support

DOCA Mmap Advise requires a device to operate. To pick a device, refer to DOCA Core Device Discovery.

As device capabilities may change (see DOCA Core Device Support), it is recommended to select your device using the following method:

  • doca_mmap_advise_cap_task_cache_invalidate_is_supported

Some devices expose different capabilities as follows:

  • Maximum cache invalidate buffer size may differ.

Buffer Support

Tasks support buffers with the following features:

Buffer Type

Buffer

Local mmap buffer

Yes

MMAP from PCIe export buffer

No

MMAP from RDMA export buffer

No

Linked list buffer

No


Execution Phase

This section describes execution on the CPU using DOCA Core Progress Engine.

Tasks

DOCA Mmap Advise exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage DPU hardware according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Task for information.

Cache Invalidate Task

The cache invalidate task facilitates invalidating a set of cache lines, preventing them from being written back to the RAM (thus increasing performance).

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Enable the task

doca_mmap_advise_task_invalidate_cache_set_conf

doca_mmap_advise_cap_task_cache_invalidate_is_supported

Number of tasks

doca_mmap_advise_task_invalidate_cache_set_conf

Maximal buffer size

doca_mmap_advise_task_cache_invalidate_get_max_buf_size

Maximal buffer list size


Task Input

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name

Description

buffer

Buffer that points to the memory to be invalidated


Task Output

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Task Completion Success

After the task is completed successfully:

  • The cache is invalidated

Task Completion Failure

If the task fails midway:

  • The context may enter stopping state, if a fatal error occurs

  • The cache is not invalidated

Task Limitations

  • The operation is not atomic

  • Once the task has been submitted, the buffer should not be read/written to

  • Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

Events

DOCA Mmap Advise exposes asynchronous events to notify on changes that happen unexpectedly, according to DOCA Core architecture.

The only events DOCA Mmap Advise exposes are common events as described in DOCA Core Event.

State Machine

DOCA Mmap Advise context follows the context state machine as described in DOCA Core Context State Machine.

The following section describes how to move states and what is allowed in each state.

Idle

In this state it is expected that the application:

  • Destroys the context

  • Starts the context

Allowed operations:

  • Configuring the context according to section "Configurations"

  • Starting the context

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

None

Create the context

Running

Call stop after making sure all tasks have been freed

Stopping

Call progress until all tasks are completed and freed


Starting

This state cannot be reached.

Running

In this state, it is expected that the application:

  • Allocates and submits tasks

  • Calls progress to complete tasks and/or receive events

Allowed operations:

  • Allocating a previously configured task

  • Submitting a task

  • Calling stop

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Idle

Call start after configuration


Stopping

In this state it is expected that the application:

  • Calls progress to complete all in-flight tasks (tasks complete with failure)

  • Frees any completed tasks

Allowed operations:

  • Call progress

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Running

Call progress and fatal error occurs

Running

Call stop without freeing all tasks


Alternative Datapath Options

DOCA Mmap Advise only supports datapath on the CPU. See section "Execution Phase".

Samples

Cache Invalidate Sample

The sample illustrates how to invalidate the cache for a memory range after copying it using DOCA DMA.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing needed DOCA core structures.

  3. Populating DOCA memory map with two relevant buffers.

  4. Allocating element in DOCA buffer inventory for each buffer.

  5. Initializing DOCA DMA memory copy task object.

  6. Initializing DOCA Mmap Advise cache invalidate task object

  7. Submitting DMA task.

  8. Polling for completion:

    1. Handling DMA task completion – submitting the cache invalidate task in the DMA task completion callback body.

    2. Handling cache invalidate task completion.

  9. Polling for completion.

  10. Destroying DMA, DOCA MMAP Advise, and DOCA Core objects.

Reference:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_common/cache_invalidate/cache_invalidate_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_common/cache_invalidate/cache_invalidate_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_common/cache_invalidate/meson.build
