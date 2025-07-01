NVIDIA DOCA Comm Channel Admin Tool

To execute the DOCA Comm Channel Admin Tool, run:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_comm_channel_admin_tool

Afterwards, users get an interactive CI that awaits a command:

Copy Copied! Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >>

The commands and their flags can be obtained by writing help:

Copy Copied! Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >> help Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool CLI Commands: service, s To be used on the DPU --all, -a Show all services --service-name, -sn [service_name] Show specific service and its connected clients connection, c To be used on the host --all, -a Show all connections --service-name, -sn [service_name] Show specific connection according to service name discovery, d To be used on the host --all, -a Show all active services --service-name, -sn [service_name] Show specific active service according to service name quit Exit tool

On the DPU, to see all services, users may use the service (or s ) command with the flag --all (or -a ). For example:

Copy Copied! Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >> service --all 2022-09-28 09:54:28,410 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0: Active services: +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+----------------------+------------------------+----------------------------+ | service_name | transport_type | allowed_vhca_id | service_qpn_or_dct | num_connected_client | max_num_connected_client | +=======================+==================+===================+======================+========================+============================+ | secure_channel_server | DC | 0 | 4548 | 1 | 512 | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+----------------------+------------------------+----------------------------+ 2022-09-28 09:54:28,886 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1: No active services

To query a specific service and see its connected clients, users may use the --serivce-name (or -sn ) flag while providing the service_name . For example:

Copy Copied! Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >> service --service-name secure_channel_server 2022-09-28 09:56:16,335 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0: +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+----------------------+------------------------+----------------------------+ | service_name | transport_type | allowed_vhca_id | service_qpn_or_dct | num_connected_client | max_num_connected_client | +=======================+==================+===================+======================+========================+============================+ | secure_channel_server | DC | 0 | 4548 | 1 | 512 | +-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+----------------------+------------------------+----------------------------+ Connected clients: +-----------------+------------------+ | connection_id | transport_type | +=================+==================+ | 0 | 4547 | +-----------------+------------------+ 2022-09-28 09:56:16,809 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1: No active service by name secure_channel_server

On the host, to see all active services, users may use the discovery (or d ) command with --all flag (or -a ). For example:

Copy Copied! Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >> discovery --all 2022-09-28 12:58:42,201 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0: Active services: +-----------------------+ | service_name | +=======================+ | secure_channel_server | +-----------------------+ 2022-09-28 12:58:42,632 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1: No active services

Users may also filter to show only specific services according to the service_name by using the --serivce-name (or -sn ) flag while providing the service_name .

On the host, to see all active connections, users may use the connection command (or c ) with --all flag (or -a ). For example:

Copy Copied! Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >> connection --all 2022-09-28 13:01:54,420 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0: Active connections: +-----------------------+------------------+-----------------+-----------------------+---------------+ | service_name | transport_type | my_qpn_or_dci | connection_type | dst_vhca_id | +=======================+==================+=================+=======================+===============+ | secure_channel_server | DC | 71 | CONNECT_BY_SERVICE_ID | 0 | +-----------------------+------------------+-----------------+-----------------------+---------------+ 2022-09-28 13:01:54,860 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1: No active Connections

Users may also filter to show only specific connections according to service_name by using the --serivce-name (or -sn ) flag while providing the service_name .