NVIDIA DOCA Secure Channel Application Guide

The DOCA Secure Channel reference application leverages the DOCA Comm Channel API which creates a secure, network independent communication channel between the host and the NVIDIA BlueField DPU.

Comm channel allows the host to control services on the DPU, activate certain offloads, or exchange messages using client-server framework.

The client (host) side is able to communicate only with one server at a time while the server side is able to communicate with multiple clients.

The API allows communication between any PF/VF/SF on the host to the server located on the DPU.

Secure channel allows the user to select the message size and amount to be exchanged between the client and the server to simulate heavy load on the channel.