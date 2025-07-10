On This Page
Service Configuration
In the current release of the DPL Runtime Service, there are three types of configuration files.
Each format is similar in nature to INI files but they allow repeated sections (e.g.
[section] ) and the comments are marked by
# rather than
;
The DPL Runtime Service searches for this path:
/etc/dpl_rt_service/dpl_rt.conf
The contents typically look like this:
# Example of a possible DPL RT Service GENERAL configuration file
[LOGGING]
log_file_path=/var/log/doca/dpl_rt_service/dpl_rtd.log
log_level=INFO
# Possible log_level values (case insensitive):
# DISABLE
# CRITICAL
# ERROR
# WARNING
# INFO
# DEBUG
# TRACE
[P4RT_RPC_SERVER]
server_address=[::]
# IPv6 "ANY" allows IPv4 connections
server_tcp_port=9559
[DPL_ADMIN_RPC_SERVER]
server_address=[::]
# IPv6 "ANY" allows IPv4 connections
server_tcp_port=9600
[DPL_NSPECT_RPC_SERVER]
server_address=[::]
# IPv6 "ANY" allows IPv4 connections
server_tcp_port=9560
The default logging verbosity that is configured here will be effective when the DPL Runtime Service is started. When the DPL Runtime Service is running, the logging level can be modified with the DPL Admin client, provided in the DPL Dev container. Modifying the logging level from the DPL Amin tool does NOT modify the configuration file, so keep in mind that when the DPL Runtime Service is restarted, the log verbosity will be as specified in the configuration file.
This file also controls the TCP binding of three gRPC servers. It allows you to specify any address (allowing for remote connections from any accessible network interface of the system) or to limit access to a specific IP address that is dedicated for management. Choosing a non-default TCP port for any of the gRPC servers is also possible.
P4RT_RPC_SERVER
This is the server that listens for clients implementing the P4Runtime protocol.
An open-source client is provided in the DPL Dev container.
DPL_ADMIN_RPC_SERVER
This is the server that listens for the p4admin client that is provided in the DPL Dev container.
DPL_NSPECT_RPC_SERVER
This is the server that listens to the DPL Nspect client/debugger.
The DPL Runtime Service searches for this path:
/etc/dpl_rt_service/system.conf
# Example of a possible DPL RT Service system configuration file
[HAL]
queue_size=1024
queues_num=1
burst_size=32
These parameters control the internal behavior of how the DPL Runtime Service interfaces with the underlying hardware. Manipulating these values may affect the maximum rate of rule insertion/deletion and its latency. Tuning these parameters for optimal values can be a complex process and is dependent on the use case and configuration of the DPU. For the current release, this file is for internal use and it is not advised for end users to change the default values, unless under the direct guidance of NVIDIA technical support.
The DPL Runtime Service searches for this path:
/etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/<device-id>.conf
e.g.
/etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf
A template is available here:
/etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/NAME.conf.template
In the template, you will also find internal documentation about the meaning of each field.
If you use Scalable Functions (SFs) or SR-IOV Virtual Functions (VFs), be sure to refer to their representors in the configuration file.
The
mac and
mtu settings are for future implementation and currently have no effect.
The values are returned back as they appear in the file when queried with the dpl_admin client but they should not be relied upon.
DPL Port ID Assignment
The DPL Port IDs are assigned by the user. The user decides which DPL Port ID is assigned to which DPU interface. This mapping is critical for achieving the desired results when adding P4 table entries. A DPL Port can be:
Uplink net device interface
Host PF representor net device interface (
pf<X>hpf)
VF representor net device interface
SF representor net device interface
Make sure all representors ports added to the configuration file belong to the same uplink port used.
DPL Port ID restrictions
The following restrictions must be considered when assigning DPL Port IDs:
ID of value
UINT32_MAXis reserved
For P4 device, the ID must be an integer number greater than zero
For interfaces, the DPL ID must be an integer number between zero and
UINT32_MAX
Currently, only one Uplink port can be added to the configuration file
Example DPL Device Configuration File
# Example of a possible DPL RT Service Device configuration file:
#
# This configuration file specifies the DPL device and its interfaces
# and their DPL Port IDs that will be used by a DPL program.
#
# The DPL Port IDs are assigned by the user. The user decides which
# DPL Port ID is assigned to which ConnectX/DPU interface. This mapping
# is critical for achieving the desired results when adding table entries.
# For DPL device, the ID must be an integer number greater than zero.
#
# The configuration file consists of following sections:
# - [DEVICE] section: Must appear only once.
# - [P4_RT_CONTROLLER] section: Must appear only once.
# - [INTERFACE] section: Must be repeated for each DPL Port (network interface).
[DEVICE]
# The DPL Device ID, used for connecting a controller to manage this device's tables.
dpl_device_id=1000
# Cache counter - decrease HW accesses - when expired an HW access will occur upon request.
dpl_counter_cache_timeout=0
[P4_RT_CONTROLLER]
# Packets delivered to the DPL RT Service from a controller will have this source DPL Port ID.
# So, this ID can be used for matching traffic originated from the controller.
p4_controller_port_id=9876
[INTERFACE]
# Interface name on the system to attach to this DPL device.
interface=p0
# DPL Port ID, used to reference this port by the DPL program and/or when updating table entries.
dpl_logical_port_id=0
# Ethernet frame size.
mtu=1514
# Only uncomment and provide this if you wish to override the interface's MAC address.
# mac=00:00:00:00:00:00
[INTERFACE]
interface=pf0hpf
dpl_logical_port_id=65535
mtu=1514
# mac=00:00:00:00:00:00
[INTERFACE]
interface=pf0vf0
dpl_logical_port_id=1
mtu=1514
# mac=00:00:00:00:00:00
[INTERFACE]
interface=pf0vf1
dpl_logical_port_id=2
mtu=1514
# mac=00:00:00:00:00:00