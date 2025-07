Info DOCA SDK 2.5.0 introduces a new API for DOCA Comm Channel. As a result, the old API for DOCA Comm Channel will be deprecated in future releases.

The new DOCA Comm Channel API introduces features such as high-performance data path over the consumer-producer API, as well as working with DOCA progress engine and other standard DOCA Core objects.

The new DOCA Comm Channel API does not support event-triggered completions.