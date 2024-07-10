DOCA SDK Architecture

The DOCA SDK allows applications to offload resource intensive tasks to HW, such as encryption, and compression.

The SDK also allows applications to offload network related tasks, such as packet acquisition, and RDMA send.

As such DPUs/NICs provide dedicated HW processing units for executing such tasks.

The DOCA device subsystem provides an abstraction of the HW processing units referred to as device.

DOCA Device subsystem provides means to:

Discover available hardware acceleration units provided by DPUs/NICs

Query capabilities and properties of available hardware acceleration units

Open device to enable libraries to allocate and share resources necessary for HW acceleration

On a given system there can be multiple available devices. An application can choose a device based on the following characteristics:

Topology - E.g., PCIe address

Capabilities - E.g., Encryption support

DOCA Core supports two DOCA Device types:

Local device – this is an actual device exposed in the local system (DPU or host) and can perform DOCA library processing jobs. This can be a PCI physical function (PF) virtual function (VF) or scalable function (SF)

Representor device – this is a representation of a local device. The represented local device is usually on the host (except for SFs) and the representor is always on the DPU side (a proxy on the DPU for the host-side device).

The following figure provides an example of host local devices with representors on DPU:

Note The diagram shows typical topology when using a DPU in DPU mode as described in NVIDIA BlueField DPU Modes of Operation .

The diagram shows a DPU (on the right side of the figure) connected to a host (on the left). The host has physical function PF0 with a child virtual function VF0.

The DPU side has a representor-device per each host function in a 1-to-1 relation (e.g., hpf0 is the representor device for the host's PF0 device and so on) as well as a representor for each SF function, such that both the SF and its representor reside in the DPU.

For more details about DOCA Device subsystem, see section "DOCA Device".