NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux

This guide provides the minimal instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system.

DOCA SDK v2.5.2

DOCA Runtime v2.5.2

DOCA Tools v2.5.2

DOCA Extra v2.5.2

DOCA OFED v2.5.2 Alinux 3.2 x86 doca-host-repo-alinux32-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.al8.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm BCLinux 21.10 SP2 aarch64 doca-host-repo-bclinux2110sp2-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.oe1.bclinux.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-bclinux2110sp2-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.oe1.bclinux.x86_64.rpm CTyunOS 2.0 aarch64 doca-host-repo-ctyunos20-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.ctl2.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-ctyunos20-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.ctl2.x86_64.rpm CTyunOS 23.01 aarch64 doca-host-repo-ctyunos2301-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.ctl3.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-ctyunos2301-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.ctl3.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm Debian 10.13 x86 doca-host-repo-debian1013_2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.23.10.3.2.2.0_amd64.deb Debian 10.8 x86 doca-host-repo-debian108_2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.23.10.3.2.2.0_amd64.deb Debian 10.9 x86 doca-host-repo-debian109_2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0_amd64.deb Debian 12.5 aarch64 doca-host-repo-debian125_2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.23.10.3.2.2.0_arm64.deb x86 doca-host-repo-debian125_2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.23.10.3.2.2.0_amd64.deb Kylin 1.0 aarch64 doca-host-repo-kylin10sp2-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.ky10.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-kylin10sp2-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.ky10.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 7.9 x86 doca-host-repo-ol79-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 8.4 x86 doca-host-repo-ol84-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 8.6 x86 doca-host-repo-ol86-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 8.7 x86 doca-host-repo-ol87-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el8.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 9.0 x86 doca-host-repo-ol90-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm openEuler 20.03 SP3 aarch64 doca-host-repo-openeuler2003sp3-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-openeuler2003sp3-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm openEuler 22.03 aarch64 doca-host-repo-openeuler2203-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-openeuler2203-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 7.2 x86 doca-host-repo-rhel72-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 7.4 x86 doca-host-repo-rhel74-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 7.6 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel76-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el7a.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel76-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el7.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 7.7 x86 doca-host-repo-rhel77-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 7.8 x86 doca-host-repo-rhel78-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 7.9 x86 doca-host-repo-rhel79-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.0 x86 doca-host-repo-rhel80-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el8.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.1 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel81-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel81-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.2 x86 doca-host-repo-rhel82-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el8.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.3 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel83-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel83-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.4 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel84-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel84-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.5 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel85-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel85-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 8.6 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel86-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el8.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel86-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el8.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 8.8 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel88-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el8.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel88-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el8.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 8.9 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel89-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel89-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 8.10 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel810-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel810-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 9.0 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel90-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel90-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 9.1 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel91-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el9.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel91-2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.el9.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 9.2 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel92-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel92-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 9.3 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel93-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel93-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 9.4 aarch64 doca-host-repo-rhel94-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-rhel94-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm SLES 12 SP4 aarch64 doca-host-repo-sles12sp4-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-sles12sp4-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm SLES 12 SP5 aarch64 doca-host-repo-sles12sp5-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-sles12sp5-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm SLES 15 SP2 aarch64 doca-host-repo-sles15sp2-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-sles15sp2-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm SLES 15 SP3 aarch64 doca-host-repo-sles15sp3-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-sles15sp3-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm SLES 15 SP4 aarch64 doca-host-repo-sles15sp4-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-sles15sp4-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm SLES 15 SP5 aarch64 doca-host-repo-sles15sp5-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-repo-sles15sp5-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm SLES 15 SP6 x86 doca-host-repo-sles15sp6-2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0.x86_64.rpm Ubuntu 18.04 x86 doca-host-repo-ubuntu1804_2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.23.10.3.2.2.0_amd64.deb Ubuntu 20.04 x86 doca-host-repo-ubuntu2004_2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.23.10.3.2.2.0_amd64.deb Ubuntu 22.04 aarch64 doca-host-repo-ubuntu2204_2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.23.10.3.2.2.0_arm64.deb x86 doca-host-repo-ubuntu2204_2.5.2-0.0.6.2.5.2003.1.23.10.3.2.2.0_amd64.deb UOS 20 1040d aarch64 doca-host-repo-uos201040_2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0_arm64.deb x86 doca-host-repo-uos201040_2.5.2-0.0.6.23.10.3.2.2.0_amd64.deb Target BlueField DPU (Arm) BlueField Software v4.5.2 Ubuntu 22.04 aarch64 doca_2.5.2_bsp_4.5.2_ubuntu_22.04-30.24-06-lts.prod.bfb DOCA SDK v2.5.2 Ubuntu 22.04 aarch64 doca-dpu-repo-ubuntu2204-local_2.5.2003-1.23.10.3.2.2.bf.4.5.2.13210_arm64.deb DOCA Runtime v2.5.2 DOCA Tools v2.5.2

If an older DOCA software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:

Ubuntu/Debian Copy Copied! $ for f in $( dpkg --list | grep doca | awk '{print $2}' ); do echo $f ; apt remove --purge $f -y ; done $ ofed_uninstall.sh --force $ sudo apt-get autoremove CentOS/RHEL/Rocky Copy Copied! host# for f in $(rpm -qa | grep -i doca ) ; do yum -y remove $f; done host# ofed_uninstall.sh --force host# yum autoremove host# yum makecache

Then perform the following steps:

Download NVIDIA's RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 key: Copy Copied! # wget http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 --2018-01-25 13:52:30-- http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 Resolving www.mellanox.com... 72.3.194.0 Connecting to www.mellanox.com|72.3.194.0|:80... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 1354 (1.3K) [text/plain] Saving to: ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256? 100%[=================================================>] 1,354 --.-K/s in 0s 2018-01-25 13:52:30 (247 MB/s) - ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256? saved [1354/1354] Install the key: Copy Copied! # sudo rpm --import RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 warning: rpmts_HdrFromFdno: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 6224c050: NOKEY Retrieving key from file:///repos/MLNX_OFED//RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox Importing GPG key 0x6224C050: Userid: "Mellanox Technologies (Mellanox Technologies - Signing Key v2) " From : /repos/MLNX_OFED//RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 Is this ok [y/N]: Verify that the key was successfully imported: Copy Copied! # rpm -q gpg-pubkey --qf '%{NAME}-%{VERSION}-%{RELEASE}\t%{SUMMARY}

' | grep Mellanox gpg-pubkey-a9e4b643-520791ba gpg(Mellanox Technologies )

Install doca-tools to manage and flash the BlueField DPU.

OS Procedure Ubuntu/Debian Download the DOCA host repo package from the "Installation Files" section. Unpack the deb repo. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64.deb Perform apt update. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo apt-get update Run apt install for DOCA Tools: Copy Copied! host# sudo apt install doca-tools CentOS/RHEL 7.x Download the DOCA host repo package from the "Installation Files" section. Unpack the RPM repo. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm Enable new yum repos. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo yum makecache Run yum install to install DOCA Tools: Copy Copied! host# sudo yum install doca-tools CentOS/RHEL 8.x or Rocky 8.6 Download the DOCA host repo package from the "Installation Files" section. Unpack the RPM repo. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm Enable new dnf repos. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo dnf makecache Run dnf install to install DOCA Tools: Copy Copied! host# sudo dnf install doca-tools

Note Skip section "Installing Software on Host" to proceed without the DOCA local repo package for host.

It is is important to learn your DPU's device-id for performing some of the software installations or upgrades in this guide.

To determine the device ID of the DPUs on your setup, run:

Copy Copied! host# mst start host# mst status -v

Example output:

Copy Copied! MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded PCI devices: ------------ DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA BlueField2(rev: 1 ) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0. 1 3b: 00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens1f1 0 BlueField2(rev: 1 ) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 3b: 00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens1f0 0 BlueField3(rev: 1 ) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0. 1 e2: 00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens7f1np1 4 BlueField3(rev: 1 ) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 e2: 00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens7f0np0 4

The device IDs for the BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 DPUs in this example are /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 and /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 respectively.

Note Skip this section if you intend to update only the BlueField software ( *.bfb ).

If the kernel version on on your host is not supported (not shown under "Supported Operating System Distributions"), two options are available:

Switch to a compatible kernel.

Install doca-extra package: Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo apt install -y doca-tools doca-extra Execute the doca-kernel-support script which downloads the appropriate missing packages from your kernel to support DOCA: Copy Copied! host# sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support Note doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.



Users have two options for installing DOCA on the DPU:

Upgrading the full DOCA image on the DPU (recommended) – this option overwrites the entire boot partition

Upgrading DOCA local repo package on the DPU – this option upgrades DOCA components without overwriting the boot partition. Use this option to preserve configurations or files on the DPU itself.

Warning This step overwrites the entire boot partition.

Note This installation sets up the OVS bridge.

Note If you are installing DOCA on multiple DPUs, skip to section Installing Full DOCA Image on Multiple DPUs.

Note To set the password in advance, proceed to Option 2.

BFB installation is executed as follows:

Copy Copied! host# sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>

Where rshimN is rshim0 if you only have one DPU. You may run the following command to verify:

Copy Copied! host# ls -la /dev/ | grep rshim

Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BlueField software image installation. This password needs to be defined in a bf.cfg configuration file.

To set the password for the "ubuntu" user:

Create password hash. Run: Copy Copied! host# openssl passwd - 1 Password: Verifying - Password: $ 1 $3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1 Add the password hash in quotes to the bf.cfg file: Copy Copied! host# sudo vim bf.cfg ubuntu_PASSWORD= '$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1' When running the installation command, use the --config flag to provide the file containing the password: Copy Copied! host# sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb> --config bf.cfg Note If --config is not used, then upon first login to the BlueField device, users will be asked to update their password. The following is an example of Ubuntu installation assuming the pv Linux tool has been installed (to view the installation progress). Copy Copied! host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim0 --bfb DOCA_<version>-aarch64.bfb --config bf.cfg Pushing bfb 1 .08GiB 0 : 00 : 57 [ 19 .5MiB/s] [ <=> ] Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop… INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation started INFO[MISC]: Installation finished INFO[MISC]: Rebooting...

On a host with multiple DPUs, the BFB image can be installed on all of them using the multi-bfb-install script.

Copy Copied! host# ./multi-bfb-install --bfb <bfb-file> --password <password>

This script detects the number of RShim devices and configures them statically.

For Ubuntu – the script creates a configuration file /etc/netplan/20-tmfifo.yaml

For CentOS/RH 7.6 – the script creates a configuration file /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-br_tmfifo

For CentOS/RH 8.0 and 8.2 – the script installs the bridge-utils package to use the brctl command, creates the tm-br bridge, and connects all RShim interfaces to it

After the installation is complete, the configuration of the bridge and each RShim interface can be observed using ifconfig. The expected result is to see the IP on the tm-br bridge configured to 192.168.100.1 with subnet 255.255.255.0.

Note To log into BlueField with rshim0 , run: Copy Copied! ssh ubuntu @192 .168. 100.2 For each RShim after that, add 1 to the fourth octet of the IP address (e.g., ubuntu@192.168.100.3 for rshim1, ubuntu@192.168.100.4 for rshim2 , etc).

The script burns a new MAC address to each DPU and configures a new IP, 192.168.100.x, as described earlier.

Note If you have already installed BlueField image, be aware that the DOCA SDK, Runtime, and Tools are already contained in the BFB, and this installation is not mandatory. If you have not installed the BlueField image and wish to update DOCA Local Repo package, proceed with the following procedure.

Note Before installing DOCA on the target DPU, make sure the out-of-band interface ( mgmt ) is connected to the internet.

Download the DOCA SDK, DOCA Runtime, and DOCA Tools package from section Installation Files. Copy deb repo package into BlueField. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo scp -r doca-repo-aarch64-ubuntu2204-local_<version>_arm64.deb ubuntu @192 .168. 100.2 :/tmp/ Unpack the deb repo. Run: Copy Copied! dpu# sudo dpkg -i doca-dpu-repo-ubuntu2204-local_<version>_arm64.deb Run apt update. Copy Copied! dpu# sudo apt-get update Run apt install for DOCA Runtime, DOCA Tools, and DOCA SDK: Copy Copied! dpu# sudo apt install doca-runtime dpu# sudo apt install doca-tools dpu# sudo apt install doca-sdk

Note If multiple DPUs are installed, the following steps must be performed on all of them after BFB installation.

To upgrade firmware:

SSH to your BlueField device via 192.168.100.2 (preconfigured). Note If multiple DPUs are installed, the tmfifo IP interface does not have to be 192.168.100.2. The last octate changes and depends on the RShim number. The default credentials for Ubuntu are as follows: Username Password ubuntu ubuntu or a unique password that you set in bf.cfg For example: Copy Copied! host# ssh ubuntu @192 .168. 100.2 Password: <configured-password> Upgrade firmware in BlueField DPU. Run: Copy Copied! dpu# sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update Example output: Copy Copied! Device # 1 : ---------- Device Type: BlueField- 2 [...] Versions: Current Available FW <Old_FW> <New_FW> For the firmware upgrade to take effect: Run the following command on the BlueField DPU and host: Copy Copied! dpu# sudo mst start Otherwise, trigger reset by running the following: Copy Copied! dpu# sudo mlxfwreset -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 --sync 1 -y reset If the mlxfwreset command fails, perform a graceful reboot and host power cycle. Note The entire DPU will experience reset.