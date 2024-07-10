DOCA Documentation v2.5.2 (2023 LTS U2)
DOCA SHA

This guide provides developer focused instructions on deploying and programming the DOCA SHA library.

Introduction

The DOCA SHA library provides a flexible and unified API to leverage the SHA offload engine present in the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU. For more information on SHA (secure hash standard algorithm), please review the FIPS 180-4 specifications.

Note

SHA hardware acceleration engine is only available on the BlueField-2 DPU. Thus, the DOCA SHA library is not available for BlueField-3 DPUs.

SHA is commonly used in cryptography to generate a given hash value for a supplied input buffer. Depending on the SHA algorithm used, the message length may vary: Any length less than 264 bits for SHA-1, SHA-224, and SHA-256, or less than 2128 bits for SHA-384, SHA-512, SHA-512/224, and SHA-512/256. The resulting output from a SHA operation is called a message digest. The message digests range in length from 160 to 512 bits depending on the selected SHA algorithm. As expected from any cryptography algorithm, any change to a message will, with a very high probability, result in a different message digest and verification failure.

SHA is typically used with other cryptographic algorithms, such as digital signature algorithms and keyed-hash message authentication codes, or in the generation of random numbers.

The DOCA SHA library supports three SHA algorithms, SHA-1, SHA-256, and SHA-512, and aims to comply with the OpenSSL SHA implementation standard. It supports both one-shot and stateful SHA calculations.

  • One-shot means that the input message is composed of a single segment of data and, therefore, the SHA operation is completed in a single step (i.e., one single SHA engine enqueue and dequeue operation)

  • Stateful means that the input message is composed of many segments of data and, therefore, its SHA calculation needs more than one SHA enqueue and dequeue operation to finish. During any stateful operation, other SHA operations can also be executed.

Prerequisites

DOCA SHA applications can run either on the host machine or directly on the crypto-enabled DPU target. As the DOCA SHA leverages the SHA engine, users must make sure it is enabled:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ sudo mlxfwmanager

In the output, make sure that Crypto Enabled appears in the command output in the Description line.

Architecture

The following diagram shows how the DOCA SHA library receives a message and outputs a message digest.

From an application level, the DOCA SHA library can be seen as a black box. DOCA SHA outputs a response regardless of the nature of the input message.

sha-arch-diagram-version-1-modificationdate-1702684755897-api-v2.png

  • In a one-shot SHA situation, the single output is the correct message digest

  • In a stateful SHA situation, multiple outputs are expected corresponding to multiple inputs but only the last output is the correct message digest

API

In the following sections, additional details about the library API are provided. For more information, please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Library APIs reference.

doca_sha_job_type

The enum defines six job types in the DOCA SHA library.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
enum doca_sha_job_type {
	DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1 = DOCA_ACTION_SHA_FIRST + 1,
	DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA256,
	DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA512,
	DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL,
	DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA256_PARTIAL,
	DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA512_PARTIAL,
};

  • DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1; DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA256; DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA512 – used to specify a one-shot SHA calculation

  • DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL; DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA256_PARTIAL; DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA512_PARTIAL – used to specify a stateful SHA calculation

DOCA SHA Output Length Macro

These macros define the smallest SHA response buffer length corresponding to different job types.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#define DOCA_SHA1_BYTE_COUNT       20
#define DOCA_SHA256_BYTE_COUNT     32
#define DOCA_SHA512_BYTE_COUNT     64

  • DOCA_SHA1_BYTE_COUNT – number of message digest bytes for SHA1_PARTIAL and SHA1_PARTIAL

  • DOCA_SHA256_BYTE_COUNT – number of message digest bytes for SHA256_PARTIAL and SHA256_PARTIAL

  • DOCA_SHA512_BYTE_COUNT – number of message digest bytes for SHA512_PARTIAL and SHA512_PARTIAL

doca_sha_job_flags

The enum defines flags used for doca_sha_job construction.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
enum doca_sha_job_flags {
	DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE = 0, 
	DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL
};

  • DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE – the default flag suitable for all SHA jobs

  • DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL – signifies that the current input is the final segment of a whole stateful job

doca_sha_job

This is the DOCA SHA job definition, suitable for one-shot SHA job types, DOCA_ JOB_SHA1/256/512.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct doca_sha_job {
	struct doca_job base; 
	struct doca_buf *req_buf;
	struct doca_buf *resp_buf;
	uint64_t flags;
};

  • base – an opaque doca_job structure

  • req_buf – the doca_buf containing the input message

  • resp_buf – the doca_buf used for the output message digest

  • flags – the doca_sha_job_flags

doca_sha_partial_session

An opaque structure used in a stateful SHA job.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct doca_sha_partial_session;


doca_sha_partial_job

This is the DOCA SHA job definition, suitable for stateful SHA job types, DOCA_JOB_SHA1/256/512_PARTIAL.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct doca_sha_partial_job {
	struct doca_sha_job sha_job;
	struct doca_sha_partial_session *session;
};

  • sha_job – contain the fields for the input message, output message digest, and flags

  • session – contain the state information for a stateful SHA calculation

doca_sha

An opaque structure for DOCA SHA API.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct doca_sha;


doca_sha_create

Before performing any SHA operation, it is essential to create a doca_sha object.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_sha_create(struct doca_sha **ctx);

  • ctx [in/out]doca_sha object to be created

  • Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

doca_sha_destroy

Used to destroy a doca_sha object after a SHA operation is done:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_sha_destroy(struct doca_sha *ctx);

  • ctx [in]doca_sha object to be destroyed; it is created by doca_sha_create()

  • Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

doca_sha_job_get_supported

Check whether a device can perform doca_sha jobs.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_sha_destroy(struct doca_sha *ctx);

  • devinfo [in] – a pointer to the doca_devinfo object

  • job_type [in]doca_sha job type enum

  • Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

doca_sha_get_max_list_buf_num_elem

Get the maximum linked_list doca_buf count for the source buffer in a doca_sha job.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_sha_get_max_list_buf_num_elem(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint32_t *max_list_num_elem);

  • devinfo [in] – a pointer to the doca_devinfo object

  • max_list_num_elem [out] – maximum linked list doca_buf count

  • Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

doca_sha_get_max_src_buffer_size

Get the maximum buffer byte count for the source buffer in a doca_sha job.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_sha_get_max_src_buffer_size(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint64_t *max_buffer_size);

  • devinfo [in] – a pointer to the doca_devinfo object

  • max_buffer_size [out] – maximum buffer byte count

  • Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

doca_sha_get_min_dst_buffer_size

Get the minimum buffer byte count for the destination buffer in a doca_sha job.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_sha_get_max_src_buffer_size(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint64_t *max_buffer_size);

  • devinfo [in] – A pointer to the doca_devinfo object

  • job_type [in]doca_sha job type enum

  • min_buffer_size [out] – Minimum buffer byte count

  • Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

doca_sha_get_hardware_supported

Check that a doca_sha engine is supported.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_sha_get_hardware_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo);

  • devinfo [in] – a pointer to the doca_devinfo object

  • Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

doca_sha_as_ctx

Convert a doca_sha object into a doca object:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct doca_ctx *doca_sha_as_ctx(struct doca_sha *ctx);

  • ctx [in] – a pointer to the doca_sha object

  • doca_ctx [out] – a pointer to the doca object

  • Returns – a pointer to the doca object on success, NULL otherwise

doca_sha_partial_session_create

Before doing any stateful SHA calculation, it is necessary to create a doca_sha_partial_session object to keep the state information:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_sha_partial_session_create(
        struct doca_sha *ctx,
        struct doca_workq *workq,
        struct doca_sha_partial_session **session);

  • ctx [in] – a pointer to the doca_sha object

  • workq [in] – a pointer to the doca_workq object

  • session [in/out] – a pointer to the doca_sha_partial_session object to be created

  • Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

doca_sha_partial_session_destroy

Free stateful SHA session resource:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_sha_partial_session_destroy(
	struct doca_sha *ctx,
	struct doca_workq *workq,
	struct doca_sha_partial_session *session);

  • ctx [in] – a pointer to the doca_sha object

  • workq [in] – a pointer to the doca_workq object

  • session [in] – a pointer to the doca_sha_partial_session object to be freed

  • Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

doca_sha_partial_session_copy

Copy the stateful SHA session resource:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_sha_partial_session_copy( 
        struct doca_sha *ctx, 
        struct doca_workq *workq, 
        struct doca_sha_partial_session *from, 
        struct doca_sha_partial_session *to);

  • ctx [in] – a pointer to the doca_sha object

  • workq [in] – a pointer to the doca_workq object

  • from [in] – a pointer to the source doca_sha_partial_session object to be copied

  • to [out] – a pointer to the destination doca_sha_partial_session object

  • Returns – DOCA_SUCCESS on success, error code otherwise

Capabilities and Limitations

Supported SHA algorithms:

  • SHA1

  • SHA256

  • SHA512

Output message digest length:

  • 20B for SHA1

  • 32B for SHA256

  • 64B for SHA512

Maximum single job size:

  • For one-shot SHA calculation, the input message size must be ≤ 231

  • For stateful SHA calculation, the accumulated input message size must be ≤ 231

Stateful SHA job length requirement:

  • For SHA1/256_PARTIAL, only the last segment allows its byte_count != multiple-of-64

  • For SHA512_PARTIAL, only the last segment allows its byte_count != multiple-of-128

Troubleshooting

Performing One-shot SHA Calculation

  1. Construct a doca_sha_job:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    struct doca_sha_job job = {
	.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1,
 	.req_buf   = user_req_buf,
	.resp_buf  = user_resp_buf,
	.flags     = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE
};

  2. Submit the job until DOCA_SUCCESS is received:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    In synchronous mode, we can use:
ret = doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.base);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;

    If doca_workq_submit() returns DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE, it means the job construction has a problem. If it returns DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE, it indicates a fatal internal error and the whole engine must be reinitialized.

    In asynchronous mode, doca_workq_submit() may return DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY. In that case, you must first call doca_workq_progress_retrieve() to receive a response so that the job resource can be freed, then retry calling doca_workq_submit().

    Possible doca_workq_submit() return codes:

    • DOCA_SUCCESS

    • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE

    • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY

    • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE

  3. To retrieve a job response until DOCA_SUCCESS is received:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    while ((ret = doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE)) == DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;

    If doca_workq_progress_retrieve() returns DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE it means invalid input is received. If it returns DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED, it signifies fatal internal error and the whole engine needs reinitialized.

    Possible doca_workq_progress_retrieve() return codes:

    • DOCA_SUCCESS

    • DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE

    • DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY

    • DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE

Performing Stateful SHA Calculation

This section describes the steps to finish a stateful SHA1 calculation, assuming the whole job is composed of three or more segments.

  1. Obtain a doca_sha_partial_session:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_sha_partial_session *session;
doca_sha_partial_session_create(ctx, workq, &session);

  2. Construct a doca_sha_partial_job for the first segment:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    struct doca_sha_partial_job job = {
	.sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL,
 	.sha_job.req_buf   = user_req_buf_of_1st_segment,
	.sha_job.resp_buf  = user_resp_buf,
	.sha_job.flags     = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE,
	.session           = session,
};

  3. Submit the job for the first segment:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ret = doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.base);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;

  4. Wait until first segment processing is done:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    while ((ret = doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE)) == DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;

    The purpose of this call is to make sure the first segment processing is finished before continuing to send the next segment, as it is necessary to sequentially process all segments for a correct message digest generation. The user_resp_buf at this moment contains garbage values.

  5. For the second segment, repeat the previous three steps:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    struct doca_sha_partial_job job = {
	.sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL,
 	.sha_job.req_buf   = user_req_buf_of_2nd_segment,
	.sha_job.resp_buf  = user_resp_buf,
	.sha_job.flags     = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE,
	.session           = session,
};
 
ret = doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.base);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;
 
while ((ret = doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE)) == DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;

    The purpose of this call is still to make sure the second segment processing is finished. The user user_resp_buf at this moment still contains garbage values.

  6. All subsequent segments repeat the same process.

  7. For the last segment, repeat the same process while setting the special flag for the last segment:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    struct doca_sha_partial_job job = {
	.sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL,
 	.sha_job.req_buf   = user_req_buf_of_the_last_segment,
	.sha_job.resp_buf  = user_resp_buf,
	.sha_job.flags     = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_LAST,
	.session           = session,
};
 
ret = doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.base);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;
 
while ((ret = doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE)) == DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;

    After the DOCA_SUCCESS event of the last segment is received the processing of the whole job is done now. You can get the expected SHA message digest from the user_resp_buf now.

  8. Release the session object:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_sha_partial_session_destroy(ctx, workq, session);

Notes:

  • Before submitting the first segment, call doca_sha_partial_session_create() to obtain a "session" object.

  • During the whole process, make sure to use the same doca_sha_partial_session object used for all segments of the entire job.

  • If a session object is released before the whole stateful SHA is finished, or if different objects are used for a stateful SHA, the job submission may fail due to job validity check failure. Even the job submission succeeds, a wrong SHA message digest is expected.

  • The session resource is limited, it is the user's responsibility to properly call doca_sha_partial_session_destroy() to make sure all allocated session objects are released.

  • For the last segment, the DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL flag must be set.

  • If DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL is not properly set, the engine assumes an intermediate partial SHA calculation and returns an invalid SHA message digest. As only the user knows when the last segment arrives, it is their responsibility to properly set this flag.

  • Make sure the SHA_PARTIAL segment length requirements are In this example, the first and second segments' byte count must be a multiple of 64. Otherwise, the job submission may fail due to job validity check failure.

Using Session Copy

This section describes the steps for utilizing session_copy() to reduce the stateful SHA calculation overhead.

The example assumes there are two whole jobs, job_0 and job_1, where job_0 is composed of several segments, {header_segment, job_0's other segments}, and job_1 is composed of {header_segment, job_1' other segments}.

  1. Obtain two doca_sha_partial_session:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_sha_partial_session *session_0;
doca_sha_partial_session_create(ctx, workq, &session_0);
doca_sha_partial_session *session_1;
doca_sha_partial_session_create(ctx, workq, &session_1);

  2. Construct a doca_sha_partial_job for the header_segment:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    struct doca_sha_partial_job job = {
	.sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL,
 	.sha_job.req_buf   = user_req_buf_of_header_segment,
	.sha_job.resp_buf  = user_resp_buf,
	.sha_job.flags     = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE,
	.session           = session_0,
};

  3. Submit the header_segment of job_0.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ret = doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.base);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;

  4. Wait until the processing of header_segment is done:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    while ((ret = doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE)) == DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;

  5. Perform the session copy so that job_1 does not need to calculate its header_segment:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_sha_partial_session_copy(ctx, workq, session_0, session_1);

  6. Continue to calculate job_0 and job_1's other segments until final segment using normal partial_sha calculation process.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    struct doca_sha_partial_job job = {
	.sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL,
 	.sha_job.req_buf   = user_req_buf_of_job_0_other_segment,
	.sha_job.resp_buf  = user_resp_buf,
	.sha_job.flags     = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE,
	.session           = session_0,
};
 
ret = doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.base);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;
 
while ((ret = doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE)) == DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;
 
struct doca_sha_partial_job job = {
	.sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL,
 	.sha_job.req_buf   = user_req_buf_of_job_1_other_segment,
	.sha_job.resp_buf  = user_resp_buf,
	.sha_job.flags     = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE,
	.session           = session_1,
};
 
ret = doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.base);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;
 
while ((ret = doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE)) == DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN);
if (ret != DOCA_SUCCESS)
	error_exit;

  7. Release the session object:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_sha_partial_session_destroy(ctx, workq, session_0);
doca_sha_partial_session_destroy(ctx, workq, session_1);

Quick Start

This section provides instructions on how to test the DOCA SHA library:

  1. Enable DOCA SHA test apps and build.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    user@machine:/home/user$ cd ${YOUR-PATH}/doca
user@machine:/home/user$ meson setup build
user@machine:/home/user$ cd build
user@machine:/home/user/doca/build$ meson configure -Dunit_test_lib_sha=true
user@machine:/home/user/doca/build$ ninja

  2. Run the test app test_doca_sha_lite. This test app shows how to do the simplest one-shot SHA calculation. It sends three messages and receives three massage digests for all SHA1, SHA256, and SHA512.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    user@machine:/home/user$ cd libs/doca_sha/src/unit_test/
user@machine:/home/user$ ./test_doca_sha_lite --pci_addr 03:00.0

  3. Run the test app test_doca_sha_benchmark. This test app can be used to test throughput and more complex one-shot SHA calculation cases.

    • Case 1: Test throughput of SHA1 with a 4096-byte input message.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      user@machine:/home/user$ ./test_doca_sha_benchmark --pci_addr af:00.0 --data_file test_files/sha-input-4kbyte.txt --nb_iteration 1000000 --sha_type 0

    • Case 2: Test throughput of SHA256 with an 8192-byte input message.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      user@machine:/home/user$ ./test_doca_sha_benchmark --pci_addr af:00.0 --data_file test_files/sha-input-8kbyte.txt --nb_iteration 1000000 --sha_type 1

    • Case 3: Calculate a SHA512 message digest with a random 16-byte input message.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      user@machine:/home/user$ ./test_doca_sha_benchmark --pci_addr af:00.0 --nb_iteratoin 1 --use_random_data --data_byte_count 16 --sha_type 2

    • Case 4: Calculate a SHA1 message digest with a 1-gigabyte (230) input message.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      user@machine:/home/user$ ./test_doca_sha_benchmark --pci_addr af:00.0 --data_file test_files/sha-input-1Gbyte.txt --nb_iteration 1 --sha_type 0

  4. Run the test app test_doca_sha_partial. This test app can be used to show how to perform a stateful SHA calculation and the session_copy function.

    • Case 1: Calculate a SHA1 message digest of two 129-byte messages. Each message is composed of three segments, the first and second segments are 64 bytes, the third segment is 1 byte.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      user@machine:/home/user$ ./test_doca_sha_partial --pci_addr af:00.0 --job_byte_count 129 --segment_byte_count 64 --job_count 2 --mode 0 --sha_type 0

    • Case 2: Calculate a SHA256 message digest of a 2-gigabyte (231) message. This message is composed of 16 segments, each segment is 128 megabytes (227).

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      user@machine:/home/user$ ./test_doca_sha_partial --pci_addr af:00.0 --job_byte_count 134217728 --segment_byte_count 134217728 --job_count 1 --mode 3 --nb_sha_partial 16 --sha_type 1

    • Case 3: Calculate four SHA512 message digests of using the session_copy function. All the four jobs share the same job length, 129 bytes, and the same head segment, 128 bytes.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      user@machine:/home/user$ ./test_doca_sha_partial --pci_addr af:00.0 --job_byte_count 129 --segment_byte_count 128 --job_count 4 --mode 4 --sha_type 2

DOCA SHA Samples

This section describes SHA samples based on the DOCA SHA library. These samples illustrate how to use the DOCA SHA API to calculate secure hash algorithm on a given message.

Running the Sample

  1. Refer to the following documents:

  2. To build a given sample:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/<sample_name>
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build

    Note

    The binary doca_<sample_name> will be created under /tmp/build/.

  3. Sample (e.g., doca_sha_create) usage:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_sha_create [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -d, --data                        user data

    For additional information per sample, use the -h option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /tmp/build/doca_<sample_name> -h

Samples

SHA Create

This sample illustrates how to send A SHA job and retrieve the result.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating a DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the required DOCA core structures.

  3. Populating DOCA memory map with two relevant buffers; one for the source data and one for the result.

  4. Allocating the element in DOCA buffer inventory for each buffer.

  5. Initializing a DOCA SHA job object.

  6. Submitting the SHA job into work queue.

  7. Retrieving the SHA job from the queue once it is done.

  8. Printing the job result.

  9. Destroying all SHA and DOCA core structures.

References:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_create/sha_create_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_create/sha_create_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_create/meson.build

SHA Partial Create

This sample illustrates how to send partial SHA jobs and retrieve the result. Each job source buffer (except the final) will be 64 bytes.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating a DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the required DOCA core structures.

  3. Initializing a partial session for all the jobs.

  4. Populating DOCA memory map with two relevant buffers; one for the source data and one for the result.

  5. Allocating the element in DOCA buffer inventory for the result buffer.

  6. Calculating total jobs; user data length divided by 64.

  7. For each job:

    1. Allocating the element in DOCA buffer inventory for the relevant part in the source buffer.

    2. Initializing the DOCA SHA job object. If it is the final job, send DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL flag.

    3. Submitting SHA job into work queue.

    4. Retrieving SHA job from the queue once it is done.

  8. Printing the final job result.

  9. Destroying all SHA and DOCA core structures.

References:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_partial_create/sha_partial_create_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_partial_create/sha_partial_create_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_sha/sha_partial_create/meson.build

