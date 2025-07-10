Time stamping is off by default and should be enabled before use.

To enable time stamping for a socket, call setsockopt() with SO_TIMESTAMPING and with the following flags:

SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_HARDWARE Try to obtain send time-stamp in hardware SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_SOFTWARE If SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_HARDWARE is off or fails, then do it in software SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_HARDWARE Return the original, unmodified time-stamp as generated by the hardware SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_SOFTWARE If SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_HARDWARE is off or fails, then do it in software SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RAW_HARDWARE Return original raw hardware time-stamp SOF_TIMESTAMPING_SYS_HARDWARE Return hardware time-stamp transformed into the system time base SOF_TIMESTAMPING_SOFTWARE Return system time-stamp generated in software SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX/RX Determine how time-stamps are generated SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RAW/SYS Determine how they are reported

To enable time stamping for a network device, admin privileged users may enable/disable time stamping through calling ioctl (sock, SIOCSH-WTSTAMP, &ifreq) with the following values:

Send side time sampling, enabled by ifreq.hwtstamp_config.tx_type when: Copy Copied! enum hwtstamp_tx_types { HWTSTAMP_TX_OFF, HWTSTAMP_TX_ON, HWTSTAMP_TX_ONESTEP_SYNC, }; Note: for send side time stamping currently only HWTSTAMP_TX_OFF and HWTSTAMP_TX_ON are supported.

Receive side time sampling, enabled by ifreq.hwtstamp_config.rx_filter when: Collapse Source Copy Copied! enum hwtstamp_rx_filters { HWTSTAMP_FILTER_NONE, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_ALL, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_SOME, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V1_L4_EVENT, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V1_L4_SYNC, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V1_L4_DELAY_REQ, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L4_EVENT, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L4_SYNC, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L4_DELAY_REQ, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L2_EVENT, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L2_SYNC, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L2_DELAY_REQ, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_EVENT, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_SYNC, HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_DELAY_REQ, }; Note: for receive side time stamping currently only HWTSTAMP_FILTER_NONE and HWTSTAMP_FILTER_ALL are supported.

Once time stamping is enabled time stamp is placed in the socket Ancillary data. recvmsg() can be used to get this control message for regular incoming packets. For send time stamps the outgoing packet is looped back to the socket's error queue with the send time-stamp(s) attached. It can be received with recvmsg ( flags=MSG_ERRQUEUE ). The call returns the original outgoing packet data including all headers prepended down to and including the link layer, the scm_time-stamping control message and a sock_extended_err control message with ee_errno==ENOMSG and ee_origin==SO_EE_ORIGIN_TIMESTAMPING . A socket with such a pending bounced packet is ready for reading as far as select() is concerned. If the outgoing packet has to be fragmented, then only the first fragment is time stamped and returned to the sending socket.

Note When time stamping is enabled, VLAN stripping is disabled. For more info please refer to Documentation/networking/timestamping.txt in kernel.org.

Note On ConnectX-4 adapters and above, when time stamping is enabled, RX CQE compression is disabled (features are mutually exclusive).





To display time-stamping capabilities via ethtool:

Copy Copied! ethtool -T eth<x>

Example output:

Copy Copied! ethtool -T eth0 Time stamping parameters for p2p1: Capabilities: hardware-transmit (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_HARDWARE) software-transmit (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_SOFTWARE) hardware-receive (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_HARDWARE) software-receive (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_SOFTWARE) software-system-clock (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_SOFTWARE) hardware-raw-clock (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RAW_HARDWARE) PTP Hardware Clock: 1 Hardware Transmit Timestamp Modes: off (HWTSTAMP_TX_OFF) on (HWTSTAMP_TX_ON) Hardware Receive Filter Modes: none (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_NONE) all (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_ALL)

For more details on PTP Hardware Clock, please refer to: https://www.kernel.org/doc/Documentation/ptp/ptp.txt

As a result of Receive Side Steering (RSS) PTP traffic coming to UDP ports 319 and 320, it may reach the user space application in an out of order manner. In order to prevent this, PTP traffic needs to be steered to single RX ring using ethtool.

Example:

Copy Copied! # ethtool -u ens7 8 RX rings available Total 0 rules # ethtool -U ens7 flow-type udp4 dst-port 319 action 0 loc 1 # ethtool -U ens7 flow-type udp4 dst-port 320 action 0 loc 0 # ethtool -u ens7 8 RX rings available Total 2 rules Filter: 0 Rule Type: UDP over IPv4 Src IP addr: 0.0 . 0.0 mask: 255.255 . 255.255 Dest IP addr: 0.0 . 0.0 mask: 255.255 . 255.255 TOS: 0x0 mask: 0xff Src port: 0 mask: 0xffff Dest port: 320 mask: 0x0 Action: Direct to queue 0 Filter: 1 Rule Type: UDP over IPv4 Src IP addr: 0.0 . 0.0 mask: 255.255 . 255.255 Dest IP addr: 0.0 . 0.0 mask: 255.255 . 255.255 TOS: 0x0 mask: 0xff Src port: 0 mask: 0xffff Dest port: 319 mask: 0x0 Action: Direct to queue 0





Note This feature is supported on ConnectX-6 Dx and above adapter cards only.

Transmitted packet time-stamping accuracy can be improved when using a timestamp generated at the port level instead of a timestamp generated upon CQE creation. Tx port time stamping better reflects the actual time of a packet's transmission.

Normal Send queues (SQs) are open with CQE time-stamp support. When this feature is enabled, the driver is expected to open extra Tx port time-stamped SQ per traffic class (TC).

The stream must meet the following conditions in order to be transmitted through a Tx port time-stamped SQ.

SKBTX_HW_TSTAMP flag was set at tx_flag ( SO_TIMESTAMPING was set via setsockopt() or similarly) Packet type is: Non-IP, with EtherType of PTP over IEEE 802.3 (0x88f7); or

UDP over IPv4/IPv6

This feature is disabled by default in order to avoid extra SQ memory allocations. The feature can be enabled or disabled using the following command:

Copy Copied! ethtool --set-priv-flags <ifs-name> tx_port_ts <on/off>





Note This feature is supported on ConnectX-6 Dx and above adapter cards only.

The device timestamp operates in one of two modes: real-time or free-running internal time.

Free-Running Internal Time Mode – In this mode, the device clock cannot be edited. Driver or user space must adjust the timestamps to real-time nanoseconds.

Real-Time Mode – In this mode, the hardware clock can be adjusted, providing timestamps already translated into real-time nanoseconds.

Both modes are global per device. Once a mode is configured, all clock-related features (e.g., PPS, CQE TS, PCIe BAR) operate exclusively with the selected clock mode.

By default, the hardware is set to free-running internal time mode. The driver adjusts the hardware real-time clock based on PTP daemon clock updates.

Only Physical Functions (PFs) can modify the hardware real-time clock. Adjustments from Virtual Functions (VFs) are ignored (treated as no-operations). If multiple PFs attempt to modify the clock, the device selects one as the designated clock provider. If the designated provider fails to send updates within a specific period, the device may replace it with another PF. Other inputs during this period are also treated as no-operations.

CQE hardware timestamp format for ConnectX-6 Dx and ConnectX-6 Lx NICs is 64 bit, as follows:

Copy Copied! {32bit sec, 32 bit nsec}





To enable the feature:

Set REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE in NV_CONFIG via mlxconfig Restart the driver.