P4 Runtime Controller
DPL applications are deployed to the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) via the P4Runtime API.
Since DPL is derived from the P4-16 language, it is compatible with the P4Runtime specification, enabling standard runtime interaction with the compiled DPL pipeline.
The P4 Runtime shell (
p4runtime_sh) is an open-source CLI tool that provides an interface to the P4Runtime API. It is especially useful for:
Loading simple DPL programs
Testing match-action tables
Debugging pipeline behavior
The shell can be invoked using the launch script provided in the DPL Development container.
For detailed instructions, refer to Loading DPL Applications.
The following are example commands for using the p4runtime_sh P4 Controller after loading a program.
P4 info
Operation
Command
Retrieves the content of
P4 Table
Operation
Command
Lists all P4 tables
Displays information about a specific P4 table
Working with P4 Table Entries
Operation
Command
Default Entry
Reads P4 table's default entry without counter's value
Reads P4 table's default entry with counter's value
Note
Supported only if a direct counter is enabled on the P4 table.
Modifies P4 table's default entry action
Note
A default entry cannot be removed or inserted. It can only be modified to perform a different P4 action.
Regular Entries
Note: In the following examples, some commands require specifying the match key of the desired regular P4 table key.
The syntax for specifying a match key varies according to the defined match method for each key (per the DPL source code where the keys are defined on the P4 table).
For simplicity, the following examples are written using
Reading Entries
Reads a specific regular P4 table entry
Reads all regular entries from a P4 table
Reads all regular entries from all P4 tables in the P4 program
Adding Entries
Adds a regular P4 table entry
Deleting Entries
Deletes a specific regular P4 table entry
Deletes all regular entries from a P4 table
Working with Direct Counters
This allows w orking with Direct Counter directly without getting the whole Table Entry info.
Operation
Command
Lists all defined Direct Counters
Default Entry
Reads counter data of a default entry in a Direct Counter
Clears counter data of a default entry in a Direct Counter
Regular Entries
Reads counter data of a a specific P4 table entry in a Direct Counter
Reads all counter data of specific Direct Counter
Info
This will also read the default entry counter data.
Clears counter data of a a specific P4 table entry in a Direct Counter
Clears all counter data of specific Direct Counter
Note
This also clears the default entry counter data.
Clears all direct counters from all table
Working with Indirect Counters
Operation
Command
Lists all defined Indirect Counters
Shows info about a specific Indirect Counter
Reads a specific value from a specific indirect counter
Reads all values from a specific indirect counter
Clears a specific value from a specific indirect counter
Clears all values from a specific indirect counter
P4 Actions
Operation
Command
Lists all defined P4 actions
Shows info about a specific P4 actions
Info
This includes its parameters' names and sizes.
Packet IO
To use packet IO, it must be enabled in the P4 program source code.
Operation
Command
Packet In – For receiving packets sent from the DPL Runtime daemon to the P4 Controller (according to defined rules in the DPL program)
Captures packets for 10 second, then displays them
Capturs packets for 10 second, then displays them parsed as well as their metadata info
This example command uses the
Then, from the
Packet Out – For sending a packet from the
Syntax of sending a packet
Repeat the
Example of building and sending a packet
Using
Then send it using the