Service Configuration

The DPL Runtime Service searches for this path: /etc/dpl_rt_service/dpl_rt.conf

The contents typically look like this:

Copy Copied! [LOGGING] log_file_path=/var/log/doca/dpl_rt_service/dpl_rtd.log log_level=INFO [P4RT_RPC_SERVER] server_address=[::] server_tcp_port=9559 [DPL_ADMIN_RPC_SERVER] server_address=[::] server_tcp_port=9600 [DPL_NSPECT_RPC_SERVER] server_address=[::] server_tcp_port=9560

The default logging verbosity that is configured here will be effective when the DPL Runtime Service is started. When the DPL Runtime Service is running, the logging level can be modified with the DPL Admin client, provided in the DPL Dev container. Modifying the logging level from the DPL Amin tool does NOT modify the configuration file, so keep in mind that when the DPL Runtime Service is restarted, the log verbosity will be as specified in the configuration file.

This file also controls the TCP binding of three gRPC servers. It allows you to specify any address (allowing for remote connections from any accessible network interface of the system) or to limit access to a specific IP address that is dedicated for management. Choosing a non-default TCP port for any of the gRPC servers is also possible.

This is the server that listens for clients implementing the P4Runtime protocol.

An open-source client is provided in the DPL Dev container.

This is the server that listens for the p4admin client that is provided in the DPL Dev container.

This is the server that listens to the DPL Nspect client/debugger.