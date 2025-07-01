On This Page
NVIDIA DOCA Comm Channel Admin Tool
This document describes the Comm Channel Admin Tool, used to monitor Comm Channel services, connections, etc.
Comm Channel Admin Tool is used to monitor Comm Channel services and connections on both the DPU and the host. For more information on the DOCA Comm Channel library, refer to the DOCA Comm Channel – Deprecated.
NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 firmware version 24.35.1012 or higher.
On the DPU, Comm Channel Admin Tool can show the user which services are up alongside additional information about them:
service_name– the name of the service
transport_type– UD or DC
allowed_vhca_id– which
vhca_idis allowed to connect to this service
service_qpn_or_dct–
UD transport type – indicates QP number of the service
DC transport type – indicates DC number of the service
num_connected_client– indicates the number of current connected clients
max_num_connected_client– indicates the maximum number of connected clients
Furthermore, users may query specific services according to the service name to get information about the connected clients. For every connected client the tool shows:
connection_id– unique identifier for the connection
qpn– QP number (or DCT) used for the connection
On the host, the tool can show the user the name of the active services on the DPU. Furthermore, it can show information about the active connections between the host and the DPU:
service_name– the name of the service
transport_type– UD or DC
my_qpn_or_dci–
UD transport type – indicates QPN of the connection initiator
DC transport type – the field indicates the DCI of the connection initiator
connection_type–
CONNECT_BY_SERVICE_IDor
CONNECT_BY_VHCA_ID
dst_vhca_id–
vhca_idof the target side of the connection. Valid only when the connection type is
CONNECT_BY_VHCA_ID.
To execute the DOCA Comm Channel Admin Tool, run:
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_comm_channel_admin_tool
Afterwards, users get an interactive CI that awaits a command:
Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >>
The commands and their flags can be obtained by writing help:
Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >> help
Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool CLI Commands:
service, s To be used on the DPU
--all, -a Show all services
--service-name, -sn [service_name] Show specific service and its connected clients
connection, c To be used on the host
--all, -a Show all connections
--service-name, -sn [service_name] Show specific connection according to service name
discovery, d To be used on the host
--all, -a Show all active services
--service-name, -sn [service_name] Show specific active service according to service name
quit Exit tool
On the DPU, to see all services, users may use the
service (or
s) command with the flag
--all (or
-a). For example:
Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >> service --all
2022-09-28 09:54:28,410 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0:
Active services:
+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+----------------------+------------------------+----------------------------+
| service_name | transport_type | allowed_vhca_id | service_qpn_or_dct | num_connected_client | max_num_connected_client |
+=======================+==================+===================+======================+========================+============================+
| secure_channel_server | DC | 0 | 4548 | 1 | 512 |
+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+----------------------+------------------------+----------------------------+
2022-09-28 09:54:28,886 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1:
No active services
To query a specific service and see its connected clients, users may use the
--serivce-name (or
-sn) flag while providing the
service_name. For example:
Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >> service --service-name secure_channel_server
2022-09-28 09:56:16,335 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0:
+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+----------------------+------------------------+----------------------------+
| service_name | transport_type | allowed_vhca_id | service_qpn_or_dct | num_connected_client | max_num_connected_client |
+=======================+==================+===================+======================+========================+============================+
| secure_channel_server | DC | 0 | 4548 | 1 | 512 |
+-----------------------+------------------+-------------------+----------------------+------------------------+----------------------------+
Connected clients:
+-----------------+------------------+
| connection_id | transport_type |
+=================+==================+
| 0 | 4547 |
+-----------------+------------------+
2022-09-28 09:56:16,809 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1:
No active service by name secure_channel_server
On the host, to see all active services, users may use the
discovery (or
d) command with
--all flag (or
-a). For example:
Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >> discovery --all
2022-09-28 12:58:42,201 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0:
Active services:
+-----------------------+
| service_name |
+=======================+
| secure_channel_server |
+-----------------------+
2022-09-28 12:58:42,632 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1:
No active services
Users may also filter to show only specific services according to the
service_name by using the
--serivce-name (or
-sn) flag while providing the
service_name.
On the host, to see all active connections, users may use the
connection command (or
c) with
--all flag (or
-a). For example:
Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool >> connection --all
2022-09-28 13:01:54,420 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0:
Active connections:
+-----------------------+------------------+-----------------+-----------------------+---------------+
| service_name | transport_type | my_qpn_or_dci | connection_type | dst_vhca_id |
+=======================+==================+=================+=======================+===============+
| secure_channel_server | DC | 71 | CONNECT_BY_SERVICE_ID | 0 |
+-----------------------+------------------+-----------------+-----------------------+---------------+
2022-09-28 13:01:54,860 - Comm-Channel-Admin-Tool - INFO - On /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1:
No active Connections
Users may also filter to show only specific connections according to
service_name by using the
--serivce-name (or
-sn) flag while providing the
service_name.
If a new service or connection is added, there is no need to restart the tool. After each command, the tool always shows the latest services and connections.