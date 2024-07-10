DOCA Documentation v2.5.2 (2023 LTS U2)
NVIDIA DOCA Switch Application Guide

This guide provides an example of switch implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Introduction

DOCA Switch is a network application that leverages the DPU's hardware capability for internal switching between representor ports on the DPU.

DOCA Switch is based on the DOCA Flow library. As such, it exposes a command line interface which receives DOCA Flow like commands to allow adding rules in real time.

System Design

DOCA Switch is designed to run on the DPU as a standalone application (all network traffic goes directly through it).

Traffic flows between two VMs on the host:

system-design-diagram-2-version-1-modificationdate-1702686226557-api-v2.png

Traffic flow from a physical port to a VM on the host:

system-design-diagram-1-version-1-modificationdate-1702686225983-api-v2.png

Application Architecture

DOCA Switch is based on 3 modules:

  • Command line interface – receives pre-defined DOCA Flow-like commands and parses them

  • Flow pipes manger – generates a unique identification number for each DOCA Flow structure created

  • Switch core – combines all modules together and calls necessary DOCA Flow API

application-architecture-diagram-version-1-modificationdate-1702686227000-api-v2.png

Port initialization cannot be made dynamically. All ports must be defined when running the application with standard DPDK flags.

  • When adding a pipe or an entry, the user must run commands to create the relevant structs beforehand

  • Optional parameters must be specified by the user in the command line; otherwise, NULL is used

  • After a pipe or an entry is created successfully, the relevant ID is printed for future use

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:

Refer to its respective programming guide for more information.

Running the Application

Installation

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

Prerequisites

The switch application is based on DOCA Flow. Therefore, the user is required to allocate huge pages.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo '2048' | sudo tee -a /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages

Note

On some operating systems (RockyLinux, OpenEuler, CentOS 8.2) the default huge page size on the DPU (and Arm hosts) is larger than 2MB, and is often 512MB instead. In such cases, the guiding principal is to allocate 4GB of RAM, and instead of allocating 2048 pages, one should allocate the matching amount (8 pages):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo echo 8 > /proc/sys/vm/nr_hugepages


Application Execution

The switch application is provided in both source and binary forms, and the binary is located under /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/bin/doca_switch.

  1. Application usage instructions:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_switch [DPDK Flags] -- [DOCA Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file

    Info

    This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help) options:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/bin/doca_switch -- -h

    Info

    For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".

  2. CLI example for running the application on the BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/bin/doca_switch -a 03:00.0,representor=[0-2],dv_flow_en=2 -- -l 60

    Note

    dv_flow_en=2 is necessary to run the application with hardware steering.

    Note

    The PCIe address (03:00.0) should match the address of the desired PCIe device.

Command Line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag

Description

JSON Content

General flags

h

help

Prints a help synopsis

N/A

v

version

Prints program version information

N/A

l

log-level

Set the log level for the application:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70 ( requires compilation with TRACE log level support )
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"log-level": 60

N/A

sdk-log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"sdk-log-level": 40

j

json

Parse all command flags from an input JSON file

N/A
Info

Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.


Supported Commands

  • create pipe port_id=[port_id][,<optional_parameters>]Available optional parameters:

    • name=<pipe-name>

    • root_enable=[1|0]

    • monitor=[1|0]

    • match_mask=[1|0]

    • fwd=[1|0]

    • fwd_miss=[1|0]

    • type=[basic|control]

  • add entry pipe_id=<pipe_id>,pipe_queue=<pipe_queue>[,<optional_parameters>]Available optional parameters:

    • monitor=[1|0]

    • fwd=[1|0]

  • add control_pipe entry priority=<priority>,pipe_id=<pipe_id>,pipe_queue=<pipe_queue>[,<optional_parameters>]Available optional parameters:

    • match_mask=[1|0]

    • fwd=[1|0]

  • destroy pipe pipe_id=<pipe_id>

  • rm entry pipe_queue=<pipe_queue>,entry_id=[entry_id]

  • port pipes flush port_id=[port_id]

  • port pipes dump port_id=[port_id],file=[file_name]

  • query entry_id=[entry_id]

  • create [struct] [field=value,…]
    Struct options: pipe_match, entry_match, match_mask, actions, monitor, fwd, fwd_miss

    • Match struct fields:

      Fields

      Field Options

      flags

      port_meta

      outer.eth.src_mac

      outer.eth.dst_mac

      outer.eth.type

      outer.vlan_tci

      outer.l3_type

      ipv4, ipv6

      outer.src_ip_addr

      outer.dst_ip_addr

      outer.l4_type_ext

      tcp, udp , gre

      outer.tcp.flags

      FIN, SYN, RST, PSH, ACK, URG, ECE, CWR

      outer.tcp_src_port

      outer.tcp_dst_port

      outer.udp_src_port

      outer.udp_dst_port

      tun_type

      vxlan_tun_id

      gre_key

      gtp_teid

      inner.eth.src_mac

      inner.eth.dst_mac

      inner.eth.type

      inner.vlan_tci

      inner.l3_type

      ipv4, ipv6

      inner.src_ip_addr

      inner.dst_ip_addr

      inner.l4_type_ext

      tcp, udp

      inner.tcp.flags

      FIN, SYN, RST, PSH, ACK, URG, ECE, CWR

      inner.tcp_src_port

      inner.tcp_dst_port

      inner.udp_src_port

      inner.udp_dst_port

    • Actions struct fields:

      Fields

      Field Options

      decap

      true, false

      mod_src_mac

      mod_dst_mac

      mod_src_ip_type

      ipv4, ipv6

      mod_src_ip_addr

      mod_dst_ip_type

      ipv4, ipv6

      mod_dst_ip_addr

      mod_src_port

      mod_dst_port

      ttl

      has_encap

      true, false

      encap_src_mac

      encap_dst_mac

      encap_src_ip_type

      ipv4, ipv6

      encap_src_ip_addr

      encap_dst_ip_type

      ipv4, ipv6

      encap_dst_ip_addr

      encap_tup_type

      vxlan, gtpu, gre

      encap_vxlan-tun_id

      encap_gre_key

      encap_gtp_teid

    • FWD struct fields:

      Fields

      Field Options

      type

      rss, port, pipe, drop

      rss_flags

      rss_queues

      num_of_queues

      port_id

      next_pipe_id

    • Monitor struct fields:

      • flags

      • cir

      • cbs

      • aging

The physical port number (only one physical port is supported) will always be 0 and all representor ports are numbered from 1 to N where N is the number of representors being used. For example:

  • Physical port ID: 0

  • VF0 representor port ID: 1

  • VF1 representor port ID: 2

  • VF2 representor port ID: 3

The following is an example of creating a pipe and adding one entry into it:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
create fwd type=port,port_id=0xffff
create pipe port_id=0,name=p0_to_vf1,root_enable=1,fwd=1
create fwd type=port,port_id=1
add entry pipe_queue=0,fwd=1,pipe_id=1012
          ....
rm entry pipe_queue=0,entry_id=447

  1. Pipe is configured on port ID 0 (physical port).

  2. Entry is configured to forward all traffic directly into port ID 1 (VF0).

  3. When the forwarding rule is no longer needed, the entry is deleted.

  4. Ultimately, both entries are deleted, each according to the unique random ID it was given:

Troubleshooting

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.

Recompiling the Application

In addition to providing the application in binary form, the installation also includes all of the application sources and compilation instructions so as to allow modifying the sources and recompiling the application. For more information about the applications, as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Applications main guide.

The sources of the application can be found under the /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/src directory.

Recompiling All Applications

The applications are all defined under a single meson project, so the default compilation recompiles all the DOCA applications.

To build all the applications together, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_switch is created under /tmp/build/switch/src/.


Recompiling Only the Current Application

To directly build only the switch application:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=false -Denable_switch=true
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_switch is created under /tmp/build/switch/src/.

Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

  1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:

    • Set enable_all_applications to false

    • Set enable_switch to true

  2. Run the following compilation commands :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

    Info

    doca_switch is created under /tmp/build/switch/src/.

Troubleshooting

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application .

Application Code Flow

  1. Parse application argument.

    1. Initialize the arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_init();

    2. Register application parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      register_switch_params();

    3. Parse app parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_start();

  2. Count total number of ports.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch_ports_count();

    1. Check how many ports are entered when running the application.

  3. Initialize DPDK ports and queues.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpdk_queues_and_ports_init();

  4. Initialize DOCA Switch.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch_init();

    1. Initialize DOCA Flow.

    2. Create port pairs.

    3. Create Flow Pipes Manger module.

    4. Register an action for each relevant CLI command.

  5. Initialize Flow Parser.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    flow_parser_init();

    1. Reset all internal Flow Parser structures.

    2. Start the command line interface.

    3. Receive user commands, parse them, and call the required DOCA Flow API command.

    4. Close the interactive shell once a "quit" command is entered.

  6. Clean Flow Parser resources.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    flow_parser_cleanup();

  7. Destroy Switch resources.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch_destroy();

    1. Destroy Flow Pipes Manager resources.

  8. Destroy DOCA Flow.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch_destroy();

  9. Destroy DPDK ports and queues.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpdk_queues_and_ports_fini();

  10. DPDK finish.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpdk_fini();

    1. Call rte_eal_destroy() to destroy initialized EAL resources.

  11. Arg parser destroy.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_argp_destroy();

References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/src
