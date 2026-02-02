P4 Language Support in DPL

Identifiers starting with __ are reserved for internal compiler use. Otherwise, identifiers described in the P4 language spec section 6.4.1. Identifiers are allowed.

See Operators section for support of operations on values with these types.

Bool Supported

Arbitrary-precision Integer Supported only for literals. See spec 7.1.6.5. Arbitrary-precision integers .

Signed integer Unsupported

Strings literals No operations are allowed or validity checks performed. See spec 6.4.3.3.

Bit strings Supported, limited by available hardware resources



Enum Enumeration types are supported as described in section 7.2.1 of the P4 16 spec, allowing the P4 programmer to either specify an underlying representation or allow the compiler to choose the representation. Note that the set of allowed types for the underlying representation is limited to those otherwise supported by the DPL compiler.

Header Header types are supported as described in section 7.2.2 of the P4 16 spec using field types otherwise supported by the DPL compiler with the exception of varbit<> fields. Variable-length header types are supported only using the NvOptionParser extern type.

Header stacks Unsupported

Structs Struct types are supported as described in section 7.2.5 of the P4 16 spec using field types otherwise supported by the DPL compiler.

Unions Unsupported

Tuple/List Tuple types are supported as described in section 7.2.6 of the P4 16 spec using component types otherwise supported by the DPL compiler.

Extern types Extern types, including both extern functions and extern objects, as described in section 7.2.9 of the P4 16 spec are supported only for those declared in the P4 headers distributed with the DPL compiler. P4 programs cannot declare additional extern types.

Type specialization Type specialization is supported as described in section 7.2.10 of the P4 16 spec.



Assignment An L-value cannot be used in a method call expression, packet out metadata, flex-header field, standard metadata field, or as an action parameter. Not all fixed header fields can be an L-value of an assignment statement. Please refer to the chart below.

Conditional Conditional statements are only supported within control apply blocks. Its expression must evaluate to a bit or bool type.

switch statement The switch statement is only supported within control apply block. Its expression must evaluate to a bool type. The compiler supports empty switch statement, fall through, default case, and non-default cases. See spec section 11.7 Switch statement for details.



The following tables describe the compiler support for expressions using the built in header fields and standard metadata as L-values and R-values. Note, this is separate of header fields that can be used as match keys.

Note In the default hardware parser, some fields that are mutually exclusive are extracted to the same buffer location (referred to in the table as an alias). Assignments to and copy from these fields can use either of the aliased field names.

Fixed Header Fields Assignable Copyable Notes headers.ethernet.dst_addr ✔ ✔ headers.ethernet.src_addr ✔ ✔ headers.ethernet.ether_type ✘ ✘ Last extracted outer etherType value headers.vlan.vlan_pcp ✘ ✘ headers.vlan.vlan_dei ✘ ✘ headers.vlan.vlan_id ✔ ✔ headers.vlan.vlan_ether_type ✘ ✘ Last extracted outer etherType value headers.inner_ethernet.dst_addr ✘ ✔ headers.inner_ethernet.src_addr ✘ ✔ headers.inner_ethernet.ether_type ✘ ✘ Last extracted inner etherType value headers.inner_vlan.vlan_pcp ✘ ✘ headers.inner_vlan.vlan_dei ✘ ✘ headers.inner_vlan.vlan_id ✘ ✘ headers.inner_vlan.vlan_ether_type ✘ ✘ Last extracted inner etherType value headers.ipv4.version Alias with headers.ipv6.version ✘ ✘ headers.ipv4.ihl ✘ ✘ headers.ipv4.diffserv Alias with headers.ipv6.diffserv ✘ ✔ Can be set through nv_set_ip_dscp extern headers.ipv4.ecn Alias with headers.ipv6.ecn ✘ ✔ Can be set through nv_set_ip_ecn extern headers.ipv4.total_len ✘ ✘ Value is write only by hardware headers.ipv4.identification ✘ ✘ headers.ipv4.flags ✘ ✘ headers.ipv4.frag_offset ✘ ✘ headers.ipv4.ttl Alias with headers.ipv6.hop_limit ✘ ✔ Can be set through nv_set_ip_ttl extern headers.ipv4.protocol Alias with headers.ipv6.next_header ✘ ✘ headers.ipv4.hdr_checksum ✘ ✘ Value is write only by hardware headers.ipv4.src_addr ✔ ✔ headers.ipv4.dst_addr ✔ ✔ headers.inner_ipv4.version Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.version ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.ihl ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.diffserv Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.diffserv ✘ ✔ headers.inner_ipv4.ecn Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.ecn ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.total_len ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.identification ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.flags ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.frag_offset ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.ttl Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.hop_limit ✘ ✔ headers.inner_ipv4.protocol Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.protocol ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.hdr_checksum ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv4.src_addr ✘ ✔ headers.inner_ipv4.dst_addr ✘ ✔ headers.ipv6.flow_label ✘ ✘ headers.ipv6.payload_length ✘ ✘ headers.ipv6.src_addr ✔ ✔ headers.ipv6.dst_addr ✔ ✔ headers.inner_ipv6.flow_label ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv6.payload_length ✘ ✘ headers.inner_ipv6.src_addr ✘ ✔ headers.inner_ipv6.dst_addr ✘ ✔ headers.mpls.label ✔ ✔ headers.mpls.tc ✔ ✔ headers.mpls.bos ✔ ✔ headers.mpls.ttl ✔ ✔ headers.inner_mpls.label ✘ ✔ headers.inner_mpls.tc ✘ ✔ headers.inner_mpls.bos ✘ ✔ headers.inner_mpls.ttl ✘ ✔ headers.icmp.type ✘ ✘ headers.icmp.code ✘ ✘ headers.icmp.checksum ✘ ✘ headers.icmp.identifier ✘ ✘ headers.icmp.sequence_number ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmp.type ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmp.code ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmp.checksum ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmp.identifier ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmp.sequence_number ✘ ✘ headers.icmpv6.type ✘ ✘ headers.icmpv6.code ✘ ✘ headers.icmpv6.checksum ✘ ✘ headers.icmpv6.payload_1 ✘ ✘ headers.icmpv6.payload_2 ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmpv6.type ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmpv6.code ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmpv6.checksum ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmpv6.payload_1 ✘ ✘ headers.inner_icmpv6.payload_2 ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.src_port Alias with headers.udp.src_port ✘ ✔ Can be set through nv_set_l4_src_port extern headers.tcp.dst_port Alias with headers.udp.dst_port ✘ ✔ Can be set through nv_set_l4_dst_port extern headers.tcp.seq_no ✔ ✔ headers.tcp.ack_no ✔ ✔ headers.tcp.data_offset ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.res ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.nonce_sum ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.ecn ✔ ✔ headers.tcp.flags ✔ ✔ headers.tcp.window ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.checksum ✘ ✘ headers.tcp.urgent_ptr ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.src_port Alias with headers.inner_udp.src_port ✘ ✔ headers.inner_tcp.dst_port Alias with headers.inner_udp.dst_port ✘ ✔ headers.inner_tcp.seq_no ✘ ✔ headers.inner_tcp.ack_no ✘ ✔ headers.inner_tcp.data_offset ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.res ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.nonce_sum ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.ecn ✘ ✔ headers.inner_tcp.flags ✘ ✔ headers.inner_tcp.window ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.checksum ✘ ✘ headers.inner_tcp.urgent_ptr ✘ ✘ headers.udp.length ✘ ✘ headers.udp.checksum ✘ ✘ headers.inner_udp.length ✘ ✘ headers.inner_udp.checksum ✘ ✘ headers.gre.checksum_present ✘ ✘ headers.gre.reserved1 ✘ ✘ headers.gre.key_present ✘ ✘ headers.gre.sequence_present ✘ ✘ headers.gre.reserved2 ✘ ✘ headers.gre.reserved3 ✘ ✘ headers.gre.version ✘ ✘ headers.gre.protocol ✘ ✘ headers.nvgre_vsid.vsid ✘ ✘ headers.nvgre_vsid.flow_id ✘ ✘ headers.esp.security_parameters.index ✘ ✘ headers.esp.sequence_number ✘ ✘ headers.esp.next_header ✘ ✘ Value set by hardware after decryption headers.psp.next_header ✘ ✘ Value set by hardware after decryption headers.psp.hdr_ext_len ✘ ✘ headers.psp.crypt_offset ✘ ✘ headers.psp.needs_sampling ✘ ✘ headers.psp.drop ✘ ✘ headers.psp.version ✘ ✘ headers.psp.has_virtualization_key ✘ ✘ headers.psp.one_1 ✘ ✘ headers.psp.security_parameters_index ✘ ✘ headers.psp.initialization_vector ✘ ✘ headers.psp.virtualization_key_high ✘ ✘ headers.psp.virtualization_key_low ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan.reserved1 ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan.vni_valid ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan.reserved2 ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan.reserved3 ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan.vni ✔ ✔ headers.vxlan.reserved4 ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved1 ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.vni_valid ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved2 ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved3 ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.next_proto ✘ ✘ headers.vxlan_gpe.vni ✔ ✔ headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved4 ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.ver ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.opt_len ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.o ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.c ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.reserved1 ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.protocol_type ✘ ✘ headers.geneve.vni ✔ ✔ headers.geneve.reserved2 ✘ ✘

All the fields of BlueField standard metadata are read only. The following table outlines the current support for using a standard metadata field as an R-value in an expression.

Standard Metadata Fields Copyable Notes ingress_port ✔ eth_to_fcs_packet_len ✘ is_l2_ok ✘ l2_type ✘ last_l2_ether_type ✔ Last extracted value of etherType within ethernet header or VLAN tags vlan_type ✘ is_l3_ok ✘ l3_type ✘ is_ip_fragmented ✘ is_ipv4_checksum_ok ✘ is_l4_ok ✘ l4_type ✘ l4_type_ext ✘ is_l4_checksum_ok ✘ l4_src_port ✘ l4_dst_port ✘ encap_type ✘ ROCE not currently supported ipsec_layer ✘ ipsec_syndrome ✘ Valid only after hardware encrypt/decrypt psp_syndrome ✘ Valid only after hardware encrypt/decrypt is_inner_l2_ok ✘ inner_l2_type ✘ inner_last_l2_ether_type ✔ Last extracted value of etherType within inner ethernet header or VLAN tags inner_vlan_type ✘ is_inner_l3_ok ✘ inner_l3_type ✘ is_inner_ipv4_checksum_ok ✘ is_inner_l4_ok ✘ inner_l4_type ✘ inner_l4_type_ext ✘ random_value ✘ ut_clock ✘ fr_clock ✘ source_qp ✘

The P4-16 language specification lists a wide variety of operations that the language accepts for the supported data types (see Section 8). The table below lists the operators that are officially supported by the NVIDIA P4 compiler:

Operator Compile-time value P4Runtime value Runtime value Spec section Bool && Bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 Bool || Bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 Bool == Bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 Bool != Bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 Bit<W> == Bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 Bit<W> != Bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 Bit<W> << integer ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 Bit<W> >> integer ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 Bit<W>[H:L] ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 All explicit casts between supported types ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.11.1 All implicit casts between supported types ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.11.2 Bit<W>..Bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✘ 8.15.4 Assignment to user struct fields ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.16 Assignment to packet-in struct fields ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.16 All operations on header fields ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.17 Method calls ✔ ✔ ✘ 8.20 Function calls with positional args ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.20 Extern constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Parser constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Control constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Package constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21

Variables are supported in accordance with the following spec items:

Constants ( spec 11.1 ) "Compile-time known values" are evaluated on a best-effort basis. It is possible that a compile-time known value may not be recognized by the compiler as such.

Variables ( spec 11.2 )

Instantiations ( spec 11.3 ) Instantiations with abstract methods ( spec 11.3.1 ) are allowed in BlueField Target Architecture Named arguments are not supported



Variables may be declared in any of the locations described in (spec 11.2) and follow the scope rules described there.

The compiler will emit errors for uninitialized values. In some cases where a struct is partially initialized, only a warning may be produced. In some cases there may be no error emitted when an uninitialized struct field is accessed. The accessed field will then contain an undefined value.

The following statements are supported in a control's apply block:

table.apply() calls

if statement

switch statement

extern function and method calls

assignment statements with the supported operators

the empty statement

return statements

The exit statement is not supported.

All supported expressions are allowed within these statements, where applicable.

Actions support the same statements as controls except for the following:

table.apply() calls

Conditional statements - if and switch

Actions support the same expressions as controls except for the following: