DOCA-based containers consist of two main categories:

DOCA Base Images – containerized DOCA environments for both runtime and development. Used either by developers for their development environment or in the process of containerizing a DOCA-based solution.

DOCA Services – containerized DOCA-based products

The process of developing and containerizing a DOCA-based product is described in the following sections.

Before containerizing a product, users must first design and develop it using the same process for a bare-metal deployment on the BlueField DPU.

This process consists of the steps:

Identifying the requirements for the DOCA-based solution. Reviewing the feature set offered by the DOCA SDK libraries, as shown in detail in their respective programming guides. Starting the development process by following our Developer Guide to make the best use of our provided tips and tools. Testing the developed solution.

Once the developed product is mature enough, it is time to start containerizing it.

In this process, it is recommended to make use of DOCA's provided base-images, as available on DOCA's NGC page.

Three image flavors are provided:

base-rt – includes the DOCA runtime, using the most basic runtime environment required by DOCA's SDK

full-rt – builds on the previous image and includes the full list of runtime packages, which are all user-mode components that can be found under the doca-runtime package

devel – builds on the previous image and adds headers and development tools for developing and debugging DOCA applications. This image is particularly useful for multi-stage builds.

All images are preconfigured to use to the DOCA repository of the matching DOCA version. This means that installing an additional DOCA package as part of a Dockerfile / within the development container can be done using the following commands:

Copy Copied! apt update apt install < package name>

For DOCA and CUDA environments, there are similar flavors for these images combined with CUDA's images:

base-rt (DOCA) + base (CUDA)

full-rt (DOCA) + runtime (CUDA)

devel (DOCA) + devel (CUDA)

Once the containerized solution is mature enough, users may start profiling it in preparation for a production-grade deployment.

As mentioned in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU Container Deployment Guide, the current deployment model of containers on top of the DPU is based on kubelet-standalone. And more specifically, this Kubernetes-based deployment makes use of YAML files to describe the resources required by the pod such as:

CPU

RAM

Huge pages

It is recommended to profile your product so as to estimate the resources it requires (under regular deployments, as well as under stress testing) so that the YAML would contain an accurate "resources" section. This allows an administrator to better understand what the requirements are for deploying your service, as well as allow the k8s infrastructure to ensure that the service is not misbehaving once deployed.

Once done, the containerized DOCA-based product is ready for the final testing rounds, after which it will be ready for deployment in production environments.