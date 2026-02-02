SNAP-3 Release Notes

– Description: NVMeTCP XLIO is currently not supported when running 64K page size kernels on the DPU Arm cores (as is the case for CentOS 8.x, Rocky 8.x, or openEuler 20.x).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 64K page size; NVMeTCP XLIO

Discovered in version: 3.6.0

– Description: When running with virtio-blk and virtio-net protocols in parallel, performance may be negatively impacted.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in version: 3.7.2

2957317 Description: Due to an upstream kernel bug that exists in some Linux kernel distributions, the command emulation_device_detach times out, which causes any inflight traffic to hang.

Workaround: It is recommended to ensure that all inflight traffic on the device is stopped before performing a hotunplug.

Keywords: PCIe Hotplug

Discovered in version: 3.6.0

3046440 Description: NVMe full-offload mode does not work properly over the first generation of BlueField SoCs

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NVMe full-offload mode

Discovered in version: 3.6.0

2879262 Description: Due to a kernel bug that exists in some Linux kernel distributions, configuring large number of virtio queues along with a small number of MSIX may lead the kernel to a soft lock-up (on top of causing significant performance degradation).

Workaround: It is recommended that to keep virtio-blk controller's --num_queues value in snap_rpc.py controller_virtio_blk_create is smaller than the value of VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX (which is configured through mlxconfig ).

Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel hang

Discovered in version: 3.6.0

– Description: SPDK multipath is supported only with NVMe over RDMA (and not with NVMe over TCP).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SPDK; NVMe

Discovered in version: 3.6.0

3055119 Description: Windows driver does not work with Virtio-blk SNAP-Direct feature.

Workaround: To disable the feature when working with Windows OS, user must set VIRTIO_BLK_SNAP_ZCOPY=0 in /etc/default/mlnx_snap .

Keywords: Windows

Discovered in version: 3.5.0

– Description: NVMe multipath features cannot be obtained when using SNAP in full-offload mode configuration

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NVMe full-offload mode; multipath

Discovered in version: 3.4.0

– Description: After each PCIe device hot-plug, a matching controller must be immediately opened. Specifically, hot-unplugging the device before a controller is created may cause the host kernel driver to malfunction on some Linux distributions.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hot-plug; controller

Discovered in version: 3.3.0

– Description: SR-IOV on hot-plugged PFs is not supported

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe Hotplug

Discovered in version: 3.2.0

– Description: Any PCIe emulated device exposed to the host must have a matching controller opened on it in mlnx_snap service prior to loading its kernel driver. This includes virtio-net devices too.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF; PF; virtio-net; kernel driver

Discovered in version: 3.1.0

– Description: It is not possible to attach block devices using the same nsid to different NVMe controllers which are linked to the same NVMe subsystem. For example, the following commands will result with an error as both controllers are attached with NSID 1: Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py controller_nvme_namespace_attach NvmeEmu2pf0 spdk Null0 1 snap_rpc.py controller_nvme_namespace_attach NvmeEmu2pf1 spdk Null1 1

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Block device; controller

Discovered in version: 3.0.0

– Description: mlnx_snap NVMe controller supports an admin queue with a maximum size of 1024 towards the host.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Admin queue; controller

Discovered in version: 3.0.0

– Description: The DPU expansion ROM includes NVMe and virtio-blk UEFI drivers certified by NVIDIA, which should be used by the BIOS. Any other BIOS drivers are not guaranteed to work properly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BIOS; certified drivers

Discovered in version: 3.0.0

– Description: Legacy interrupts are not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Block device; controller