P4 Language Support in DPL

This section contains information on the P4 language features that are supported, known issues and deviations from the P4 Language Specification. All references to the spec refer to P416 language specification version v1.2.4.

Introduction

The NVIDIA BlueField networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) is a specialized Data Processing Unit engineered to significantly enhance data center performance. It achieves this by efficiently offloading, accelerating, and isolating critical tasks related to networking, storage, and security. BlueField-3 merges the advantages of dedicated accelerators with the versatility of general-purpose processors, all within an ASIC-based system-on-a-chip architecture. It boasts impressive connectivity speeds of up to 400G, making it an ideal choice for environments demanding high levels of AI and high-performance computing capabilities.

To ensure BlueField delivers on its promise of optimized functionality, its P4 language implementation has been tailored to leverage the strengths of high-performance ASIC hardware. This strategic focus on performance and efficiency, however, means that BlueField supports DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL), which does not include every feature outlined in the P4 language specification. This is primarily due to the inherent differences in flexibility and programmability between ASICs and other types of hardware, such as CPUs and FPGAs, and the unique pipeline model of the BlueField DPU. This section outlines the P4 Language features that are currently supported in this release of the NVIDIA DPL compiler.

Note

This document refers to features as being supported or unsupported. Supported features have been tested and should work according to the P416 language specification, subject to any caveats described in this document. Unsupported features have not been fully tested and should not be relied upon. In most cases, the compiler will reject programs that use unsupported features. However, in some cases the compiler may accept a program that uses unsupported features if the feature is not necessary to implement the program. For example, if a program contains an expression that uses an unsupported operator but its operands can be computed at compile-time, the compiler may choose to compute the value of the expression at compile-time and accept the program. This behavior should not be used as an indicator of whether the feature is supported.

P4 Language Features

Identifiers

Identifiers starting with __ are reserved for internal compiler use. Otherwise, identifiers described in the P4 language spec section 6.4.1. Identifiers are allowed.

Data Types

See Operators section for support of operations on values with these types.

  • Bool

    • Supported

  • Arbitrary-precision Integer

    • Supported only for literals. See spec 7.1.6.5. Arbitrary-precision integers.

  • Signed integer

    • Unsupported

  • Strings literals

    • No operations are allowed or validity checks performed. See spec 6.4.3.3.

  • Bit strings

    • Supported, limited by available hardware resources

Derived Types

  • Enum

    • Enumeration types are supported as described in section 7.2.1 of the P416 spec, allowing the P4 programmer to either specify an underlying representation or allow the compiler to choose the representation. Note that the set of allowed types for the underlying representation is limited to those otherwise supported by the DPL compiler.

  • Header

    • Header types are supported as described in section 7.2.2 of the P416 spec using field types otherwise supported by the DPL compiler with the exception of varbit<> fields. Variable-length header types are supported only using the NvOptionParser extern type.

  • Header stacks

    • Unsupported

  • Structs

    • Struct types are supported as described in section 7.2.5 of the P416 spec using field types otherwise supported by the DPL compiler.

  • Unions

    • Unsupported

  • Tuple/List

    • Tuple types are supported as described in section 7.2.6 of the P416 spec using component types otherwise supported by the DPL compiler.

  • Extern types

    • Extern types, including both extern functions and extern objects, as described in section 7.2.9 of the P416 spec are supported only for those declared in the P4 headers distributed with the DPL compiler. P4 programs cannot declare additional extern types.

  • Type specialization

    • Type specialization is supported as described in section 7.2.10 of the P416 spec.

Statements and Expressions

  • Assignment

    • An L-value cannot be used in a method call expression, packet out metadata, flex-header field, standard metadata field, or as an action parameter. Not all fixed header fields can be an L-value of an assignment statement. Please refer to the chart below.

  • Conditional

    • Conditional statements are only supported within control apply blocks. Its expression must evaluate to a bit or bool type.

  • switch statement

    • The switch statement is only supported within control apply block. Its expression must evaluate to a bool type.

    • The compiler supports empty switch statement, fall through, default case, and non-default cases. See spec section 11.7 Switch statement for details.

The following tables describe the compiler support for expressions using the built in header fields and standard metadata as L-values and R-values. Note, this is separate of header fields that can be used as match keys.

Note

In the default hardware parser, some fields that are mutually exclusive are extracted to the same buffer location (referred to in the table as an alias). Assignments to and copy from these fields can use either of the aliased field names.

Fixed Header Fields

Assignable

Copyable

Notes

headers.ethernet.dst_addr

headers.ethernet.src_addr

headers.ethernet.ether_type

Last extracted outer etherType value

headers.vlan.vlan_pcp

headers.vlan.vlan_dei

headers.vlan.vlan_id

headers.vlan.vlan_ether_type

Last extracted outer etherType value

headers.inner_ethernet.dst_addr

headers.inner_ethernet.src_addr

headers.inner_ethernet.ether_type

Last extracted inner etherType value

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_pcp

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_dei

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_id

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_ether_type

Last extracted inner etherType value

headers.ipv4.version

Alias with headers.ipv6.version

headers.ipv4.ihl

headers.ipv4.diffserv

Alias with headers.ipv6.diffserv

Can be set through nv_set_ip_dscp extern

headers.ipv4.ecn

Alias with headers.ipv6.ecn

Can be set through nv_set_ip_ecn extern

headers.ipv4.total_len

Value is write only by hardware

headers.ipv4.identification

headers.ipv4.flags

headers.ipv4.frag_offset

headers.ipv4.ttl

Alias with headers.ipv6.hop_limit

Can be set through nv_set_ip_ttl extern

headers.ipv4.protocol

Alias with headers.ipv6.next_header

headers.ipv4.hdr_checksum

Value is write only by hardware

headers.ipv4.src_addr

headers.ipv4.dst_addr

headers.inner_ipv4.version

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.version

headers.inner_ipv4.ihl

headers.inner_ipv4.diffserv

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.diffserv

headers.inner_ipv4.ecn

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.ecn

headers.inner_ipv4.total_len

headers.inner_ipv4.identification

headers.inner_ipv4.flags

headers.inner_ipv4.frag_offset

headers.inner_ipv4.ttl

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.hop_limit

headers.inner_ipv4.protocol

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.protocol

headers.inner_ipv4.hdr_checksum

headers.inner_ipv4.src_addr

headers.inner_ipv4.dst_addr

headers.ipv6.flow_label

headers.ipv6.payload_length

headers.ipv6.src_addr

headers.ipv6.dst_addr

headers.inner_ipv6.flow_label

headers.inner_ipv6.payload_length

headers.inner_ipv6.src_addr

headers.inner_ipv6.dst_addr

headers.mpls.label

headers.mpls.tc

headers.mpls.bos

headers.mpls.ttl

headers.inner_mpls.label

headers.inner_mpls.tc

headers.inner_mpls.bos

headers.inner_mpls.ttl

headers.icmp.type

headers.icmp.code

headers.icmp.checksum

headers.icmp.identifier

headers.icmp.sequence_number

headers.inner_icmp.type

headers.inner_icmp.code

headers.inner_icmp.checksum

headers.inner_icmp.identifier

headers.inner_icmp.sequence_number

headers.icmpv6.type

headers.icmpv6.code

headers.icmpv6.checksum

headers.icmpv6.payload_1

headers.icmpv6.payload_2

headers.inner_icmpv6.type

headers.inner_icmpv6.code

headers.inner_icmpv6.checksum

headers.inner_icmpv6.payload_1

headers.inner_icmpv6.payload_2

headers.tcp.src_port

Alias with headers.udp.src_port

Can be set through nv_set_l4_src_port extern

headers.tcp.dst_port

Alias with headers.udp.dst_port

Can be set through nv_set_l4_dst_port extern

headers.tcp.seq_no

headers.tcp.ack_no

headers.tcp.data_offset

headers.tcp.res

headers.tcp.nonce_sum

headers.tcp.ecn

headers.tcp.flags

headers.tcp.window

headers.tcp.checksum

headers.tcp.urgent_ptr

headers.inner_tcp.src_port

Alias with headers.inner_udp.src_port

headers.inner_tcp.dst_port

Alias with headers.inner_udp.dst_port

headers.inner_tcp.seq_no

headers.inner_tcp.ack_no

headers.inner_tcp.data_offset

headers.inner_tcp.res

headers.inner_tcp.nonce_sum

headers.inner_tcp.ecn

headers.inner_tcp.flags

headers.inner_tcp.window

headers.inner_tcp.checksum

headers.inner_tcp.urgent_ptr

headers.udp.length

headers.udp.checksum

headers.inner_udp.length

headers.inner_udp.checksum

headers.gre.checksum_present

headers.gre.reserved1

headers.gre.key_present

headers.gre.sequence_present

headers.gre.reserved2

headers.gre.reserved3

headers.gre.version

headers.gre.protocol

headers.nvgre_vsid.vsid

headers.nvgre_vsid.flow_id

headers.esp.security_parameters.index

headers.esp.sequence_number

headers.esp.next_header

Value set by hardware after decryption

headers.psp.next_header

Value set by hardware after decryption

headers.psp.hdr_ext_len

headers.psp.crypt_offset

headers.psp.needs_sampling

headers.psp.drop

headers.psp.version

headers.psp.has_virtualization_key

headers.psp.one_1

headers.psp.security_parameters_index

headers.psp.initialization_vector

headers.psp.virtualization_key_high

headers.psp.virtualization_key_low

headers.vxlan.reserved1

headers.vxlan.vni_valid

headers.vxlan.reserved2

headers.vxlan.reserved3

headers.vxlan.vni

headers.vxlan.reserved4

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved1

headers.vxlan_gpe.vni_valid

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved2

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved3

headers.vxlan_gpe.next_proto

headers.vxlan_gpe.vni

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved4

headers.geneve.ver

headers.geneve.opt_len

headers.geneve.o

headers.geneve.c

headers.geneve.reserved1

headers.geneve.protocol_type

headers.geneve.vni

headers.geneve.reserved2

All the fields of BlueField standard metadata are read only. The following table outlines the current support for using a standard metadata field as an R-value in an expression.

Standard Metadata Fields

Copyable

Notes

ingress_port

eth_to_fcs_packet_len

is_l2_ok

l2_type

last_l2_ether_type

Last extracted value of etherType within ethernet header or VLAN tags

vlan_type

is_l3_ok

l3_type

is_ip_fragmented

is_ipv4_checksum_ok

is_l4_ok

l4_type

l4_type_ext

is_l4_checksum_ok

l4_src_port

l4_dst_port

encap_type

ROCE not currently supported

ipsec_layer

ipsec_syndrome

Valid only after hardware encrypt/decrypt

psp_syndrome

Valid only after hardware encrypt/decrypt

is_inner_l2_ok

inner_l2_type

inner_last_l2_ether_type

Last extracted value of etherType within inner ethernet header or VLAN tags

inner_vlan_type

is_inner_l3_ok

inner_l3_type

is_inner_ipv4_checksum_ok

is_inner_l4_ok

inner_l4_type

inner_l4_type_ext

random_value

ut_clock

fr_clock

source_qp


Operators

The P4-16 language specification lists a wide variety of operations that the language accepts for the supported data types (see Section 8). The table below lists the operators that are officially supported by the NVIDIA P4 compiler:

Operator

Compile-time value

P4Runtime value

Runtime value

Spec section

Bool && Bool

8.5

Bool || Bool

8.5

Bool == Bool

1

1

8.5

Bool != Bool

1

1

8.5

Bit<W> == Bit<W>

1

1

8.6

Bit<W> != Bit<W>

1

1

8.6

Bit<W> << integer

2

2

2

8.6

Bit<W> >> integer

2

2

2

8.6

Bit<W>[H:L]

3

3

3

8.6

All explicit casts between supported types

8.11.1

All implicit casts between supported types

8.11.2

Bit<W>..Bit<W>

4

4

8.15.4

Assignment to user struct fields

8.16

Assignment to packet-in struct fields

8.16

All operations on header fields

5

8.17

Method calls

8.20

Function calls with positional args

6

6

8.20

Extern constructor invocations

8.21

Parser constructor invocations

8.21

Control constructor invocations

8.21

Package constructor invocations

8.21

  1. LHS or RHS must be compile-time constant                                                      

  2. RHS must be compile-time constant. See spec 8.9.2                                        

  3. H and L are subject to the restrictions described in the spec 8.6. Assigning to slices (slices as L-values) is not supported. Additionally, slices as R-values are only supported as P4 table keys.                   

  4. Only valid in P4 Table entries            

  5. Limited to those fields that can be a copy source     

  6. Limited on a per extern function basis            

Variables

Variables are supported in accordance with the following spec items:

  • Constants (spec 11.1)

    • "Compile-time known values" are evaluated on a best-effort basis. It is possible that a compile-time known value may not be recognized by the compiler as such.

  • Variables (spec 11.2)

  • Instantiations (spec 11.3)

    • Instantiations with abstract methods (spec 11.3.1) are allowed in BlueField Target Architecture

    • Named arguments are not supported

Variables may be declared in any of the locations described in (spec 11.2) and follow the scope rules described there.

The compiler will emit errors for uninitialized values. In some cases where a struct is partially initialized, only a warning may be produced. In some cases there may be no error emitted when an uninitialized struct field is accessed. The accessed field will then contain an undefined value.

Control Apply Block

The following statements are supported in a control's apply block:

  • table.apply() calls

  • if statement

  • switch statement

  • extern function and method calls

  • assignment statements with the supported operators

  • the empty statement

  • return statements

The exit statement is not supported.

All supported expressions are allowed within these statements, where applicable.

Actions

Actions support the same statements as controls except for the following:

  • table.apply() calls

  • Conditional statements - if and switch

Actions support the same expressions as controls except for the following:

  • Boolean logical operators - &&, ||, ternary operator

  • Comparisons (==, !=, etc.)
