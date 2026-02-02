On This Page
- Introduction
- Prerequisites
- Environment
- Architecture
- Configuration Phase
- Execution Phase
- State Machine
- DOCA Sync Event Tear Down
- Alternative Datapath Options
- DOCA Sync Event Sample
Sync Event
DOCA Sync Event API is considered thread-unsafe
DOCA Sync Event does not currently support GPU related features.
DOCA Sync Event (SE) is a software synchronization mechanism for parallel execution across the CPU, DPU, DPA and remote nodes. The SE holds a 64-bit counter which can be updated, read, and waited upon from any of these units to achieve synchronization between executions on them.
To achieve the best performance, DOCA SE defines a subscriber and publisher locality, where:
Publisher – the entity which updates (sets or increments) the event value
Subscriber – the entity which gets and waits upon the SEInfo
Both publisher and subscriber can read (get) the actual counter's value.
Based on hints, DOCA selects memory locality of the SE counter, closer to the subscriber side. Each DOCA SE is configured with a single publisher location and a single subscriber location which can be the CPU or DPU.
The SE control path happens on the CPU (either host CPU or DPU CPU) through the DOCA SE CPU handle. It is possible to retrieve different execution-unit-specific handles (DPU/DPA/GPU/remote handles) by exporting the SE instance through the CPU handle. Each SE handle refers to the DOCA SE instance from which it is retrieved. By using the execution-unit-specific handle, the associated SE instance can be operated from that execution unit.
In a basic scenario, synchronization is achieved by updating the SE from one execution and waiting upon the SE from another execution unit.
DOCA SE can be used as a context which follows the architecture of a DOCA Core Context, it is recommended to read the following sections of the DOCA Core page before proceeding:
DOCA SE based applications can run either on the host machine or on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU target and can involve DPA, GPU and other remote nodes.
Using DOCA SE with DPU requires BlueField to be configured to work in DPU mode as described in BlueField Modes of Operation .
Asynchronous wait on a DOCA SE requires NVIDIA® BlueField-3® or newer.
DOCA SE can be converted to a DOCA Context as defined by DOCA Core. See DOCA Context for more information.
As a context, DOCA SE leverages DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous tasks/events offloaded to hardware.
The figure that follows demonstrates components used by DOCA SE. DOCA Device provides information on the capabilities of the configured HW used by SE to control system resources.
DOCA DPA, GPUNetIO, and RDMA modules are required for cross-device synchronization (could be DPA, GPU, or remote peer respectively).
DOCA SE allows flexible memory management by its ability to specify an external buffer, where a DOCA mmap module handles memory registration for advanced synchronization scenarios.
For asynchronous operation scheduling, SE uses the DOCA Progress Engine (PE) module.
DOCA Sync Event Components Diagram
The following diagram represents DOCA SE synchronization abilities on various devices.
DOCA Sync Event Interaction Diagram
DOCA Sync Event Objects
DOCA SE exposes different types of handles per execution unit as detailed in the following table.
Execution Unit
Type
Description
CPU (host/DPU)
Handle for interacting with the SE from the CPU
DPU
Handle for interacting with the SE from the DPU
DPA
Handle for interacting with the SE from the DPA
GPU
Handle for interacting with the SE from the GPU
Remote net CPU
Handle for interacting with the SE from a remote CPU
Remote net DPA
Handle for interacting with the SE from a remote DPA
Remote net GPU
Handle for interacting with the SE from a remote GPU
Each one of these handle types has its own dedicated API for creating the handle and interacting with it.
Any DOCA SE creation starts with creating CPU handle by calling
doca_sync_event_create API.
After creation, the SE entity could be shared with local PCIe, remote CPU, DPA, and GPU by a dedicated handle creation via the DOCA SE export flow, as illustrated in the following diagram:
Operation Modes
DOCA SE exposes two different APIs for starting it depending on the desired operation mode, synchronous or asynchronous.
Once started, SE operation mode cannot be changed.
Synchronous Mode
Start the SE to operate in synchronous mode by calling
doca_sync_event_start.
In synchronous operation mode, each data path operation (get, update, wait) blocks the calling thread from continuing until the operation is done.
An operation is considered done if the requested change fails and the exact error can be reported or if the requested change has taken effect.
Asynchronous Mode
To start the SE to operate in asynchronous mode, convert the SE instance to
doca_ctx by calling
doca_sync_event_as_ctx. Then use DOCA CTX API to start the SE and DOCA PE API to submit tasks on the SE (see section "DOCA Progress Engine" for more).
Configurations
Mandatory Configurations
These configurations must be set by the application before attempting to start the SE:
DOCA SE CPU handle must be configured by providing the runtime hints on the publisher and subscriber locations. Both the subscriber and publisher locations must be configured using the following APIs:
doca_sync_event_add_publisher_location_<cpu|dpa|gpu|remote_pci|remote_net>
doca_sync_event_add_subscriber_location_<cpu|dpa|gpu|remote_pci>
For the asynchronous use case, at least one task/event type must be configured. See configuration of tasks.
Optional Configurations
If these configurations are not set, a default value is used.
These configurations provide an 8-byte buffer to be used as the backing memory of the SE. If set, it is user responsibility to handle the memory (i.e., preserve the memory allocated during DOCA SE lifecycle and free it after DOCA SE destruction). If not provided, the SE backing memory is allocated by the SE.
doca_sync_event_set_addr
doca_sync_event_set_doca_buf
Export DOCA Sync Event to Another Execution Unit
To use an SE from an execution unit other than the CPU, it must be exported to get a handle for the specific execution unit:
DPA –
doca_sync_event_get_dpa_handlereturns a DOCA SE DPA handle (
doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t) which can be passed to the DPA SE data path APIs from the DPA kernel
GPU –
doca_sync_event_get_gpu_handlereturns a DOCA SE GPU handle (
doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_t) which can be passed to the GPU SE data path APIs for the CUDA kernel
DPU –
doca_sync_event_export_to_remote_pcireturns a blob which can be used from the DPU CPU to instantiate a DOCA SE DPU handle (
struct doca_sync_event) using the
doca_sync_event_create_from_exportfunction
DOCA SE allows notifications from remote peers (remote net) utilizing capabilities of the DOCA RDMA library. The following figure illustrates the remote net export flow:
Remote net CPU –
doca_sync_event_export_to_remote_netreturns a blob which can be used from the remote net CPU to instantiate a DOCA SE remote net CPU handle (
struct doca_sync_event_remote_net) using the
doca_sync_event_remote_net_create_from_exportfunction. The handle can be used directly for submitting asynchronous tasks through the
doca_rdmalibrary or exported to the remote DPA/GPU.
Remote net DPA –
doca_sync_event_remote_net_get_dpa_handlereturns a DOCA SE remote net DPA handle (
doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t) which can be passed to the DPA RDMA data path APIs from a DPA kernel
Remote net GPU –
doca_sync_event_remote_net_get_gpu_handlereturns a DOCA SE remote net GPU handle (
doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_remote_net_t) which can be passed to the GPU RDMA data path APIs from a CUDA kernel
The CPU handle (
struct doca_sync_event) can be exported only to the location where the SE is configured.
Prior to calling any export function, users must first verify it is supported by calling the corresponding export capability getter:
doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_dpa_supported,
doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_gpu_supported,
doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_remote_pci_supported, or
doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_remote_net_supported.
Prior to calling any
*_create_from_export function, users must first verify it is supported by calling the corresponding create from the export capability getter:
doca_sync_event_cap_is_create_from_export_supported or
doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_create_from_export_supported.
Once created from an export, both the SE DPU handle
struct doca_sync_event and the SE remote net CPU handle
struct doca_sync_event_remote_net cannot be configured, but only the SE DPU handle must be started before it is used.
Data exported in
doca_sync_event_export_to_* functions contains sensitive information. Make sure to pass this data through a secure channel!
Device Support
DOCA SE needs a device to operate. For instructions on selecting a device, see DOCA Core device discovery.
Both NVIDIA® BlueField ®
-2 and BlueField ®
-3 devices are supported as well as any
doca_dev is supported.
Asynchronous wait (blocking/polling) is supported on NVIDIA® BlueField ® -3 and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 and later.
As device capabilities may change in the future (see DOCA Capability Check), it is recommended to choose your device using any relevant capability method (starting with the prefix
doca_sync_event_cap_*).
Capability APIs to query whether sync event can be constructed from export blob:
doca_sync_event_cap_is_create_from_export_supported
doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_create_from_export_supported
Capability APIs to query whether sync event can be exported to other execution units:
doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_remote_pci_supported
doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_dpa_supported
doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_gpu_supported
doca_sync_event_cap_is_export_to_remote_net_supported
doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_export_to_dpa_supported
doca_sync_event_cap_remote_net_is_export_to_gpu_supported
Capability APIs to query whether an asynchronous task is supported:
doca_sync_event_cap_task_get_is_supported
doca_sync_event_cap_task_notify_set_is_supported
doca_sync_event_cap_task_notify_add_is_supported
doca_sync_event_cap_task_wait_eq_is_supported
doca_sync_event_cap_task_wait_neq_is_supported
This section describes execution on CPU. For additional execution environments refer to section "Alternative Datapath Options".
DOCA Sync Event Data Path Operations
The DOCA SE synchronization mechanism is achieved using exposed datapath operations. The API exposes a function for "writing" to the SE and for "reading" the SE.
The synchronous API is a set of functions which can be called directly by the user, while the asynchronous API is exposed by defining a corresponding
doca_task for each synchronous function to be submitted on a DOCA PE (see DOCA Progress Engine and DOCA Context for additional information).
Remote net CPU handle (
struct doca_sync_event_remote_net) can be used for submitting asynchronous tasks using the DOCA RDMA library.
Prior to asynchronous task submission, users must check if the job is supported using
doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_task_<task_type>_is_supported.
The following subsections describe the DOCA SE datapath operation with respect to synchronous and asynchronous operation modes.
Publishing on DOCA Sync Event
Setting DOCA Sync Event Value
Users can set DOCA SE to a 64-bit value:
Synchronously by calling
doca_sync_event_update_set
Asynchronously by submitting a
doca_sync_event_task_notify_settask
Adding to DOCA Sync Event Value
Users can atomically increment the value of a DOCA SE:
Synchronously by calling
doca_sync_event_update_add
Asynchronously by submitting a
doca_sync_event_task_notify_addtask
Subscribe on DOCA Sync Event
Getting DOCA Sync Event Value
Users can get the value of a DOCA SE:
Synchronously by calling
doca_sync_event_get
Asynchronously by submitting a
doca_sync_event_task_gettask
Waiting on DOCA Sync Event
Waiting for an event is the main operation for achieving synchronization between different execution units.
Users can wait until an SE reaches a specific value in a variety of ways.
Synchronously
doca_sync_event_wait_gt waits for the value of a DOCA SE to be greater than a specified value in a "polling busy wait" manner (100% processor utilization). This API enables users to wait for an SE in real time.
doca_sync_event_wait_gt_yield waits for the value of a DOCA SE to be greater than a specified value in a "periodically busy wait" manner. After each polling iteration, the calling thread relinquishes the CPU, so a new thread gets to run. This API allows a tradeoff between real-time polling to CPU starvation.
doca_sync_event_wait_eq waits for the value of a DOCA SE to be equal to a specified value in a "polling busy wait" manner (100% processor utilization). This API enables users to wait for an SE in real time.
doca_sync_event_wait_eq_yield waits for the value of a DOCA SE to be equal to a specified value in a "periodically busy wait" manner. After each polling iteration, the calling thread relinquishes the CPU so a new thread gets to run. This API allows a tradeoff between real-time polling to CPU starvation.
doca_sync_event_wait_neq waits for the value of a DOCA SE to not be equal to a specified value in a "polling busy wait" manner (100% processor utilization). This API enables users to wait for an SE in real time.
doca_sync_event_wait_neq_yield waits for the value of a DOCA SE to not be equal to a specified value in a "periodically busy wait" manner. After each polling iteration, the calling thread relinquishes the CPU so a new thread gets to run. This API allows a tradeoff between real-time polling to CPU starvation.
This wait method is supported only from the CPU.
Asynchronously
DOCA SE exposes an asynchronous wait method by defining a
doca_sync_event_task_wait_eq and
doca_sync_event_task_wait_neq tasks.
Users can wait for wait-job completion in the following methods:
Blocking – get a
doca_event_handle_tfrom the
doca_peto blocking-wait on
Polling – poll the wait task by calling
doca_pe_progress
Asynchronous wait (blocking/polling) is supported on BlueField-3 and ConnectX-7 and later.
Users may leverage the
doca_sync_event_task_get job to implement asynchronous wait by asynchronously submitting the task on a DOCA PE and comparing the result to some threshold.
Tasks
DOCA SE context exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage the DPU hardware according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Task.
Get Task
The get task retrieves the value of a DOCA SE.
Task Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
-
Task Input
Common input described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Return value
8-bytes memory pointer to hold the DOCA SE value
Task Output
Common output described in DOCA Core Task .
Task Completion Success
After the task is completed successfully, the return value memory holds the DOCA SE value.
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter a stopping state if a fatal error occurs
The return value memory may be modified
Task Limitations
All limitations are described in DOCA Core Task.
Notify Set Task
The notify set task allows setting the value of a DOCA SE.
Task Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
-
Task Input
Common input described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Set value
64-bit value to set the DOCA SE value to
Task Output
Common output described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
After the task is completed successfully, the DOCA SE value is set to the given set value.
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway, the context may enter a stopping state if a fatal error occurs.
Task Limitations
This operation is not atomic. Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task.
Notify Add Task
The notify add task allows atomically setting the value of a DOCA SE.
Task Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
-
Task Input
Common input described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Increment value
64-bit value to atomically increment the DOCA SE value by
Fetched value
8-bytes memory pointer to hold the DOCA SE value before the increment
Task Output
Common output described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
After the task is completed successfully, the following occurs:
The DOCA SE value is incremented according to the given increment value
The fetched value memory holds the DOCA SE value before the increment
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter a stopping state if a fatal error occurs
The fetched value memory may be modified.
Task Limitations
All limitations are described in DOCA Core Task.
Wait Equal-to Task
The wait-equal task allows atomically waiting for a DOCA SE value to be equal to some threshold.
Task Configuration
Description
API to set the configuration
API to query support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
-
Task Input
Common input described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Wait threshold
64-bit value to wait for the DOCA SE value to be equal to
Mask
64-bit mask to apply on the DOCA SE value before comparing with the wait threshold
Task Output
Common output described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
After the task is completed successfully, the following occurs:
The DOCA SE value is equal to the given wait threshold.
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway, the context may enter a stopping state if a fatal error occurs.
Task Limitations
Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task.
Wait Not-equal-to Task
The wait-not-equal task allows atomically waiting for a DOCA SE value to not be equal to some threshold.
Task Configuration
Description
API to set the configuration
API to query support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
-
Task Input
Common input described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Wait threshold
64-bit value to wait for the DOCA SE value to be not equal to
Mask
64-bit mask to apply on the DOCA SE value before comparing with the wait threshold
Task Output
Common output described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Completion Success
After the task is completed successfully, the following occurs:
The DOCA SE value is not equal to the given wait threshold.
Task Completion Failure
If the task fails midway, the context may enter a stopping state if a fatal error occurs.
Task Limitations
Limitations are described in DOCA Core Task.
Events
DOCA SE context exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen unexpectedly, according to the DOCA Core architecture.
The only event DOCA SE context exposes is common events as described in DOCA Core Event.
The DOCA SE context follows the Context state machine as described in DOCA Core Context State Machine.
The following subsection describe how to move to specific states and what is allowed in each state.
Idle
In this state, it is expected that the application will:
Destroy the context; or
Start the context
Allowed operations in this state:
Configure the context according to section "Configurations"
Start the context
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
None
Create the context
Running
Call stop after making sure all tasks have been freed
Stopping
Call progress until all tasks are completed and then freed
Starting
This state cannot be reached.
Running
In this state, it is expected that the application will:
Allocate and submit tasks
Call progress to complete tasks and/or receive events
Allowed operations in this state:
Allocate previously configured task
Submit an allocated task
Call stop
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Idle
Call start after configuration
Stopping
In this state, it is expected that the application will:
Call progress to complete all inflight tasks (tasks will complete with failure)
Free any completed tasks
Allowed operations in this state:
Call progress
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Running
Call progress and fatal error occurs
Running
Call stop without freeing all tasks
Multiple SE handles (for different execution units) associated with the same DOCA SE instance can live simultaneously, though the teardown flow is performed only from the CPU on the CPU handle.
Users must validate active handles associated with the CPU handle during the teardown flow because DOCA SE does not do that.
Stopping DOCA Sync Event
To stop a DOCA SE:
Synchronous – call
doca_sync_event_stopon the CPU handle
Asynchronous – stop the DOCA context associated with the DOCA SE instance
Stopping a DOCA SE must be followed by destruction. Refer to section "Destroying DOCA Sync Event" for details.
Destroying DOCA Sync Event
Once stopped, a DOCA SE instance can be destroyed by calling
doca_sync_event_destroy on the CPU handle.
Remote net CPU handle instance terminates and frees by calling
doca_sync_event_remote_net_destroy on the remote net CPU handle.
Upon destruction, all the internal resources are released, allocated memory is freed, associated
doca_ctx (if it exists) is destroyed, and any associated exported handles (other than CPU handles) and their resources are destroyed.
DOCA SE supports datapath on CPU (see section " Execution Phase") and also on DPA and GPU.
GPU Datapath
DOCA SE does not currently support GPU related features.
DPA Datapath
An SE with DPA-subscriber configuration currently supports synchronous APIs only.
Once a DOCA SE DPA handle (
doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t) has been retrieved it can be used within a DOCA DPA kernel as described in DOCA DPA Sync Event.
This section provides DOCA SE sample implementation on top of the BlueField DPU.
The sample demonstrates how to share an SE between the host and the DPU while simultaneously interacting with the event from both the host and DPU sides using different handles.
Running DOCA Sync Event Sample
Refer to the following documents:
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_common/sync_event_<local|remote>_pci meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildNote
The binary
doca_sync_event_<local|remote>_pciis created under
/tmp/build/.
Sample usage:
Usage: doca_sync_event_remote_pci [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -d, --pci-addr Device PCI address -r, --rep-pci-addr DPU representor PCI address --async Start DOCA Sync Event in asynchronous mode (synchronous mode by
default) --async_num_tasks Async num tasks
forasynchronous mode --atomic Update DOCA Sync Event using Add operation (Set operation by
default)Note
The flag
--rep-pci-addris relevant only for the DPU.
For additional information per sample, use the
-hoption:
/tmp/build/doca_sync_event_<
local|remote>_pci -h
Samples
Sync Event Remote PCIe
This sample should be run (on the DPU or on the host) before Sync Event Local PCIe.
This sample demonstrates creating an SE from an export which is associated with an SE on a local PCIe (host or the DPU) and interacting with the SE to achieve synchronization between the host and DPU.
The sample logic includes:
Reading configuration files and saving their content into local buffers.
Locating and opening DOCA devices and DOCA representors (if running on the DPU) matching the given PCIe addresses.
Initializing DOCA Comm Channel.
Receiving SE blob through Comm Channel.
Creating SE from export.
Starting the above SE in the requested operation mode (synchronous or asynchronous).
Interacting with the SE:
Waiting for signal from the host – synchronously or asynchronously (with busy wait polling) according to user input.
Signaling the SE for the host – synchronously or asynchronously, using set or atomic add, according to user input.
Cleaning all resources.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_common/sync_event_remote_pci/sync_event_remote_pci_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_common/sync_event_remote_pci/sync_event_remote_pci_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_common/sync_event_remote_pci/meson.build
Sync Event Local PCIe
This sample should run (on the DPU or on the Host) only after Sync Event Remote PCIe has been started.
This sample demonstrates how to initialize a SE to be shared with a remote PCIe (host or the DPU) how to export it to a remote PCIe, and how to interact with the SE to achieve synchronization between the host and DPU.
The sample logic includes:
Reading configuration files and saving their content into local buffers.
Locating and opening DOCA devices and DOCA representors (if running on the DPU) matching the given PCIe addresses.
Creating and configuring the SE to be shared with a remote PCIe.
Starting the above SE in the requested operation mode (synchronous or asynchronous).
Initializing DOCA Comm Channel.
Exporting the SE and sending it through the Comm Channel.
Interacting with the SE :
Signaling the SE for the remote PCIe – synchronously or asynchronously, using set or atomic add, according to user input.
Waiting for a signal – synchronously or asynchronously, with busy wait polling, according to user input.
Cleaning all resources.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_common/sync_event_local_pci/sync_event_local_pci_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_common/sync_event_local_pci/sync_event_local_pci_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_common/sync_event_local_pci/meson.build