NVIDIA DOCA doca-hugepages Tool
The doca-hugepages tool is used to manage hugepages configurations for various applications. It allows users to configure, reload, remove, and display hugepages settings efficiently. This tool is located at
/usr/sbin/doca-hugepages.
The doca-hugepages tool supports the following configuration commands:
config: Adds or updates an application's configuration in the database. This command does not apply changes immediately; use the reload command to allocate hugepages based on the updated configuration.
reload: Reloads the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings.
remove: Removes an application's configuration from the database.
show: Displays the current hugepages configuration for all applications.
1. config Command
Usage:
doca-hugepages config [-h] --app APP --size SIZE --num NUM [--force]
Purpose: Adds or updates an application's configuration in the database.
Options
--force (optional) - Forces updating the configuration without prompting.
--app - Name of the application.
--size - Hugepage size in kB.
--num - Number of hugepages to allocate.
Example
doca-hugepages config --app myApp --size
2048 --num
10
2. reload Command
Usage:
doca-hugepages reload
Purpose: Reloads the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings.
Example:
doca-hugepages reload
3. remove Command
Usage :
doca-hugepages remove <app>
Purpose: Removes an application's configuration from the database.
Options:
--all: Removes all configurations for the app without prompting.
Example:
doca-hugepages remove myApp
4. show Command
Usage:
doca-hugepages show
Purpose: Displays the current hugepages configuration for all applications.
Example:
doca-hugepages show
5. original-config
Usage:
doca-hugepages original-config {update,show}
Purpose: Manage and display the original system configuration saved by the tool. Upon its first run, the tool captures a snapshot of the current system Hugepages configuration and saves it. This configuration is used as a reference when configuring hugepages. If all configurations set by the tool are deleted, this original configuration will be reapplied.
Example:
doca-hugepages original-config show
Options:
show: Display the original system configuration.
update: Override the original system configuration.
Always use the reload command after updating configurations to ensure changes are applied.
Use the --force option with caution when updating configurations to avoid unintended changes.
Regularly check the current configuration using the show command to ensure settings are as expected.
As of the latest update, the
doca-hugepages tool is not supported on systems where hugepages are managed via GRUB configuration.
Details
The
doca-hugepagestool and GRUB-based hugepages management are mutually exclusive.
You must choose either to manage hugepages using the
doca-hugepagestool or to configure hugepages via GRUB (e.g., by setting hugepages parameters in
/etc/default/grub).
Using both methods concurrently is not supported and may result in unpredictable behavior or configuration conflicts.
Recommendation
If you wish to use the
doca-hugepagestool, ensure that all hugepages-related settings are removed from your GRUB configuration.
If you prefer to manage hugepages via GRUB, do not use the
doca-hugepagestool.
To integrate your custom configuration into an application package, you can define a per-application configuration by adding a configuration file under the directory
/etc/mellanox/hugepages.d/.
For example, you can create a configuration file named
/etc/mellanox/hugepages.d/APP.json with the following structure:
APP.json
{
"2048": {
"num":
1024,
"is_active":
"inactive"
}
}
In this example:
"2048"specifies the hugepage size in kilobytes.
"num"defines the number of hugepages to allocate.
"is_active"indicates whether the configuration is active (
"active") or inactive (
"inactive").Tip
NVIDIA recommends setting the configuration as
"inactive"and rely on the
doca-hugepagestool to activate it during driver load or system boot. This workflow is only supported on Ubuntu 22.04 running on BlueField systems.