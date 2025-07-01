NVIDIA DOCA DPA All-to-all Application Guide

This reference application shows how the message passing interface (MPI) all-to-all collective can be accelerated on the Data Path Accelerator (DPA). In an MPI collective, all processes in the same job call the collective routine.

Given a communicator of n ranks, the application performs a collective operation in which all the processes send and receive the same amount of data from all the processes (hence all-to-all).

This document describes how to run the all-to-all example using DOCA DPA API .