NVIDIA DOCA Overview

DOCA contains a runtime and development environment for both the host and as part of a BlueField image for the DPU. The full installation instructions for both can be found in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Whether DOCA has been installed on the host or on the DPU, one can find the different DOCA components under the /opt/mellanox/doca directory. These include the traditional SDK-related components (libraries, header files, etc.) as well as the DOCA samples, applications, tools and more, as described in this document.