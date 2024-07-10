NVIDIA DOCA Glossary
Term
Description
ACS
Access control services
ATF
Arm-trusted firmware
BDF address
Bus, device, function address. This is the device's PCIe bus address to uniquely identify the specific device.
BFB
BlueField bootstream
BMC
Board management controller
BUF
Buffer
BSP
BlueField support package
CBS
Committed burst size
CIR
Committed information rate
CMDQ
Command queue
CPDS
Control pipe dynamic size
CTX
Context
DEK
Data encryption key
DMA
Direct memory access
DOCA
DPU SDK
DPA
Data path accelerator; a n auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations
DPCP
Direct packet control plane
DPDK
Data plane development kit
DPI
Deep packet inspection
DPU
Data processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU
DW
Dword
EBS
Excess burst size
ECE
Enhanced connection establishment
ECPF
Embedded CPU physical function
EIR
Excess information rate
eMMC
Embedded multi-media card
ESP
EFI system partition
ESP header
Encapsulating security payload
EU
Execution unit. HW thread; a logical DPA processing unit.
FIPS
Federal Information Processing Standards
FPGA
Field-programmable gate arrays
FW
Firmware
GDB
GNU debugger
HCA
Host-channel adapter
Host
When referring to "the host" this documentation is referring to the server host. When referring to the Arm based host, the documentation will specifically call out "Arm host".
HW
Hardware
hwmon
Hardware monitoring
IB
InfiniBand
ICM
Interface configuration memory
ICV
Integrity check value
IDE
Integrated development environment
IKE
Internet key exchange
IR
Intermediate representation
LSO
Large send offload
LTO
Link-time optimization
MFT
Mellanox firmware tools
MLNX_OFED
Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution
MSB
Most significant bit
MSS
Memory subsystem
MST
Mellanox software tools
NAT
Network address translation
NIC
Network interface card
NIST
National Institute of Standards and Technology
NS
Namespace
OOB
Out-of-band
OS
Operating system
OVS
Open vSwitch
PBS
Peak burst size
PCIe
PCI Express; Peripheral Component Interconnect Express
PF
Physical function
PE
Progress engine
PIR
Peak information rate
PK
Platform key
PKA
Public key accelerator
POC
Proof of concept
RDMA
Remote direct memory access
RegEx
Regular expression
REQ
Request
RES
Response
RN
|
Request node
RN-F – Fully coherent request node
RN-D – IO coherent request node with DVM support
RN-I – IO coherent request node
RNG
Random number generator/generation
RoCE
Ethernet and RDMA over converged Ethernet
RQ
Receive queue
RShim
Random shim
RTT
Round-trip time
RX
Receive
RXP
Regular expression processor
SA
Security association
SBSA
Server base system architecture
SDK
Software development kit
SF
Sub-function or scalable function
SG
Scatter-gather
SHA
Secure hash algorithm
SNAP
Storage-defined network-accelerated processing
SPDK
Storage performance development kit
SQ
Send queue
SR-IOV
Single-root IO virtualization
Sync event
Synchronization event
TAI
International Atomic Time
TIR
Transport interface receive
TIS
Transport interface send
TLS
Transport layer security
TX
Transmit
UDS
Unix domain socket
UEFI
Unified extensible firmware interface
UTC
Coordinated Universal Time
VF
Virtual function
VFE
Virtio full emulation
VM
Virtual machine
VMA
NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator
VPI
Virtual protocol interconnect
WorkQ or workq
Work queue
WQE
Work queue elements
WR
Write
XLIO
NVIDIA® Accelerated IO