NVIDIA DOCA gRPC Infrastructure User Guide

A gRPC-enabled program must first be executed on BlueField for it to be managed from the host. This creates a bootstrapping issue that is solved by the DOCA gRPC Orchestrator, as can be seen in the following figure:

After a one-time configuration step, the DOCA gRPC Orchestrator daemons runs on BlueField, listening for incoming requests from the host to start/stop a given gRPC-enabled DOCA program.

The doca_grpc daemon on the DPU starts as "disabled" by default and has a one-time configuration step for enabling it:

Copy Copied! # One-time only, enable the DOCA gRPC Orchestrator Daemon systemctl enable doca_grpc.service # One-time only, start the daemon systemctl start doca_grpc.service

The daemon is controlled via a configuration file stored at /etc/doca_grpc/doca_grpc.conf .

Note Users are requested to update the configuration file so as to reflect the desired deployment parameters. Starting the daemon using the default file "as-is" does not invoke any server instance.

The configuration file defines the configurations for every DOCA gRPC server instance that the daemon spawns, alongside the list of programs it exposes to the host. Accordingly, the file comes prepopulated with a list of all gRPC-enabled DOCA programs and can be modified to support additional proprietary programs. For more information regarding the structure of the file, read the full instructions in the file itself: /etc/doca_grpc/doca_grpc.conf .

Once the configuration file is modified to suit the requested deployment, the daemon must be restarted so it could pull the new configuration:

Copy Copied! systemctl restart doca_grpc.service





The DOCA gRPC Orchestrator client is located at /opt/mellanox/doca/infrastructure/doca_grpc/orchestrator .

Note Being a Python client, the same Python environment variable mentioned earlier for using the application's gRPC client is needed for this client as well.

The usage instructions for the DOCA gRPC client are:

Copy Copied! Usage: doca_grpc_client.py [OPTIONS] SERVER_ADDRESS COMMAND [ARGS]... DOCA gRPC Client CLI tool Options: -d, --debug --help Show this message and exit. Commands: create Create PROGRAM_NAME [PROGRAM_ARGS]... destroy Destroy PROGRAM_UID Terminate the execution of the program... list List the names of gRPC-supported program.

For example:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/infrastructure/doca_grpc/orchestrator/doca_grpc_client.py 192.168.103.2:1234 list

The supported commands are:

list – prints a list of names of all DOCA gRPC-enabled programs currently supported

create – spawns a gRPC-enabled program on the DPU based on its name and arguments

destroy – terminates the execution of a gRPC-enabled program based on the program's UID as returned from the "create" command

The SERVER_ADDRESS argument is of the form <server address[:server port]> allowing the client to use a TCP port other than the default one if the server uses a proprietary port.

The command-specific options are shown when passing the --help flag to the respective command:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/infrastructure/doca_grpc/orchestrator/doca_grpc_client.py 192.168.103.2 destroy --help

The gRPC-specific command line arguments (listed under Running gRPC-Enabled Program ) are only needed when invoking the gRPC-enabled program directly. When invoked through the DOCA gRPC client, the arguments must match those of the "regular" DOCA program and the gRPC-specific commands should not be used.

Note The orchestrator client supports the option to spawn a gRPC-enabled program using a non-default port. This option is mandatory for programs that do not support a default gRPC port.





All servers for gRPC-enabled DOCA libraries accept the following arguments:

Copy Copied! Usage: doca_<lib_name>_grpc [DPDK Flags] -- [DOCA Flags] DOCA Flags: ... -g, --grpc-address ip_address[:port] Set the IP address for the grpc server ...

Therefore, they should be invoked using the orchestrator client as follows:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/infrastructure/doca_grpc/orchestrator/doca_grpc_client.py 192.168.103.2 create doca_flow_grpc -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.2,dv_flow_en=2 -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.3,dv_flow_en=2 -- -l 60

Info Note that the -g flag is not passed as it is taken care of automatically by the orchestrator client.





Once the program's gRPC server is spawned on BlueField, you can connect to it directly from the host using the respective gRPC client.

If the program's gRPC server is configured to use a TCP port that is not the default port of the program, make sure to also configure the gRPC client to use the same non-default port.