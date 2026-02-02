SNAP Virtio-fs Service Release Notes

Workaround: Set the "max_xfer_size" in the fsdev_aio_create RPC to a value less than 255 KB. This value is used as "max_write" in the FUSE layer of the host kernel.

If the I/O size exceeds max_xfer_size , the FUSE layer in the host kernel will split the I/O into smaller chunks. The default value of "max_xfer_size" in fsdev_aio_create RPC is 128KB. For example, If the user attempts an I/O operation of 1MB while "max_xfer_size" is set to 64KB, the FUSE layer on the host will split the request into 64KB chunks. As a result, the VirtioFS process on the DPU will receive 16 separate I/O requests (1MB ÷ 64KB).