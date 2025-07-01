DOCA Ngauge

All configurations for ngauge are defined in an input YAML file.

Copy a sample configuration file from /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/settings . Specify the device to run on using its PCIe address. For example: Copy Copied! device: "0000:03:00.0" Configure the output path and file prefix (both are mandatory): Copy Copied! output: path: /path/to/output/directory prefix: "ngauge_data_" silent: false The output file is saved in the format /path/to/output/directory/ngauge_data_<DATE>_<TIME>.h5 .

The exact file name is printed after each run.

If the silent option is set to true , progress indications on the command line are suppressed (default: false ). Configure parameters for the application's runtime behavior: Copy Copied! params: mode: repetitive # [repetitive, single] period_us: 1e2 # Sampling period in microseconds (e.g., "1e2" = 100 μs) Info Numbers in decimal or scientific notation are accepted. In the example, 1e2 means 100 μs. Define the counters to measure. The id (data ID) is the only mandatory field. Additional fields are optional: Copy Copied! counters: - id: 0x1020000100000000 # Data ID (mandatory) desc: RX bytes port 0 # Description (optional) unit: RX port # Unit type (optional) accumulating: false # Whether the counter accumulates values (optional) normalizer: time # Normalizer ( 'time' or a number, optional) Info All supported performance counters may be found under section "Supported Data IDs".

A sample plugin named simple-plot is provided and installed under /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/plugins .

This plugin demonstrates how to open the output HDF5 file generated by ngauge and plot the data. While it focuses on plotting, the data can also be used for various types of analysis. This plugin is a basic demonstration and is not intended for advanced use.

To plot the data from an ngauge output file, use the following command:

Copy Copied! /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/plugins/simple_plot.py <ngauge output .h5 file > <counter ID> [<counter ID> ...]

Tip If your output directory is /tmp (the default), you can always reference the most recent results without manually copying the file name by using the expression "$(ls -1 /tmp/ngauge_data_*.h5 | tail -n1)" .

Simple plot example:

An alternative plugin, simple_text_plot.py , produces text-based plots in the terminal. While the resolution is lower, this method is highly useful when graphical output is unavailable or when the network connection to the server is slow.

The usage syntax is identical to the graphical plotting plugin:

Copy Copied! /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/plugins/simple_text_plot.py <ngauge output .h5 file > <counter ID> [<counter ID> ...]

Simple text plot example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! RX bytes port 0 ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ 24864860578.2 ┤ ▗▐██▄▄▙▙▙█▄▙▄▄██▄▟██▄▟█▟▙▄█▟▄▙█▄▙▄▄▟▄▄█▟▄▄▄▟▙▄▄▟▟▙│ │ ▐█▛ │ │ ▐█ │ │ ▝ │ 20720717148.5 ┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 16576573718.8 ┤ ▝ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 12432430289.1 ┤ ▝ │ │ │ │ ▝ │ │ │ 8288286859.4 ┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ ▝ │ 4144143429.7 ┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ ▗ │ 0.0 ┤▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▟ │ └┬────────────────────┬────────────────────┬────────────────────┬────────────────────┬┘ 0.0 4.2 8.4 12.6 16.8 Approx. time (s)

Info The sample plugins are provided as examples and are not integral parts of the ngauge tool. Dependencies such as NumPy, H5py, Matplotlib, plotext, and others may need to be installed separately to run these plugins.



