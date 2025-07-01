On This Page
DOCA Comm Channel – New
This guide provides instructions on building and developing applications that require communication channels between the x86 host and the Arm cores on the DPU.
DOCA Comm Channel provides a communication channel between client applications on the host and servers on the DPU.
Benefits of using Comm Channel:
Security – Comm Channel is isolated from the network
Network independent – the state of the Comm Channel does not depend on the state and configuration of the network
Ease of use
Comm Channel provides two different data path APIs:
Basic Comm Channel send/receive for control messages
High bandwidth, low latency, zero-copy, multi-producer, multi-consumer API
The following table summarizes the differences between the two data path APIs:
Features
Basic Send/Receive
Fast Path (using doca_cc_consumer/doca_cc_producer)
Zero-copy
No
Yes
Takes network bandwidth
Yes
No
Isolated from network
Yes
Yes
Max msg size
Fixed
1GB or more (depends on hardware cap)
Multi-threaded
Safe for a single thread
Allows creation of consumer/producers per thread.
Multi-consumer
No
Yes
Multi-producer
Yes – allows multiple clients per server
Yes – allow multiple producers/consumers per connection
Requires
No
Yes
This library follows the architecture of a DOCA Core Context, it is recommended to read the following sections before:
DOCA Core Memory Subsystem (fast path only)
DOCA Comm Channel based applications can run either on the host machine or on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU target.
Sending messages between the host and DPU can only be run with a DPU configured with DPU mode as described in NVIDIA BlueField DPU Modes of Operation.
For basic DOCA Comm Channel send and receive, the following configuration is required:
doca_cc_servercontext must run on the DPU
doca_cc_clientcontext must run on the host machine
Producer and consumer objects can run on both the host and DPU. However, there must be a valid client/server connection already established on the channel.
DOCA Comm Channel is comprised of four DOCA Core Contexts. All DOCA Comm Channel contexts leverage DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous tasks/events that are offloaded to hardware.
A
doca_cc_server context runs on the DPU and listens for incoming connections from the host side.
Such host side connections are initiated by a
doca_cc_client context.
Servers can receive connections from multiple clients in parallel, however, a client can only connect with one server.
An established 1-to-1 connection between a client and a server is represented by a
doca_cc_connection.
Once an established connection exists between a client and a server, the
doca_cc_producer and
doca_cc_consumer contexts can be used to run fast path channels.
The following diagram provides examples of the contexts use:
Objects
Description
DPU/Host
Scope
Allows applications on the DPU to listen on a specific server name and accept new incoming connection from the host
DPU only
Per host PCIe function (
Allows client applications to connect to a specific server name on the DPU
Host only
Per host PCIe function (
A connection handle created on the client side or the server side when a new connection is established. This handle is used to send/receive messages or to create
DPU and host
Per client server pair
A handle for a FIFO-like send queue that provides a zero-copy API to send messages to a specific
DPU and host
Per
A handle for a FIFO-like receive queue that provides a zero-copy API to receive messages from a
DPU and host
Per
Security Considerations
DOCA Comm Channel guarantees:
The client is connected to the server by providing the exact server name on the client side
Only clients on the PF/VF/SF represented by the
doca_dev_repprovided upon server creation can connect to the server
The connection requests and data path are isolated from the network
DOCA Comm Channel does not provide security at the application level:
It is up to the user to implement application-level security and verify the identity of the client application
A server handles applications from a single PF/VF/SF. If a server application detects a compromised client application, the server app should consider all clients (from that PF/VF/SF) compromised.
Initialization Flow
doca_cc_server Initialization Flow
A
doca_cc_serveris created on a specific
doca_devand a specific
doca_dev_rep.
A
doca_cc_servermust have a unique name per
doca_dev/doca_dev_rep(i.e., two servers on the same
doca_devand
doca_dev_repcannot have the same name).
Once
doca_ctx_start()is called, the
doca_cc_servercan start receiving new connection requests.
For the
doca_cc_serverto process new connection requests and messages, the user must periodically call
doca_pe_progress().
When a new connection request arrives,
doca_cc_servercalls the connection request handler function and passes a
doca_cc_connectionobject.
The server can now send and receive messages on the connection represented by
doca_cc_connection
.
doca_cc_client Initialization Flow
A
doca_cc_clientis created on a specific
doca_devis targeting a specific
doca_cc_server.
Once
doca_ctx_start()is called,
doca_cc_clientasynchronously tries to connect to the server.
To establish the connection and receive messages, the user must periodically call
doca_pe_progress().
When the connection is established,
doca_cc_clientcalls the state change callback indicating state change to "RUNNING".
The client can now send a receive messages.
The following diagram describes the initialization of a basic client/server connection on DOCA Comm Channel:
doca_cc_consumer Initialization Flow
A
doca_cc_consumeris created on a specific
doca_cc_connection.
doca_pe_progress()must be periodically called on the client/server PE to allow registration of the consumer.
After the
doca_cc_consumermoves to "RUNNING" state:
doca_cc_consumernotifies its existence to the peer (invoking a new consumer event).
The application can start posting receive tasks.
A
doca_cc_produceron the peer side can start sending messages to that consumer.
The initialization is described in the following diagram:
To start using the library, users must go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.
This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.
Configurations
The context can be configured to match the application use case.
To find out if a certain configuration is supported, or what the min/max value for it is, refer to Device Support.
Mandatory Configurations
These configurations are mandatory and must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:
For a basic send/receive client or server:
A send task callback
A receive event callback
A device with appropriate support must be provided on creation
A valid server name must be provided on creation (for clients this is the server to connect to)
A connection event callback (server only)
For fast path producer or consumer:
A device with appropriate support must be provided on creation
An established client to server connection must be provided on creation
A
doca_mmapwith PCIe read/write permissions of where data should be received must be provided on creation (consumer only)
A post receive task callback (consumer only)
A send task callback (producer only)
A new consumer callback (triggered upon creation/destruction of a remove consumer)
Optional Configurations
The following configurations are optional, if they are not set then a default value will be used:
For basic send/receive client:
doca_cc_(server|client)_set_max_msg_size– set the maximum size of message that can be sent. If set, it must be matching between server and client.
doca_cc_(server|client)_set_recv_queue_size– set the size of the queue to receive new messages on
Device Support
DOCA Comm Channel requires a device to operate. For instructions on picking a device, see DOCA Core Device Discovery.
As device capabilities are subject to change (see DOCA Core Device Support), it is recommended to select a device using the following methods:
For basic client and server:
doca_cc_cap_server_is_supported
doca_cc_cap_client_is_supported
For extended fast path functionality:
doca_cc_cap_is_producer_supported
doca_cc_cap_is_consumer_supported
Some devices can allow different capabilities as follows:
The maximum length server name
The maximum message size
The maximum receive queue length
The maximum clients that can connect to a server
The maximum number of send tasks or post receive tasks
The maximum buffer length for fast path
Buffer Support
Basic send and receive between a client and server does not use DOCA buffers and so has no restrictions on buffer type.
For producers, supplied buffers need only be from a local mmap
For consumers, post receive buffers are required to be from a PCIe export mmap
Chained buffers are not supported in DOCA Comm Channel.
This section describes execution on CPU using DOCA Core Progress Engine. For additional execution environments, refer to section "Alternative Datapath Options".
Tasks
DOCA Comm Channel exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage the DPU hardware according to DOCA Core architecture.
Control Channel Send Task
This task allows the sending of messages between connected client and server objects.
Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Number of tasks
Maximal Message Size
Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Notes
Peer
Established client/server connection
–
Message
Data string to send to remote client/server
The is no requirement for the message to be in DOCA mmap registered memory
Length
Number of bytes in the message
Must not exceed configured max size
Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Successful Completion
After the task completes successfully:
The message is delivered to the connections remote client/server
A receive event is triggered on the remote side
Task Failed Completion
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs
The message is not delivered to the remote side
Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, then the message should not be updated
Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task
Consumer Post Receive Task
This task allows consumer objects to publish buffers which are available for remote producers to write to.
Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
Maximal Buffer Size
–
Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Notes
Buffer
Buffer that the consumer can receive data on
Data is appended to the tail of the buffer
Info
Buffers
Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Successful Completion
The task only completes once a producer has written to the advertised buffer, not when the post receive has completed.
Upon successful completion, the buffer contains the data written by the producer and its length is updated appropriately.
Task Failed Completion
Task failure occurs if a buffer has not been successfully posted to receive data.
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs
Producers are not aware of the buffer so would not write to it
Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, the buffer should not be read/written to
Buffer must come from memory with PCIe read/write access
Chained buffer lists are not supported
Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task
Producer Send Task
This task allows producer objects to copy buffers for use by remote consumers.
Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Enable the task
Number of tasks
Maximal Buffer Size
–
Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
Name
Description
Notes
Buffer
Buffer that should be copied to a consumer
Only the data residing in the data segment is copied
Consumer ID
Identifier for the target consumer to write to
Active consumers and their IDs are advertised through consumer events
Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Successful Completion
After the task is completed successfully:
The data is copied form the buffer to the next free buffer posted by the given consumer
Consumers process buffers from a given consumer in the order they are sent
Task Failed Completion
If the task fails midway:
The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs
The source and destination
doca_bufobjects are not modified
The destination memory may be modified
Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, the buffer should not be read/written to
The buffer length should not be greater than consumer post receive buffers (an invalid value is returned otherwise)
All limitations described in DOCA Core Task
Events
DOCA Comm Channel exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen out of the blue, according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Event.
Common events as described in DOCA Core Event.
Control Channel Receive Event
This event triggers whenever a remote client/server has sent a message to the local client/server object.
Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Register to the event
–
Trigger Condition
The event is triggered when a remote message is received on any currently active connection associated with the client or server.
Output
Upon event detection, the registered callback is triggered, passing the following parameters:
A pointer to the message dataInfo
The data is only valid in the context of the callback.
The length in bytes of the message
The active connection on which the message was received
Connection Status Changed Event (Server Only)
This event provides asynchronous updates on the state of any connections associated with a server.
A client object can only connect to a single server, so its connection state can be tracked through its
doca_ctx state and the generic
doca_ctx_set_state_changed_cb function.
Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Register to the event
–
Trigger Condition
The event is triggered when a new connection is either established or a current connection disconnected on a server.
Output
Separate callbacks are registered for connection or disconnection events with the appropriate one triggered based on the specific event.
Both callbacks contain a Boolean indicating if the connection or disconnection was successful.
Consumer Event
This event indicates that a new consumer object has been created or an existing consumer object has been destroyed.
Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Register to the event
–
Trigger Condition
The event is triggered whenever a new consumer is created or a current consumer destroyed on the remote side of an established Comm Channel connection.
Output
The event hits a separate callback for either the creation or destruction of a consumer.
Callback parameters include:
The established Comm Channel connection on which the consumer is connected (on the remote side)
The ID of the consumer (a unique value per Comm Channel connection)
The DOCA Comm Channel library follows the Context state machine described in DOCA Core Context State Machine.
The following section describes how to move to the state and what is allowed in each state.
Idle
In this state it is expected that the application either:
Destroys the context
Starts the context
Allowed operations:
Configuring the context according to Configurations
Starting the context
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
None
Create the context
Running
Call stop after making sure all tasks have been freed
Stopping
Call progress until all tasks are completed and freed
Starting
In this state it is expected that the application will:
Call progress to allow transition to next state (e.g., when a connection attempt completes)
Allowed operations:
Call progress
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Idle
Call start after configuration
Running
In this state, it is expected that the application:
Allocates and submit tasks
Calls progress to complete tasks and/or receive events
Allowed operations:
Allocate a previously configured task
Submit an allocated task
Call stop
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Idle
Call start after configuration
Starting
Call progress until context state transitions
Stopping
In this state, it is expected that the application will:
Free any completed tasks
Allowed operations:
Allocate previously configured task
Submit an allocated task
Call stop
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Running
Call progress and fatal error occurs
Running
Call stop without freeing all tasks
DOCA Comm Channel can only be run on a CPU datapath. See Execution Phase for details.
This section describes DOCA Comm Channel samples based on the DOCA Comm Channel library.
The samples illustrates how to use the DOCA Comm Channel API to do the following:
Set up a client/server between host and DPU and use it to send text messages
Configure fast path producers and consumers, and send messages between them
Running the Samples
Refer to the following documents:
NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample:
cd/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/<sample_name> meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build
The binary
doca_<sample_name>is created under
/tmp/build/.
All DOCA Comm Channel samples accept the same input arguments:
Sample
Argument
Description
doca_cc_ctrl_path_server
doca_cc_ctrl_path_client
doca_cc_data_path_high_speed_server
doca_cc_data_path_high_speed_client
-p,
--pci-addr
DOCA Comm Channel device PCIe address
-r,
--rep-pci
DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCIe address (required only on DPU)
-t,
--text
Text to be sent to the other side of channel (overwrites default)
For additional information per sample, use the
-hoption:
/tmp/build/<sample_name> -h
Samples
DOCA Comm Channel Control Path Client/Server
doca_cc_ctrl_path_server must be run on the DPU side and started before
doca_cc_ctrl_path_client is started on the host.
This sample sets up a client server connection between the host and DPU.
The connection is used to pass two messages, the first sent by the client when the connection is established and the second by the server on receipt of the client's message.
The sample logic includes:
Locating DOCA device.
Initializing the core DOCA structures.
Initializing and configuring client/server contexts.
Registering tasks and events for sending/receiving messages and tracking connection changes.
Allocating and submitting tasks for sending control path messages.
Handling event completions for receiving messages.
Stopping and destroying client/server objects.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_ctrl_path_client/cc_ctrl_path_client_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_ctrl_path_client/cc_ctrl_path_client_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_ctrl_path_server/cc_ctrl_path_server_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_ctrl_path_server/cc_ctrl_path_server_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_ctrl_path_common.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_ctrl_path_common.h
DOCA Comm Channel Data Path Client/Server
doca_cc_data_path_high_speed_server should be run on the DPU side and should be started before
doca_cc_data_path_high_speed_client is started on the host
This sample sets up a client server connection between host and DPU.
The connection is used to create a producer and consumer on both sides and pass a message across the two fastpath connections.
The sample logic includes:
Locating DOCA device.
Initializing the core DOCA structures.
Initializing and configuring client/server contexts.
Initializing and configuring producer/consumer contexts on top of an established connection.
Submitting post receive tasks for population by producers.
Submitting send tasks from producers to write to consumers.
Stopping and destroying producer/consumer objects.
Stopping and destroying client/server objects.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_data_path_high_speed_client/cc_data_path_high_speed_client_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_data_path_high_speedclient/cc_data_path_high_speed_client_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_data_path_high_speedserver/cc_data_path_high_speed_server_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_data_path_high_speedserver/cc_data_path_high_speed_server_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_data_path_high_speed_common.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_cc/cc_data_path_high_speed_common.h